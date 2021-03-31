Indians cruise through Lowry, 6-0

WINNEMUCCA — Despite no regional tournaments or a state championship, the Elko boys soccer team is making the most of an abbreviated, delayed season.

On Wednesday, the Indians tore to a 9-0 record with a 6-0 road victory over Lowry.

The game was much more one-sided than Elko’s 2-0 win over the Buckaroos on March 13, in at Adobe Middle School.

Elko’s offense went to work early and often in the second matchup, taking a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute.

Junior Freddy Cervantes was fouled outside the 18-yard box, and senior Jose Ventura put his shot into the top-left side of the frame.

Only three minutes later, the Indians grabbed a 2-0 advantage with an assist from sophomore Austin Weight to freshman Marcos Carlos.

“Their defense tried to come out with a long ball, when Austin turned his body and intentionally passed the ball with his butt to Marcos and he finished on the bottom-right corner for the 2-0,” said Elko coach Alonso Lujan.

Three minutes into the second half, the Indians earned a foul inside the box on a pass from Carlos to Cervantes on the right side.