ELKO – Through 16 Division 3A North basketball games, the Elko Indians have yet to taste defeat.
With a 67-42 win Friday over North Valleys and a 59-21 victory Saturday against Truckee, Elko improved to 16-0 in league play and locked up its eighth-consecutive regular-season league title.
Versus North Valleys
The game between the Panthers and the Indians was over early.
Elko exploded in the first quarter and scored a frame-high 28 points — limiting North Valleys to 10 — the Indians adding a 25-point eruption in the second quarter.
At the break, Elko had booked more than a half-century’s worth of points and led 53-22.
The Indians’ reserves found some valuable minutes in the second half, the Panthers topping Elko 5-3 in the third quarter and 15-11 in the fourth.
The final tally read Elko 67, North Valleys 42.
Senior Alex Klekas was red-hot — shooting 8-for-11 from the floor and a perfect 7-for-7 from the stripe — scoring a team-high 21 points.
He also made four rebounds, a team-best four assists and two steals.
Speaking of the hot hand, junior EJ Alvarez nearly couldn’t miss from distance.
The backup point guard smoked 5-of-6 triples and notched 15 points.
Freshman Michael Klekas also scored in double figures and finished with 10 points, a team-high seven rebounds, a team-best three steals, an assist and a block.
Senior Ronin Rowley scored six points, yanked down five boards and dished three assists.
Freshman Dawson Dumas drilled two 3s on his way to six points, adding two rebounds and two assists.
Senior Michael Iguban also buried one of the Indians’ 10 3s.
Capping the scoring, seniors Joe Simpkins and Cooper Jones and junior CJ Marma each added two points.
Simpkins dished three assists, made a steal, took down a rebound and swatted a shot.
Off the bench, sophomore Calvin Burden collected three boards.
Versus Truckee
After struggling to score Friday in Spring Creek, the Truckee Wolverines didn’t score in the first quarter Saturday.
The Indians blanked the Wolverines in the opening frame and rolled to a 17-0 lead.
The second quarter played out evenly, both squads finding difficulty with putting the ball in the bucket — each scoring seven points.
At halftime, Elko led by 17 at 24-7.
Elko pumped life into Centennial Gymnasium with a 24-point outburst in the third quarter — equaling its first half total — Truckee shut down to five points.
Up 48-12, the mercy rule kicked in — the Indians on top by 36 points entering the fourth quarter.
With the clock rolling, Elko outscored Truckee 11-9 down the stretch.
The Indians improved to 16-0 in league play with a 59-21 win, sending the Wolverines to 2-14 in the Division 3A North — Truckee improving to 3-14 in league play with a 55-31 home win Tuesday over Sparks.
Alex Klekas booked another dominant performance, scoring 26 points on 10-for-14 shooting — blasting six-of-9 3s and sinking 4-of-5 free throws.
He tied for the team high with six rebounds, made a team-best five steals and dished an assist.
Michael Klekas joined his older brother in double digits with 12 points and finished with four boards, three takeaways and two assists.
Rowley closed with six points, tied for the team high with six boards, led the Indians with three steals and made a steal.
Alvarez splashed a three and closed with five points; sophomore Sean Klekas finishing with four points, two boards, two assists and a takeaway.
Simpkins, Marma and Dumas closed the offense with two-points apiece.
Sophomore Dillan Burden grabbed three rebounds off the bench.
Up Next
The Indians — already penciled in as the No. 1 seed for Division 3A North regional tournament — will close the season with two games at home.
With just one loss in each of the past-two seasons in league play, Elko can finish unbeaten in the 3A North for the first time since the 2015-2016 season.
The Indians will play South Tahoe (9-7 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Dayton (9-7 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.