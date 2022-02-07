Indians crush Railroaders by 42

ELKO — On Saturday, the Elko boys basketball team completed its 3A North West-East crossover home stand with another blowout victory.
Following a 66-21 victory Friday over Truckee, the Indians crushed Sparks by a similar score of 64-22.
As was the case against the Wolverines, the clock ran in the first half versus the Railroaders as well.
Elko dropped 30 points in the first quarter and limited Sparks to four, the Indians hanging 21 points in the second period — opening a 51-12 lead at the break.
In the second half, scores lowered dramatically — the Indians riding their bench and the clock continuing to run — the Indians outscoring the Railroaders 9-8 in the third quarter and 4-2 in the fourth.
Senior Michael Klekas dropped a game-high 31 points — burying five 3s — and neared a double-double with eight rebounds, dished a team-high five assists, made two steals and blocked a shot.
He was joined in double digits by senior Isaiah Dahl, who booked 15 points — hammering three triples — and added three assists.
Senior Trae Still finished with seven points, seven boards, two assists and a takeaway.
Senior points guard Dawson Dumas added six points, a team-high five thefts, two rebounds and a pair of assists.
Sophomore Luke Dahl tallied three points and four rebounds, and the offense was rounded out with a free throw each for seniors Josh Adogla and Trapper Steilman — who grabbed a board.
Without scoring, senior Kason Lesbo finished with two rebounds and a pair of steals — senior Andoni Fesenmaier going for two boards and a takeaway.
Juniors Ayden Whiting and Chris Amaya each collected a pair of boards.
SPARKS — 4 — 8 — 8 — 2 — 22 Total
ELKO — 30 — 21 — 9 — 4 — 64 Total
Up Next
The Indians (19-2 overall, 8-0 in league) will return to Division 3A North-East action to close out the regular season, attempting to run the table in league play versus Fallon 15-9 overall, 4-4 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and against Lowry (12-9 overall, 4-4 in league) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.