ELKO – Two games into the young football season, the Elko Indians are 2-0.
After road victory in Week 1, Elko played its home opener Friday at Warrior Field – drilling the Dayton Dust Devils (0-3, 0-2 in league) by a shutout margin of 46-0.
The Indians’ first drive appeared to stall out near midfield, but junior punter Colby Tiner took the snap and converted the chain-mover with his legs.
Senior running back Cooper Jones found running room around the right edge and scored a long touchdown, but Elko was called for a holding penalty that brought the play back.
He cashed in for real the second time he crossed the goal line on the same play, notching the Indians’ first touchdown at Warrior Field in 2018 on a 35-yard carry with 8:42 remaining in the quarter.
Tiner added the extra point, Elko taking a 7-0 lead.
Dayton’s ensuing drive went backward with three straight penalties and ended with a stuff by junior Rolando Acosta in the backfield – the Dust Devils stuck at their own 1.
Dayton’s punt was shanked and only traveled 10 yards, Elko taking over on the 11-yard line.
The Indians needed just one play to take a two-score lead.
Jones broke a tackle and the blocking sealed the edge, paving the way for Jones’ second touchdown of the year.
Tiner’s PAT gave Elko a 14-0 lead with 6:35 on the clock.
On the ensuing kick, Tiner put the football in the end zone for the second straight kick.
Jones continued his dominance, doing damage on the defensive side of the football as well.
He picked off a Dayton pass at the 32-yard line, but the Indians committed a penalty that nullified a first down and the Indians were forced to punt.
Tiner’s kick was pinned down at the Dayton 1 with a great special teams play by senior Chris Meza.
Elko took a major hit when a starting offensive and defensive lineman was ejected on fourth down, the Dust Devils moving the sticks for the first time on a personal foul.
After forcing a punt that stood, Jones nearly broke the return the distance, taking the football to the Dayton 16.
He capped the drive with a 13-yard rushing TD on second down.
The extra point pushed Elko to a 21-0 lead with 10:30 remaining in the first half, then the game became very sloppy.
Each team committed multiple penalties, the contest turning into a ticker-tape parade of yellow flags.
The Dust Devils picked up multiple first downs, some from the legs of sophomore quarterback Sunny Rojas and others by Elko personal fouls.
The Dust Devils also committed violations, picking up a first down but marching backward at the same time.
Rojas completed a pass to senior tight end Joshua Pasasouk on 3rd-and-long for a first down to the Elko 44.
The chains were moved once more, but the Indians stiffened – junior Max Shurtz laying the lumber to Rojas for a sack.
The seemingly-endless drive resulted in a turnover on downs after a completion on a middle screen to the Elko 31, but the Dust Devils chewed up 9:16 off the clock.
Elko took over with 1:10 remaining in the half, and Jones made a big carry from the Elko 27 to the Dayton 49 after the Indians were called for holding.
With the eight seconds remaining in the half – Elko rang the horn – ending the half with a 45-yard pitch and catch from senior Carter Alvarado to senior wide receiver Landon Dente.
Dayton was issued a half-the-distance penalty on the extra point, Elko setting up for a two-point conversion.
Jones beat the defense around the right corner, the Indians grabbing a 29-0 halftime lead.
In the first half, Elko outgained Dayton 168 yards to 55.
The flag throwing continued in the second half, the team trading possessions.
An Elko foul took points off the board, squandering a 12-yard touchdown run by senior Casey Bruns with 5:26 remaining in the third quarter.
Tiner kicked a 36-yard field goal with 4:30 on the clock, Elko extending to a 32-0 lead.
Dayton turned the ball over on downs, Shirtz and senior Carl Hansen combining for a big sack.
Following a first-down run to the Dayton 21, the Dust Devils were issued a personal foul for a late hit.
With the ball set up inside the Dayton 5, Alvarado punched through for a rushing touchdown.
Tiner’s PAT turned the game into a running clock, Elko on top 39-0 with 2:30 remaining in the third.
Rather than kneeling on the football with 10 seconds remaining in the game, Elko drove the final nail in the coffin with a three-yard rushing touchdown by junior Cameron Marvel.
The extra point sealed a 46-0 victory in the Indians’ home opener.
Elko improved to 2-0 and will travel to North Valley, facing the Panthers at 7 p.m. Friday, in Reno.
