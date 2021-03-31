Indians cruise through Lowry, 6-0

WINNEMUCCA — Despite no regional tournaments or a state championship, the Elko boys soccer team is making the most of an abbreviated, delayed season.
On Wednesday, the Indians tore to a 9-0 record with a 6-0 road victory over Lowry.
The game was much more one-sided than Elko’s 2-0 win over the Buckaroos on March 13, in at Adobe Middle School.
Elko’s offense went to work early and often in the second matchup, taking a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute.
Junior Freddy Cervantes was fouled outside the 18-yard box, and senior Jose Ventura put his shot into the top-left side of the frame.
Only three minutes later, the Indians grabbed a 2-0 advantage with an assist from sophomore Austin Weight to freshman Marcos Carlos.
“Their defense tried to come out with a long ball, when Austin turned his body and intentionally passed the ball with his butt to Marcos and he finished on the bottom-right corner for the 2-0,” said Elko coach Alonso Lujan.
Three minutes into the second half, the Indians earned a foul inside the box on a pass from Carlos to Cervantes on the right side.
“This is when the kids showed their character and teamwork. My first option was Jose or Freddy to kick the PK because they are on the first-three spots for scoring leaders of the league, but they had a conversation and decided to have Miguel Abarca cash it out for the 3-0,” Lujan said. “As coach, it would be hard to take that call but I’m happy the guys did. It showed a lot from them as players and human beings.”
In the 67th minute, Elko went on top 4-0 with a long ball from junior OC Orozco to Ventura — who finished a one-on-one versus the Lowry keeper.
Elko took a 5-0 advantage in the 72nd minute, Ventura finding Cervantes on a give-and-go — Cervantes’ shot inside the 18-yard box finding a home in the bottom-left corner of the net.
Cervantes booked his second goal of the contest on the Ventura’s second assist, giving the Indians a 6-0 lead in the 78th minute.
Elko rolled to a 6-0 victory — sweeping the season series — and improved to 9-0 on the year.
“I’m really happy with the performance of the team. After losing seven players on varsity for different reasons, we had to pull up 10 players from the JV to make sure we had subs to cover empty spots,” Lujan said. “Adrian Luna and Lupe Monroy are doing a really good with our JV program, and the boys stepped up to play an intense and physical game versus Lowry.”
Up Next
The Indians will close out the regular season against Dayton at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.
Elko has solidified the No. 1 seed for the Division 3A North-East postseason and will likely host Lowry once again on April 10.
