LAS VEGAS – After being outscored 33-18 in the second half Friday in a 55-43 loss to Mojave, the Elko basketball team bounced back with a 53-50 win over Rancho – albeit not without some late fireworks.
The Indians finished the Battle Born Classic with a 2-1 record in their road trip to Las Vegas.
After a poor offensive performance in the second half Friday, the Indians took a 3-0 lead on their first possession Saturday against the Rams on a triple by senior Alex Klekas.
After about two minutes of scoreless ball, he dropped his second field goal on a floater for a 5-0 lead, scoring all the Indians’ points.
Elko’s advantage grew to 8-0 on a three by freshman Michael Klekas with 4:30 on the clock, and senior Ronin Rowley pushed the lead to 9-0 with a free throw.
Rancho stopped the bleeding with a free throw for sophomore Ta’Quawn Hodges and a drive to the cup by senior James Brown.
Elko sophomore Dillan Burden dropped a baseline jumper, extending the Indians’ lead to eight at 11-3.
Junior point guard EJ Alvarez made a steal and went the distance for a layup, Elko going up 10 at 13-3.
The soring closed with a pair of free throws by Brown.
Elko limited the Rams to five points in the frame, the Indians taking a 13-5 lead into the second quarter.
Hodges made a tough finish along the baseline for Rancho, and the Indians missed several put-backs.
Senior Izaiah Staton jumped a passing lane and raced to the rim, cutting Elko’s lead to four at 13-9.
A bad closeout on a three resulted in two-made free throws by senior Zena Biruk, the Rams capping a 6-0 run and trailing by two at 13-11.
Sean Klekas banked in a high-arching shot from a pass by Rowley, stopping the streak and taking a 15-11 lead, the Indians going scoreless for half of the frame before the field goal.
The advantage went back to six with a screen-roll to Rowley, but Staton came away with a steal and buried a pull-up jumper for the Rams.
Rowley tipped in a shot in transition and turned defense into offense – blocking a shot – drawing a foul on a terrible decision by Rancho.
With .6 seconds on the clock, Rowley was hit on the hand while taking a three.
He hit two freebies and gave the Indians a 21-13 lead at the break.
Brown attacked the bucket and cut the deficit to six for his sixth point, but Rowley returned the favor and knocked down a pair of free throws – giving him nine points.
Rowley reached double figures from an absolute dime by Alex Klekas, but Hodges went air born and twisted for an acrobatic finish for the Rams.
Michael Klekas continued the back-and-forth with an offensive rebound and bucket, adding a triple for a 30-17 lead.
Brown hit a free throw after Elko was issued a technical foul and he knocked down both freebies from the shooting foul, trimming the lead to 10.
The Rams made a six-point possession with a put-back by senior Qion Cangas, Elko’s advantage dwindling to 30-22.
Sean Klekas swung the ball to Alex Klekas for an all-net three with his second triple, the Indians regaining a double-digit lead at 33-22.
Brown drove the lane and dropped a bucket for his seventh points of the period for the Rams, sticking a pull-up J off the glass for his ninth point of the quarter.
With the score at 33-26, Hodges buried a rainbow floater off the window – Ranchos’ 6-0 run cutting the deficit to five at 33-28.
Michael Klekas made an aggressive move and nearly cashed the hoop with the harm but reached double figures with a pair of free throws.
Brown stepped through a double team and answered for the Rams, giving him 15 points in the game and 11 in the frame.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Indians saw their once 13-point lead sliced to five at 35-30.
Hodges made 1-for-2 at the line to start the fourth period, but Michael Klekas received a friendly roll for the Indians on the other end.
Elko had five cracks at the hoop but came away empty, and Hodges reached double digits and knifed the deficit to four at 37-33.
Alex Klekas and Browns traded quick buckets as the defenses got burned as the game turned into a track meet.
Michael Klekas took the ball away from a Rancho defensive rebound and finished a reverse layup for a 41-35 lead and then stuck a clutch three – his third of the game – and opened a nine-point advantage at 44-35.
Brown went the length of the floor from a defensive board and hit a pair of freebies, answered by two free throws by Michael Klekas – each scoring 19 points at the juncture.
Alex Klekas drove baseline and scooped up a finish, regaining a double-digit lead at 48-37.
Just when the Indians appeared to be in control, Brown splashed a three and trimmed the lead to eight at 48-40 with 2:39 on the clock.
Senior Cooper Jones pump-faked the 6-foot-9 Cangas into the air and drew a foul – hitting both shots at the charity stripe – giving Elko a 50-40 lead.
Despite the score and the clock, Brown never believed the game was over – burying another three – trimming the deficit to seven.
The Indians turned the ball over with 1:30 on the clock, but Jones made a huge steal and was awarded a goaltend in transition – scoring four points in a row in crunch time.
Following suit, Brown picked a pocket and raced to the rim for an And-1, the free throw pulling the Rams to within six at 52-46.
Staton stole an inbound pass but Michael Klekas came up with a crucial block with 22 ticks on the clock, the Rams blowing an easy layup after a defensive breakdown by the Indians.
Rancho missed a pair of free throws, senior Joe Simpkins grabbing the rebound for Elko and essentially sealing the game.
Michael Klekas hit the front end of a pair of freebies, and the Rams missed all three free throws after being fouled on a triple with seven ticks on the clock.
Hodges grabbed the offensive rebound and went 1-for-2 at the line, Rancho once again coming away with a loose ball.
At the buzzer, Brown hammered a three – Elko hanging on for a 53-50 victory – escaping a surging Rams squad down the stretch.
Michael Klekas led the Indians with 20 points, scoring 17 in the second half and drilling three 3s.
He also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
Brown dropped a game-high 31 points in defeat for the Rams – notching 27 after the break and 16 in the fourth quarter – also connecting on three triples.
Alex Klekas finished with 12 points – leading Elko with five assists and pulling down five boards – Rowley closing with 11 points, five rebounds and two blocks, giving the Indians three double-digit scorers.
Hodges joined Brown in double figures with 11 points – the duo scoring 42 of Rancho’s 50 points – the roster capped off by four points from Staton and two each by Biruk and Cangas.
Cangas topped the Rams with nine rebounds and blocked a shot, Staton making a team-best five steals for Rancho.
All of Jones’ four points came in money time for the Indians, and Elko’s scoring was rounded out by a deuce apiece for Sean Klekas, Burden and Alvarez.
Elko improved to 11-2 on the season and completed the three-game road trip with a 2-1 record.
Up Next
The Indians (7-0 in league) will hit the road and return to Division 3A North play at 7:30 p.m. Friday against South Tahoe (3-7 overall, 3-4 in league), wrapping up the first half of the league season at 2:30 p.m. Saturday versus Dayton (7-3 overall, 5-2 in league).
*Visit elkodaily.com/sports for a full recap of Elko’s game versus Mojave.
