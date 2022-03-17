 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Indians climbing uphill at Truckee

Elko logo

ELKO — Following the Elko baseball team’s first win of the season, the Indians have no time to celebrate — immediately going up against a good team.

The Indians (1-5 overall) split their opening contests against 3A north foes — getting run-ruled 13-1 by North Valleys before bouncing back with a 17-0 domination of Hug — opening another series of crossover contests with a 3 p.m. Friday dance against Truckee, closing the trip with an 11 a.m. first pitch at South Tahoe.

Versus Truckee

The Wolverines (5-2 overall) opened competition against the 3A North with mixed results — narrowly defeating Dayton by a score of 6-5 but following with a 13-7 loss to Fernley.

Truckee has not reported stats.

As for the Indians, senior Trae Still was solid in his first two games — leading the team with a .750 batting average with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored.

Junior Izaac Quintero has hit .600 and is tied for the team high with four runs scored — adding a double and an RBI — and senior Isaac Luna is batting .500 in just two ABs.

Junior Justus Nielsen has batted .400 with a team-high three RBI and scored a run, and senior Spenser Jones has also hit .400 with a double and scored a run.

As a sophomore, Cael Sellers has gone .375 at the plate, driving in a run and scoring another.

Seniors Blaze Jones and Kason Lesbo have each batted .333 and scored twice; Jones notching an RBI and a triple.

Sophomore Preston Chamberlin has hit .300 with a homer, a double and two RBI — tying for the team high with four runs scored.

Junior Alex Salaz tops the lineup with four hits — posting a pair of doubles and a triple — batting .286 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Junior Craig Slater paces the attack on the base paths with two steals.

In the pitching rotation, Salaz leads the workload with seven innings — allowing five runs on six hits with 14 strikeouts against three walks — coming off a no-hitter at Hug, striking out nine and walking one over three innings.

Through three innings, senior Javier Cortes has notched the lowest ERA at 2.33 with nine runs — just one earned — with three Ks and three walks.

Lesbo, across two frames, has allowed one run on one hit with two punchouts and a free pass.

Sophomore Gabe Correa has allowed 11 runs (six earned) on 10 hits with seven Ks and just one walk over 6-1/3 innings.

Fellow sophomore Jazyri Sotelo has given up five runs — three earned — on three hits with three strikeouts against a pair of free passes in three innings.

Game Time

The Indians (1-5 overall) will begin its third road trip in three weeks against the Wolverines (5-2 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California.

Elko will close the weekend with an 11 a.m. Saturday start versus the Vikings (5-3 overall as of Thursday) in South Tahoe, California.

GALLERY: Meet the 2022 Elko Baseball Team

