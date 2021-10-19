Indians beat Spartans 3-0 for second time

From a direct kick by Abarca, Carlos’ header leaked wide to the left.

Cervantes dribbled through several defenders, but his shot was deflected and scooped up by Smith.

Carlos made a series of moves and beat numerous defenders but didn’t pull the trigger from the left side, crossing over to his right and banging a rip off the upright.

Moments later, Bonafide received a pass on the right wing and drove a kick into the outside of the frame — then receiving a pass and having his shot from the same spot saved by Smith.

Jones sent a free kick to the middle, Carlos setting up a diagonal pass to Bonafide — who dropped back to Carlos for a shot that was saved by Smith.

Cervantes tagged multiple balls from the middle over the frame and wide to the right, and Smith made a last-ditch dive for a deflection against a shot by Avila on a pass from Bonafide.

However, the Indians broke through in the 37th minute — Spring Creek losing possession after a throw-in from the left side.

The Indians flipped the field, and Bonafide made another push down the right side — crossing a ball to the box — Carlos finishing off the play for a two-goal lead.