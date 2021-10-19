Indians beat Spartans 3-0 for second time

ELKO — The Elko boys soccer team remained unbeaten in league play after Tuesday’s home match against Spring Creek, beating the Spartans 3-0 for the second time in three weeks.
The Indians started on the offensive, sophomore Marcos Carlos taking an early shot that was saved by Spring Creek freshman goalie Brady Smith.
Halfway through the third minute, Elko went to the high side for good.
On a nice cross by junior Langston Bonafide, senior Freddy Cervantes worked a give-and-go with sophomore Leo Pulgar — who passed the ball back to Cervantes for the game’s first goal.
Pulgar then missed a shot wide to the right after a pass from Carlos, who sent an attempt wide to the as well after a short pass on a corner kick.
Smith kept the margin at one after several nice saves, stuffing a shot on a breakaway by Carlos and snagging consecutive passes on crosses by sophomore Nico Avila and senior Spenser Jones.
Cervantes pushed a rushed kick wide to the right, and Jones tagged a direct kick high and wide from near midfield.
On a corner kick by Carlos, junior Miguel Abarca headed the ball over the frame.
Jones nearly put a long shot on-target but narrowly missed outside of the top-left corner, and Cervantes drilled a line drive wide to the right.
From a direct kick by Abarca, Carlos’ header leaked wide to the left.
Cervantes dribbled through several defenders, but his shot was deflected and scooped up by Smith.
Carlos made a series of moves and beat numerous defenders but didn’t pull the trigger from the left side, crossing over to his right and banging a rip off the upright.
Moments later, Bonafide received a pass on the right wing and drove a kick into the outside of the frame — then receiving a pass and having his shot from the same spot saved by Smith.
Jones sent a free kick to the middle, Carlos setting up a diagonal pass to Bonafide — who dropped back to Carlos for a shot that was saved by Smith.
Cervantes tagged multiple balls from the middle over the frame and wide to the right, and Smith made a last-ditch dive for a deflection against a shot by Avila on a pass from Bonafide.
However, the Indians broke through in the 37th minute — Spring Creek losing possession after a throw-in from the left side.
The Indians flipped the field, and Bonafide made another push down the right side — crossing a ball to the box — Carlos finishing off the play for a two-goal lead.
Near the break, the Spartans were called for a foul outside of their box — Elko senior Manny Cortes working a shot around Spring Creek’s wall and clapping the ball off the upper-right side of the frame.
Bonafide flew in for a rebound try, chipping his attempt over the frame.
At halftime, the Indians led by a score of 2-0.
To start the second half, Elko was called for a quick foul outside of its own box.
Spring Creek sophomore Connor Knotts took the direct kick, but his ball was scooped off the ground wide of the left upright by senior keeper Eric Azcue.
The Indians made several pushes down the right wing by Bonafide — his cross deflected by junior Owen May — and Cortes had another promising drive cut off and kicked out by senior Kyle Bixler.
Elko sophomore Andres Monroy drove the right side of the field but had his cross/shot batted down by Smith, who also made a clean grab against a direct kick from Abarca — bowing a nice shot to the right and back to the left.
On a direct kick from the left wing by Pulgar, Cortes hit a header that flew wide left.
The Spartans drew some fouls but a direct kick from the left wing was deflected beyond the end line by the Indians, Spring Creek unable to convert the corner kick by Knotts — Elko sophomore Jonathan Jaimes winning possession and kicking the ball out.
On Spring Creek’s throw-in, Elko flipped the field after a header by junior Christopher Anaya — Cervantes working a wall pass with Pulgar.
With the ball coming back to Cervantes, he was wrecked outside the box on the left side and laid on the field for a couple minutes —potentially suffering a serious knee injury and not returning to the game.
Carlos’ direct kick was hauled in by Smith, and Jaimes’ indirect kick from the left side was headed by sophomore Orlando Ruiz and deflected by May — Carlos’ follow cleared away by sophomore Kendrick Lee.
Toward the end of the game, Spring Creek possessed and pressured the ball with more regularity.
Junior Spencer Anderson attempted to get off a kick in the middle of the box, but Abarca never allowed any space and kicked the ball out.
On the right wing, freshman Justin Miner created a foul with aggressive pressure.
He then made another solid push down the right side and crossed ball to sophomore Carson Fisher — the ball working its way to freshman Djrevan Demick and back to Miner for a header that missed its mark.
With the Indians emptying their bench for about a five-minute stretch, the Spartans were unable to capitalize on some opportunities — Anderson missing wide to both sides of the frame and Fisher sending an attempt wide to the left.
Elko also failed to pad its cushion late, missing what appeared to be a wide-open shot — Avila and Carlos having multiple shots deflected out of the box.
Toward the end of the game, Anderson threw a ball into Fisher — who missed his shot and the ball trickled to the opposite side, but nobody was home on the weak side for a follow.
Carlos tagged a long direct kick but pushed his attempt high and wide to the right.
At the final whistle, the Indians duplicated their score from the first meeting — beating the Spartans, 3-0.
Up Next
Elko (8-0 in league) will close out the regular season with a pair of games — one at home, the other on the road — playing Lowry at 3:45 p.m. Friday, at Adobe Middle School, finishing up versus the Greenwave at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, in Fallon.
Spring Creek (3-4-1 in league) will end the year against the same opponents, hosting the Buckaroos at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, and traveling for a 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, date with Fallon.