ELKO – As the Elko boys basketball team searches for its eighth-consecutive league title and regional championship, the Indians are off to a good start.
Through the first half of the Division 3A North season, Elko is a perfect 9-0 and looks to continue its unblemished loss column, tipping off the second half of its league slate at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Sparks.
While it appears an Elko victory is a mere formality against the Railroaders (3-14 overall, 0-10 in league), what makes teams great is great preparation.
Rest assured the Indians will use the contest as a learning tool, a chance to get bench players valuable minutes, Elko always searching for a way to come out of a game better than it entered.
Sparks has not played a league contest to a margin closer than 14 points, falling 56-42 on Dec. 21, 2018, at home to Dayton.
Last weekend, the Railroaders played two of the top-three teams in the league – getting smacked by 57 points in an 81-24 loss in Fallon (9-1 in league) and losing by a final score of 63-23 versus Lowry, in Winnemucca.
On Tuesday, Sparks lost a home game to Truckee by 17 points in a 47-30 contest at The Brickhouse, the Wolverines (1-8 in league) tallying their first and only win in the Division 3A North.
Elko is coming off a pair of road wins – the Indians’ fourth and fifth-consecutive road games – beating South Tahoe by 19 points in a 58-39 final and closing the trip with a 44-27 win over Dayton, a game in which Elko started slowly but closed on a 33-15 run.
Freshman Michael Klekas is currently leading the Indians in scoring and rebounding, dropping 16.3 points and yanking down 8.9 rebounds.
He also makes 1.9 steals and dishes 1.3 assists per contest.
Senior Alex Klekas averages 15.9 points, 6.4 boards, 3.3 assists and a team-high 2.3 takeaways.
Elko’s third double-digit scorer is senior center Ronin Rowley, who posts 12.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and nearly one block per outing.
Sophomore point guard Sean Klekas tops the Elko passing game with 4.4 assists per game, adding 8.7 points, two rebounds and 1.5 steals.
In the Indians’ 58-39 win over the Vikings, the Klekas brothers outscored South Tahoe 50-39 and booked Elko’s first-41 points.
Senior Joe Simpkins (2.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists) and junior point guard EJ Alvarez (2.3 points) have come to life in recent weeks, needing to continue their contributions and earn more from others as the Indians prepare for a late-season push.
Elko will look for a 10-0 start in the 3A North at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the Railroaders and then try for an 11-0 record in league play, closing the road trip versus the Vaqueros (5-5 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Fernley.
