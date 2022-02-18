Indians bust up Buckaroos by 45

WINNEMUCCA — In the Division 3A North boys regional semifinal, the Elko boys basketball team scored plenty of points and gave up very few.

Against East No. 3 Lowry, the No. 1 team in the state was too much — the Indians opening a 41-6 lead at the break and advancing to the regional championship and the state tournament for the 10th-consecutive year with a 63-18 victory Friday.

Elko opened a 7-0 lead in the first minute and a half.

Senior Isaiah Dahl scored within the first five seconds of the game after senior Michael Klekas won the opening tip, senior Andoni Fesenmaier scored on the block with a jump hook on a pass by senior Andoni Fesenmaier and Klekas splashed a three after crossing over and dropping a defender.

Senior Trae Still scored in transition for a 9-0 advantage, and Klekas sized up a defender for s stare-down trey on the left wing.

Senior Zach Fernandez put the Buckaroos on the board with 3:15 remaining in the period on a baseline jumper, but Klekas scored four in a row with a free throw and a triple — Elko passing to Fesenmaier, who then hit Dumas for the dish.

Dahl nailed a three from the corner on a swing pass from Klekas and buried a pair of free throws after a Dumas steal.

At the end of the frame, Dumas ran off the clock and deep three from the volleyball line at the buzzer.

Going to the second, the Indians led by 21 with the score at 24-2.

Klekas tagged a long two with a pull-up J off the dribble, and Dahl fought through contact for a tough bank on the move falling away from the hoop.

With a leaping steal, Klekas went the other way and drained a pull-up trey from the top of the arc.

He then set up Still for a layup with a sweet bounce pass for a 33-2 lead.

Lowry’s second field goal came inside on the left block by junior Marcos Rodriguez, but Fesenmaier was fouled and hit 1-of-2 free throws for the Indians.

Rodriguez cleaned up a miss with an offensive rebound and a put-back, but Dahl was hacked on a jumper and pushed Elko’s lead back to 30 at 36-6.

Still jerked down an offensive board and scored on the weak side for a 38-6 advantage, and the mercy rule kicked in with no time on the clock — Elko beating the buzzer for the second time with a three, Klekas heaving a fall-away dagger from distance.

At the half, the Indians led by 35 with the score at 41-6.

In the third, Lowry senior Cal Peters and Klekas traded a free throw.

Fesenmaier also went 1-for-2 at the stripe, and Still scored on a pass across the floor — Lowry gaining a deuce by senior Giovani Sapien.

At the line, Fesenmaier sank two in a row — Klekas going coast-to-coast after a defensive rebound.

Senior Ismael Magana scored through an Elko foul, but Klekas drilled a step-back jumper — Magana making a nice tip on the offensive glass.

The period ended with a Klekas hoop plus the harm, converting the three-point play at the line.

Going to the fourth, Elko was up 40 at 53-13.

Rodriguez booked an And-1 for the Bucks, but sophomore Luke Dahl scored four in a row for the Indians — crossing the key and finishing with his left hand and adding a layup in transition.

Senior Josh Adogla snagged a rebound and finished with a kiss off the window, and junior Jared Tinkorang pushed Elko’s lead to 46 with a baseline drive on the right side.

Lowry senior Kaiden Boyles netted a three from the left corner, but the game closed with a baseline jumper by Elko junior Chris Amaya.

At the final buzzer, the Indians stamped the Bucks by 45 points with the score at 63-18.

Klekas hit four 3s and closed with a game-high 25 points — pouring in 18 before the break — joined in double figures by 11 points from Isaiah Dahl.

Still flirted with double digits and finished with eight points, Fesenmaier adding six.

Lowry was led by six points from Rodriguez, Magana chipped in four and the scoring for Lowry was rounded off with a three by Boyles, two points each from Fernandez and Sapien and a free throw by Peters.

Elko’s offense was capped with four points by Luke Dahl, a three by Dumas and two points apiece for Amaya, Adogla and Tinkorang.

LOWRY — 2 — 4 — 7 — 5 — 18 Total

ELKO — 24 — 17 — 12 — 10 — 63 Total

Up Next

The No. 1 Indians will take on East No. 2 Fernley in the regional championship at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, at Winnemucca Events Center, going for the 10th straight regional title.

Elko swept the season series with the Fernley, throttling the Vaqueros 57-15 on Jan. 8, in Fernley, and breezing to a 65-31 home win on Jan. 29, at Centennial Gymnasium.

