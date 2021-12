Indians bounce back against Judge Memorial

RIVERTON, Utah — Following its first loss of the season — a double-overtime Tuesday defeat to Kearns — the Elko boys basketball team rebounded Wednesday.

Albeit a low-scoring effort, the Indians bounced back with a 44-31 victory over Judge Memorial.

Elko found the high side of a low-scoring 9-6 first period, but the Bulldogs edged the Indians 7-6 in the second quarter.

At the half, Elko led by only two with the score at 15-13.

Things remained dicey for the Indians in the third quarter, only outscoring Judge Memorial 9-8 in the frame and leading by just three entering the fourth with the score at 24-21.

However, Elko affirmed the outcome with an explosive performance down the stretch — booking a frame-best 20 points in crunch time en route to a 13-point win by a final score of 44-31.

Only three players scored for the Bulldogs, led by a game-high 18 points from sophomore Aaydan Saucedo — who scored all his points on six 3s.

For the Indians, three players scored in double figures — paced by 12 points apiece from seniors Dawson Dumas and Michael Klekas.

Dumas hit a pair of treys, and Klekas scored all of his 12 points in the second half — senior Isaiah Dahl finishing with 10 points and hitting three triples in the fourth quarter.

Senior Andoni Fesenmaier scored six points, and senior Trae Still closed out the Elko offense with four points.

For the Bulldogs, senior William Selfridge neared double digits with nine points — the scoring for the Bulldogs rounded out by four points from junior Jackson Boltax.

ELKO — 9 — 6 — 9 — 20 — 44 Total

JUDGE MEMORIAL — 6 — 7 — 8 — 10 — 31 Total

Up Next

The Indians (9-1) will close out the Riverton Tournament with a game against Herriman (2-8) at 1:45 p.m. MST (12:45 p.m. PST) on Thursday.

