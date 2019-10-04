ELKO — In Friday’s soccer match, the Elko Indians put up a touchdown and an extra point.
Against Incline, Elko scored four goals before the break and three more in the second half — rolling to a 7-0 victory over Incline.
Incline found an early shot off the foot of junior Mario Ponce, but Elko found an opportunity down the middle on a through ball and a run by senior Natu Meles — junior goalie Alex Romero sliding forward for the deflection.
Meles crossed a pass to senior Raul Cortes, who headed the ball wide to the right of the frame.
Elko moved the ball effectively, junior Jose Ventura passing to senior Gustavo Cortez on the wing — working the ball back to the middle — senior Sammy Aguirre’s stamp flying high over the crossbar from point-blank range.
In the 12th minute, the Indians were awarded a penalty kick for a foul in the box — Meles striking the lead-changing goal to the lower-left side of the net.
On the other end, Incline freshman Zekarias Kershaw fired a ball over the frame.
Meles took a line-drive from long distance, the ball trickling wide to the left.
Cortes, Cortez.
Raul Cortes – with an “s” — pushed the ball down the left wing, Gustavo Cortez — with a “z” — trailing the play.
When the ball dropped back, Cortez pounded an offering — sticking the ripped screamer into the far-right side of the frame for a 2-0 lead in the 23 minute.
About 30 seconds later, Cortes grabbed a rebound in the middle and struck his second-chance kick in for a 3-0 advantage.
Ventura nearly booked a score in the 26th minute, and Cortez hammered another kick that was stopped by the goalie.
Sophomore Freddy Cervantes launched a direct kick from near midfield that flew high, and senior Lizandro Rodriguez tagged another shot that was stuffed.
Incline found an open look but also sailed its attempt over the crossbar from the right wing.
Junior Alejandro Rodriguez found another opportunity from the right side, his ball also flying high and wide to the right for Incline.
In the 39th minute, Ventura was tripped in the box on the right side — Meles taking and baking his second PK of the half.
At the break, the Indians led 4-0.
Elko used the lead to give playing time to a bunch of its bench players in the second half, Incline experiencing more success and chances.
Sophomore goalkeeper Eric Azcue made a save on a drilled shot in the middle, and another Highlander attempt smacked off the right post.
Senior Julian Gonzales took a long shot for Elko that was nailed but hit directly to the keeper.
He then hit a free kick to the middle from the wing, Meles heading the ball high.
Meles took a direct kick from the middle of the pitch, smoking a line drive down the middle but the goalie leaping for a deflection.
The Indians crossed the ball to the middle to senior Noe Guzman, the keeper coming forward for the stop just as the run arrived.
Senior Adrian Rodriguez also thumped a ball down the gut, Incline’s goalie going up top for a stop.
The Indians nearly grabbed a 5-0 lead as Cortez connected with Gonzales from the right side to the middle — his kick also saved at the last moment.
In the 71st minute, Ventura was knocked down just inside the 18-yard box — Guzman taking the PK and ripping a low ball to the lower-right side of the frame for a 5-0 lead.
In the 75th minute, Ventura looked to the opposite side of the field — Cortez taking one touch and drilling a quick goal — his second of the contest.
A minute later, Ventura continued the solid ball movement — finding Meles on the right wing.
He turned and nailed his third goal of the game — following his four-goal haul last week against Spring Creek with a hat trick — giving hi seven goals in the last-two matches.
He nearly added a fourth goal Friday from the right side, chipping a shot over the frame in the 78th minute.
At the final whistle, the Indians cruised to a 7-0 victory.
Up Next
Elko (4-3-3 in league play) will take on South Tahoe at noon Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.
The Vikings were 7-2 in the 3A North prior to Friday’s game in Spring Creek.
