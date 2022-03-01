Indians could have good ‘pitching depth’

ELKO — As the baseball season approaches, Elko head coach Jeremy Etchemendy thinks the Indians should have “pitching depth.”

“We’re pretty young, but we should have a good rotation of sophomores and juniors,” he said.

Elko will need all the arms it can get after graduation virtually its entire rotation last year — a pair of pitchers not playing their senior seasons — the Indians coming off a 9-10 season overall and a 7-8 record in league play of the Division 3A North-East in 2021.

The Indians were the No. 4 seed for the regional tournament but did not get to play a postseason contest after a COVID outbreak at Elko High School.

As for numbers, Etchemendy said the program has a good turnout — keeping 15 players on the varsity and leaving 18 on the JV.

Nearly half of Elko’s roster played at the varsity level a year ago, bringing back seven athletes — five of whom are seniors and a pair of juniors.

Returning Players

Of the returners, now-senior Blaze Jones — who played behind the plate — is Elko’s top returning hitter.

As a junior, he batted .409 and drove in five runs.

Senior Trae Still hit .405 with six RBI during his junior season — adding a double — and shared time at first base.

Now-senior Javier Cortes went .400 at the dish in limited at-bats, driving in a run and smacking a two-bagger.

As a sophomore, third baseman Alex Salaz hit .381 with nine RBI and legged out seven doubles — also possessing the ability to catch.

Senior Spenser Jones — who also played at catcher — batted .386 and hit three doubles, driving in two runs as a junior.

During his sophomore season, now-junior outfielder Craig Slater hit .344 for eight RBI and ripped a pair of doubles.

Like Still, now-senior Kason Lesbo also played first base and will look to carry his state-championship momentum into the baseball season — hitting .273 with five RBI, a double and a triple as a junior.

On the hill, Lesbo was 1-0 with a 6.63 ERA with two strikeouts and three walks in 6-1/3 innings.

Several players from the Indians’ 2021 team are not on the roster this season, another loss coming due to injury as now-junior Cai Alvarado was hurt during basketball and will undergo surgery Friday, in Reno.

Newcomers

Eight of the Indians’ players for the upcoming season are newcomers to the varsity program.

Of the newbies, four are sophomores: Preston Chamberlin, Gabe Correa, Eli Morquecho and Cael Sellers.

Three players — Alex Luna, Justus Nielsen and Izaac Quintero — are juniors.

The lone senior of the newcomers to the varsity team is Isaac Luna.

Season Openers

The Indians will begin the year at a preseason tourney — the Mike Bearman Memorial Tournament — first pitch set for 3 p.m. Friday against Reno High School.

Elko will close out the day with a 6 p.m. Friday contest against Del Oro (Loomis, California).

On Saturday, the Indians will face Colfax (California) at 10 a.m. and take on Carson at 12:30 p.m.

3A North Openers

Elko will open its 3A North slate on the road at 3 p.m. Friday, March 11, at North Valleys, and play Hug at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, in Reno.

Home Openers

The Indians will not play a home contest until 3 p.m. Friday, March 25 — hosting Sparks — and facing Wooster at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Upper Kump Field.

Outlook

“We have to get better at all three phases of the game. We want to get outside and see good competition,” Etchemendy said. “We’re going to approach every game like it matters and throw our best guys against the 3A teams.”

Playoff Format

As of now, the postseason will consist of a six-team tournament — the No. 1 East and No. 1 West teams receiving byes.

The next-four (third through sixth) will earn points for wins (unsure of how much crossover and league games are worth comparative to one another) — regardless of conference — one league potentially taking five teams to the 3A North regional tournament.







GALLERY: Meet the 2022 Elko Baseball Team

