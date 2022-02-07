 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Indians crush Railroaders by 42

  • 0
Elko logo

ELKO — On Saturday, the Elko boys basketball team completed its 3A North West-East crossover home stand with another blowout victory.

Following a 66-21 victory Friday over Truckee, the Indians crushed Sparks by a similar score of 64-22.

As was the case against the Wolverines, the clock ran in the first half versus the Railroaders as well.

Elko dropped 30 points in the first quarter and limited Sparks to four, the Indians hanging 21 points in the second period — opening a 51-12 lead at the break.

In the second half, scores lowered dramatically — the Indians riding their bench and the clock continuing to run — the Indians outscoring the Railroaders 9-8 in the third quarter and 4-2 in the fourth.

Senior Michael Klekas dropped a game-high 31 points — burying five 3s — and neared a double-double with eight rebounds, dished a team-high five assists, made two steals and blocked a shot.

People are also reading…

He was joined in double digits by senior Isaiah Dahl, who booked 15 points — hammering three triples — and added three assists.

Senior Trae Still finished with seven points, seven boards, two assists and a takeaway.

Senior points guard Dawson Dumas added six points, a team-high five thefts, two rebounds and a pair of assists.

Sophomore Luke Dahl tallied three points and four rebounds, and the offense was rounded out with a free throw each for seniors Josh Adogla and Trapper Steilman — who grabbed a board.

Without scoring, senior Kason Lesbo finished with two rebounds and a pair of steals — senior Andoni Fesenmaier going for two boards and a takeaway.

Juniors Ayden Whiting and Chris Amaya each collected a pair of boards.

SPARKS — 4 — 8 — 8 — 2 — 22 Total

ELKO — 30 — 21 — 9 — 4 — 64 Total

Up Next

The Indians (19-2 overall, 8-0 in league) will return to Division 3A North-East action to close out the regular season, attempting to run the table in league play versus Fallon 15-9 overall, 4-4 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and against Lowry (12-9 overall, 4-4 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indians tear up Spartans

Indians tear up Spartans

The Indians (17-2 overall, 8-0 in league) will host Truckee at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Sparks at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

The Spartans (2-16 overall, 0-8 in league) will face the Railroaders at 7:30 p.m. Friday and the Wolverines at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Lady Spartans control Elko with ease

Lady Spartans control Elko with ease

The Lady Spartans (16-3 overall, 6-2 in league) will host Sparks at 6 p.m. Friday and Truckee at 1 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Elko (9-5 overall, 4-3 in league) will take on Truckee at 6 p.m. Friday and Sparks at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko throttles Truckee

Elko throttles Truckee

The Indians (18-2 overall, 8-0 in 3A North-East) will play a crossover ballgame versus Sparks (6-13 overall, 3-5 in 3A North-West) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Lady Indians handle Truckee with ease

Lady Indians handle Truckee with ease

The Lady Indians (10-5 overall, 4-3 in 3A North-East) will play another crossover contest against Sparks (1-15 overall, 0-7 in 3A North-West) at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Indians host Truckee in West-East crossover

Indians host Truckee in West-East crossover

The Indians (17-2 overall, 8-0 in league) will open their home stand against Truckee (3-12 overall, 1-5 in 3A North-West) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko will close the weekend at 2:30 p.m. Saturday versus Sparks (5-13 overall, 3-5 in league).

Lady Indians prevail in 50-45 thriller

Lady Indians prevail in 50-45 thriller

The Lady Indians (9-4 overall, 4-2 in league) will play a key contest against the Lady Spartans (15-3 overall, 5-2 in league) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.

Lady Indians look for rebound effort

Lady Indians look for rebound effort

The Lady Indians (9-5 overall, 4-3 in 3A North-East) will face the Lady Wolverines (8-10 overall, 5-5 in 3A North-West) at 6 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Elko will close its home stand versus Sparks (1-14 overall, 0-7 in 3A North-West) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Spring Creek hosts Sparks and Truckee

Spring Creek hosts Sparks and Truckee

The Spartans (2-16 overall, 0-8 in league) will host the Railroaders (5-13 overall, 3-5 in 3A North-West) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Truckee (3-12 overall, 1-5 in 3A North-West) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News