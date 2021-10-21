 Skip to main content
Indians and Spartans resume Summit Series

Blaze Jones, Grant Brorby

Elko's Blaze Jones, left, moves in for a tackle behind the line of scrimmage against Spring Creek's Grant Brorby on April 2, 2021, at Warrior Field. The Indians won the instant-classic game 38-37. Elko and Spring Creek will resume the Summit Series for the 24th installment at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field, the Indians leading the all-time series 12-11.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO — In the regular-season football finale — also Elko’s homecoming and senior night — the Indians and the Spring Creek Spartans will resume the Summit Series.

In total, Elko and Spring Creek have played 23 times — the series remarkably split — the Indians winning 12 times and the Spartans claiming 11 victories.

Will Friday night’s installment further pad the Indians’ advantage? Or will the Spring Creek even the tally?

With the playoff scenarios seemingly infinite and largely unknown — due mostly to COVID issues and an uneven numbers of games played for most team throughout the league — only one thing is certain, the Indians are in the playoffs — and guaranteed the No. 1 seed, win or lose.

The question that remains to be answered is whether the Spartans can reach the postseason.

According to Spring Creek head coach A.J. Wilson, for the Spartans to have a chance — they need Fernley to lose to winless Dayton.

Spring Creek (1-2 in league) is currently No. 5 in the Division 3A North-East standings, trailing No. 4 Lowry (2-2 in league), No. 3 Fernley (1-1 in league) and No. 2 Fallon (2-1 in league) — losing the head-to-head battle against both the Buckaroos and the Greenwave — the Spartans not facing Fernley due to a COVID cancelation.

The Indians (3-0 in league) likely sewed up the first-round bye thanks to their 32-19 victory over Fallon — Elko possessing the head-to-head advantage should a tie occur.

As for the actual business at hand, Elko is coming off a 41-0 victory over the Dust Devils — turning the game into a running clock in the first half — Spring Creek freshly removed from a 38-19 homecoming loss to the Buckaroos.

For the Indians, sophomore Eli Finlayson ran wild — racking up 172 rushing yards on only seven carries and dashing to five touchdowns.

Junior quarterback Justus Nielsen completed 7-of-15 passes for 120 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers, also rushing for 38 yards on five totes.

Senior Andoni Fesenmaier caught two balls for 32 yards and a touchdown, junior Ayden Whiting hauled in two receptions for 30 yards, sophomore Cael Sellers posted a pair of catches for 11 yards and sophomore Preston Chamberlin’s lone snag went for a huge gain of 47 yards.

Defensively, sophomore Jacob Aguirre led Elko with seven tackles and intercepted a pass; five tackles made by both Alejandro Salaz and Mason Chacon — who booked 2.5 sacks.

As for the Spartans, following an interception on Lowry’s first possession by junior Maddox Moye, which led to a 45-yard rushing touchdown by junior Weston Petersen on Spring Creek’s first snap — the Spartans were outscored 38-12 the rest of the way.

Petersen accounted for 111 yards — completing 6-for-16 passes for 61 yards with a pick, rushing for 50 yards on nine tries with his 45-yard score.

Senior running back Jacob Marizza led the Spartans with 85 rushing yards on 13 carries, and senior Kayden Boyle scored a 15-yard TD on the ground.

Moye paced the air attack with three catches for 39 yards, senior Josh Billat’s lone catch went for a 12-yard touchdown and Boyle finished with two grabs for 10 yards.

On defense, senior Keefer Campbell was an animal — recording a game-high 19 tackles (three for losses) and forced a fumble — senior Dylan Dunn notching an impressive 15 stops.

Senior Johnny Slade tallied six tackles, and Billat and freshman Colin Banning recorded five stuffs apiece.

Moye created the first of Spring Creek’s two takeaways on his INT, and junior Jerry Inama pounced on a fumble.

Game Time

The Indians (3-0 in league) will host the Spartans (1-2 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field, the game serving as Elko’s homecoming and senior night in the regular-season finale.

*For more information on the wacky playoff scenarios, visit docs.google.com/document/d/1Cqv-h9t_ZyFbRzMIcWVTOGEmKNssce1Fj6nibA9Infw/edit — available on the NIAA website.

