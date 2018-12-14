ELKO – The Klekas brothers went off early in Elko’s Division 3A North opener, kick-starting a huge night for the Indians in a 70-33 win Friday over the Fernley Vaqueros.
The game opened with a deuce by Elko freshman Michael Klekas, answered with a two by Fernley junior Drew Miller.
Sophomore Sean Klekas pulled up in transition and buried a three for the Indians, but Fernley cut the lead to one with a pull-up jumper by freshman Isaac O’Neill.
A pair of free throws by Sean Klekas opened a 7-4 lead, and Elko went up 9-4 on an offensive rebound and finish by Michael Klekas.
Sean Klekas took advantage of an extended possession, Michael Klekas passing the ball out for Sean’s second triple of the period.
The threes continued to fall, senior Alex Klekas draining the Indians’ third.
He followed with a pair of free throws, opening a 17-4 lead – the Klekas brothers scoring 17 straight and capping a 12-0 run.
Senior Rei Robinett stopped the drought for the Vaqueros with a deuce, but Elko sophomore Calvin Burden gained a gorgeous feed from Sean Klekas on a screen-roll for a 19-6 advantage.
Miller took on a double team and made a strong finish for Fernley on the left block but Elko finished the quarter on a 5-0 streak.
Senior Ronin Rowley dropped a jump hook on the right post, and senior Michael Iguban sank a triple from the right corner.
At the end of one, Elko jumped to a 24-8 lead.
The run continued with a put-back by Alex Klekas for the first bucket of the second period.
Robinett notched Fernley’s first deuce of the quarter, but Sean Klekas strung together the next-four points for Elko – scoring back-to-back buckets for the Indians with knifing drives.
Burden cleaned up the offensive glass for the second time, and Sean Klekas booked a circus flip on a double-clutch – giving him 14 points in the half.
O’Neill tallied his second bucket of the game for the Vaqueros, but Alex Klekas went up high for a soft dunk with a tip of the rim following a steal.
Robinett drained his first of two 3s in the period, answered by a triple from Rowley in the left corner on an assist from Alex Klekas.
The next-four points were booked by Alex Klekas – making a Euro-step around a defender on the break and sinking two freebies.
Robinett reached double digits with his second triple of the frame, but Alex Klekas went back to work – earning an assist from Sean Klekas – giving Alex Klekas 15 points in the first half.
At the break, Elko led big at 45-17 – one of the triples by Robinett later ruled a two.
O’Neill tallied his third field to start the third quarter, answered by a pair of free throws for Rowley.
Three by Alex Klekas gave him 18 for the game and pushed the lead to 47-19, adding two more after being fouled on the break for his 19th and 20th points.
Miller grabbed an offensive rebound and snuck a tough shot over the corner of the backboard as he drifted out of bounds for the Vaqueros.
Alex Klekas sliced through the lane on an out-of-bounds play for a layup, Sean Klekas immediately following with another deuce for points No. 15 and 16 – turning the game into a running clock with 4:30 remaining in the third.
Alex Klekas gained a two, but Robinett connected on a three – Alex Klekas cashing a triple of his own for the Indians from the left wing – giving him 27 points.
The back-and-forth continued between Robinett and Klekas, Fernley regaining two.
Rowley reached double digits with his second three of the game, junior Matthew Glover scoring the final basket of the third.
After three, the Indians led by 34 at 64-30.
The clock rolled some more after a bucket by Dillan Burden to start the fourth, Elko on top 66-30.
Junior EJ Alvarez trailed a transition opportunity for the Indians, sticking home a follow on the fly for his first bucket.
He then made a block on the defensive end with 3:30 remaining.
Senior Shane Deweerd got a friendly bounce off the rim on a three from the corner for the Vaqueros, but Alvarez grabbed a board on Fernley’s next possession and pushed the ball down the floor for Elko – hitting the final-two points of the game from the stripe.
Elko exploded for a 70-33 victory in its Division 3A North opener.
Alex Klekas finished with game-high 27 points – 15 coming before halftime – and Sean Klekas closed with 16 points, 14 coming before the break.
Rowley finished in double digits with 10 points.
Robinett led Fernley with 14 points, followed by six each from Miller and O’Neill.
The Indians will take on Sparks at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
The Railroaders lost 52-35 on Friday to the Spartans, in Spring Creek.
