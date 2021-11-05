Indians beat Fernley 46-38, will host state semifinal

ELKO — Thankfully, football games consist of two halves.

And, fortunately, the Elko Indians dominated the action after the second trip from the locker room.

Because, Fernley owned the first half — opening a 24-8 lead at the break — but Elko conquered the Vaqueros from the reset on Friday night.

The Indians outscored 24-16 in the third quarter and 38-14 in the second half — earning the chance to host a state semifinal contest on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Warrior Field — en route to what seemed like an improbable comeback for a 46-38 victory.

Fernley went right down the field on its first drive.

Starting from the 20, senior quarterback Julian McIntyre ran tough for 12 yards and then gashed the Indians up the middle for a gain of 43 to the Elko 24.

On the next snap, senior JR Reyes bulled his way, shoved some more and moved the pile all the way into the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown.

The extra point was no good, but the Vaqueros led 6-0 with 10:57 remaining in the first.

Elko responded well with a scoring drive of its own.

Junior Ayden Whiting set up the Indians at the 49 with a nice return on a short kick, and junior quarterback Justus Nielsen broke free for a 32-yard run to the Fernley 19.

Sophomore Eli Finalyson was called on in bunches, rushing for carries of five, six and a five-yard touchdown with a strong push around the right edge.

Nielsen converted the two-point try with his legs, giving Elko an 8-6 advantage with 9:13 on the clock.

The Vaqueors moved the ball well, McIntyre running for a first down with a 12-yard tote to the Elko 44.

But, senior Blaze Jones made a tackle for a loss and sophomore Christian Felix plugged the middle for a short gain.

Senior Andoni Fesenmaier applied pressure in the backfield for a sack, and the Vaqueros punted short to the Elko 30.

The Indians appeared to go three-and-out but elected for a fake punt and were stopped short, turning the ball over on downs.

Gambling hurt in just one play, Reyes diving through the middle and galloping free to the left pylon for a 37-yard touchdown on Fernley’s first snap of the possession.

The two-point conversion looked like a sure thing, but McIntyre’s pass was dropped in the end zone.

With 2:08 remaining in the first, Fernley led 12-8.

The Vaqueros forced a three-and-out on Elko’s next drive, but Fesenmaier — punting for injured sophomore Cael Sellers — got off a booming kick of 51 yards and drove Fernley back to its own 17.

Reyes ran a dive for five, a pitch to senior Austin Hobson broke off 28 yards down the left sideline, and Reyes moved the chains with consecutive totes of five yards.

McIntyre called his number with a pull and rush for 11 more, and Reyes hammered the middle for seven yards.

Reyes used great vision and cut back across the grain for a 20-yard touchdown, but the two-point conversion was stopped short.

The Vaqueros led 18-8 with 8:52 remaining in the half.

On second down from their own 38, the Indians tried some deep shots down the field.

Nice balls from Nielsen fell incomplete, Whiting being held all the way down the field and another pass being dropped on the right sideline.

Fesenmaier creamed another 51-yard punt to the Vaqueros’ 12, and a holding penalty pushed Fernley back even more.

On third down and long, a pass down the field was picked off by senior Cai Alvarado at the Fernley 44.

However, the takeaway was for naught.

After a carry by Nielsen to the 26 for a first down, Finlayson ran for seven yards following a loss of two.

On 3rd-and-5, a pass was off target and fell incomplete on what should have been a walk-in touchdown.

The offense stayed on the field but was stopped short on a QB keeper, turning the ball over on downs.

McIntyre ran for a big gain to the 32 after a holding penalty shoved Fernley back to its own 9, and Reyes moved the chains with carries of four and seven yards.

A pass down the middle to junior Traven Cassinelli went all the way to the Elko 26, and McIntyre pulled the ball on a read-option for a 19-yard run to the Indians’ 7.

He made another fake and dove up the gut for a touchdown.

The two-point pass fell incomplete, but the Vaqueros led 24-8 at the half.

Elko began its climb back on the opening drive of the third quarter.

Starting from the Fernley 44, Nielsen ran for five yards and Finalyson made a tough carry for 16 to the Vaqueros’ 22.

Nielsen kept the ball once again for a 16-yard gain to the 6, and Finlayson took a toss to paydirt around the left side.

Elko went with a swinging-gate look on the extra point, sophomore Preston Chamberlin catching the pass — the Indians called for a false start.

On the next two-point try, Finlayson made a great cut and scored — pulling Elko to within 24-16 with 10:15 on the third-quarter clock.

The Vaqueros benefited from a pass-interference call — which was declined — on a third-down heave down the left side to senior Carson Kingston.

Kingston lost possession of the ball and never completed the catch, but the ball was spotted at the Elko 20.

McIntyre broke off two nice runs to the Elko 1, where Reyes hammered home for another TD.

Alvarado smacked a ball carrier on the two-point try, but Fernley led 30-16 with 6:57 remaining in the third.

Finlayson ran for six yards before the play was blown dead as he stayed on his feet and still moved forward, and Nielsen moved the sticks with a nine-yard run to midfield — gaining another 10 yards on a defensive penalty.

He carried once again and broke free for a first down at the Fernley 30, and Finlayson fought for 16 yards and lost the ball but was ruled down at the 15.

Nielsen took another attempt for eight yards to the 7, and he capped the drive with a keeper off-tackle left.

On the two-point conversion, the Indians went swing-gate again — Nielsen throwing a pass to the left to Fesenmaier with blockers in front for the successful try.

With 3:44 remaining in the third, the margin was sliced to six at 30-24.

Sellers kicked onside, and the Indians recovered — earning a pass interference penalty on a deep shot with a well-thrown ball by Nielsen to Chamberlin.

Finlayson ran for seven yards and caught a swing pass in the open field for a 29-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-5.

The two-point conversion was stopped short, but the Indians had come all the way back and tied the score 30-30 with 1:58 remaining in the third.

Facing a 4th-and-15 from their own 20, Fernley botched the snap on the punt — rolling low — but Cassinelli picked it up, broke several tackles and picked up what would have been a first down at the 32.

However, the Vaqueros were penalized for a block in the back.

On the next snap, the ball sailed high and out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

Elko took the lead at 32-30 with 12 ticks on the third-quarter clock, capping a 24-6 frame.

On the free kick, sophomore Quentin Williams caught the ball around the Elko 46 and returned to the Fernley 47 — an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty moving the rock to the Vaqueros’ 32.

Finlayson carried for seven yards to the 25 and broke off 19 more all the way to Fernley 6.

He was stopped after a gain of two but punched through for a four-yard score, also converting the two-point play with 10:57 remaining in the game for a 40-30 lead.

Kingston set up Fernley in great position with a return back to the Elko 29 — sophomore Jacob Aguirre saving a touchdown — and Reyes moved the chains to the 19.

He carried twice for nine yards, but the Indians stuffed McIntyre on 3rd-and-1 and combined for another huge stop against Reyes on fourth down — forcing a turnover on downs.

From their own 10, the Indians went 90 yards.

Finlayson broke a huge run to the Fernley 37, but Elko was called for a holding penalty — which was not — but Nielsen worked the left side for a first down to the 29.

Finlayson came to the right sideline and stayed inbounds with great balance, going all the way to the Fernley 33 and avoiding a strip attempt.

Getting a breather, Williams rushed for six yards — Aguirre carrying for a first down to the Vaqueros’ 22.

The Indians marched back with a hold, but Nielsen dropped an absolute dime down the left side to Whiting on a go-route for a 32-yard touchdown.

The two-point pass fell incomplete, but the Indians opened a 46-30 lead with 4:40 remaining.

From its own 29, Fernley picked up a first down at the 42 with a run by McIntyre — who launched a 41-yard strike down the post to Kingston at the Elko 17.

Reyes caught a ball out of the backfield from a rollout by McIntyre to the Indians’ 2, but Jones dropped ball carrier for a loss of two.

With a three-yard run, Reyes moved the ball to the 1 and plunged across for the touchdown — also catching the two-point conversion on a play-action boot by McIntyre.

The Vaqueros trailed by eight at 46-36 with 1:51 remaining, but their onside kick didn’t travel 10 yards — Elko taking over on the Fernley 48.

Nielsen punctuated the night with a first-down run to the 36.

Elko went into victory formation and kneeled on the football, running out the clock for a 46-36 victory.

Up Next

The Indians have been granted the No. 1 seed from the North and will host a state semifinal game against Virgin Valley, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Warrior Field — game time still yet to be determined.

For ticket information, visit niaa.com for the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association protocols for postseason attendance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.