ELKO – Holy, back-and-forth Batman!
Entering Friday’s game versus Fallon, Elko coach Chris Klekas said the Indians could not get in a track meet with the Greenwave.
Not only was the contest a track meet, it turned into a double-overtime, instant-thriller classic.
The Indians dug in and held on for a 98-92 win after 32 minutes of basketball were not enough, giving the ruckus crowd at Centennial Gymnasium their money’s worth and more.
Elko senior Ronin Rowley opened the scoring on a pocket-pass feed from senior Alex Klekas.
The Indians went up 4-0 on a great head fake by freshman Michael Klekas, but Fallon came back with a bucket by junior Elijah Jackson.
A strong take across the lane and a left-handed layup by senior Joe Simpkins gave the Indians a 6-2 lead, but Fallon junior Thomas Steele brought his work boots.
Steele scored six in a row – dropping two field goals and a pair of free throws – giving the Greenwave an 8-6 lead.
Michael Klekas splashed a three from the right wing on a skip from Alex Klekas, who gave the Indians and 11-8 advantage with a layup after a steal by Simpkins.
The game was tied by a triple from the right wing by senior Johnny Cooley.
Elko regained the high side with a three by Alex Klekas on some inside-outside action from Michael Klekas.
The triple was immediately answered with a rise-up dagger by Jackson.
A free throw by junior Brock Richardson pushed Fallon ahead, but Michael Klekas dropped a wild, high-arching shot with a reverse.
Steele scored his seventh point and gave the Wave a 17-16 advantage.
Rowley worked his tail off, gaining numerous offensive boards, earning a trip to the stripe and sinking a pair of freebies.
A free throw by Steele tied the contest at 18-all, but Elko took the period with an And-1 scoop off the dribble by sophomore Sean Klekas.
After one, the Indians found themselves in a dogfight – leading by two at 20-18.
Senior Hayden Strasdin tied the game at 20-all with the first score of the second period, but the Indians took the upper hand with a three by Simpkins from the left corner.
A drive down the left side by senior David McFalls puled Fallon to within one, a three by Cooley – his second of the game – giving the Wave a 25-23 lead with 6:15 on the clock.
Alex Klekas muscled his way through the trees for a finish his left hand, scoring once more around a curl for a 27-25 advantage for the Indians.
Steele buried a three from the right corner, surging the Wave in front.
He scored immediately after from an Elko turnover, Fallon grabbing a 30-27 edge.
Alex Klekas knotted the slugfest 30-30 with a pull-up three from the middle of the floor, but the contest swung once again with a hang-time hoop with the harm by Jackson, the free throw finding the twine.
Michael Klekas’ second three of the contest tied the ballgame at 33-all, and Elko took a two-point lead on a put-back by Rowley.
Jackson penetrated the left side for another tie, but Sean Klekas got a shooter’s bounce off the rim and dropped a triple.
With Elko on top 38-33, Fallon made another charge.
McFalls scored on the offensive glass from his own miss, but Michael Klekas received a great look-ahead pass from Sean Klekas for a 40-37 advantage.
The Greenwave closed the half on a 4-0 streak.
Strasdin notched his second field goal and the half closed with a tough, fall-away jumper by McFalls – the ball falling in the center of the cup.
The Greenwave led 41-40 after a white-hot, fast-paced track meet.
Michael Klekas opened the half with a deuce, giving the Indians their first lead of the half.
The Wave took the high side soon after, Steele giving Fallon a 43-42 lead.
Elko took off on a 6-0 spurt, started by a pair of free throws by Alex Klekas.
Michael Klekas scored the next four – gaining the first on a hustle play from a loose ball.
Senior Trey Rooks drilled a contested jumper for the Greenwave, but Michael Klekas answered a Dream Shake that Hakeem Olajuwon would have been proud off for a jump hook.
Cooley pulled Fallon to within two at 50-48 with a midrange J, but the Indians booked the next four – Rowley hitting a free throw and Alex Klekas sticking a cold-blooded wet ball from distance.
Rowley grabbed an air-balled three for a follow-up finish, but Fallon came back with a score by Cooley.
The Wave cut the deficit to two with a finish by Steele on a dish from senior Jace Harmon, Jackson getting free in transition with a double-clutch scoop.
Entering the fourth, Elko led by two at 56-54.
The Wave quickly found the edge with consecutive scores, Cooley tipping in a missed jumper and Jackson swishing a floater.
Elko went on a 4-0 run, started by a layup on the break by senior Michael Iguban.
Michael Klekas gave the Indians a 60-58 lead with a pair of free throws, but Fallon snuck ahead with a clutch three from the left wing by Cooley – his third.
Pulling up and stopping on a dime, Michael Klekas drained a jumper from the left side.
Fallon regained the advantage with a strong follow by Steele in traffic, answered with a deuce by Alex Klekas.
The Indians grabbed a 66-63 lead on a steal and layup by senior Cooper Jones, but Cooley packed the Wave – both with his shot and his drive.
He nailed a three and followed with a drive along the baseline, but Fallon was hyper-aggressive with its full-court pressure and picked up a foul 75 feet from the basket – placing Elko in the bonus at the 4:04 mark.
Sean Klekas, reentering the game after taking a cut above his eye in the third quarter, drained both freebies and tied the game at 68-all.
Age of a freshman, chops of an assassin – Michael Klekas smoked a three from the left corner for a 71-68 lead.
Strasdin bodied up a defender for a bank on the left block, but Michael Klekas dropped a jump hook in the lane for a 73-70 lead.
In response, Jackson buried a long two.
Elko took a timeout and Rowley scored from the reset – the Indians going up three at 75-72.
Strasdin was fouled and trimmed the lead to two with a free throw, but Sean Klekas used his dribble and worked from the left side of the floor across the lane to the right – money.
With 1:04 on the clock, the Indians grabbed a 77-73 advantage.
Strasdin was awarded a call and sank the baseline floater, sinking the free throw – Michael Klekas fouling out of the contest.
Sean Klekas hit two free throws twice for the Indians, but Strasdin made another strong finish at the rim – Jackson providing the biggest shot of the game.
With 13 second remaining, he elevated and drained a game-tying triple.
Overtime, 81-all.
The Greenwave started the extra frame on a tear, notching consecutive scores – Steele dropping a deuce on the right block and Jackson sticking a turnaround from the wing.
Elko followed suit, Alex Klekas netting a runner across the lane and finding Iguban ahead of the pack – tied up once again at 85-85.
The Indians had a last-second heave from deep fly wide – headed for double-OT.
In the second overtime, Alex Klekas grabbed an offensive board and stuck in a layup from the left side.
Simpkins absolutely bottomed a three from the left corner, opening a five-point lead.
Sean Klekas extended the margin to six with a free throw, but Jackson knifed the defense along the left side and finished the three-point play at the stripe.
The Indians ran their motion offense, and Sean Klekas came free and then pulled up as the defense collapsed – sticking the midrange J.
Steele grabbed a loose ball off the deck for Fallon, but the game-sealer came as Elko went to a four-corners set and Alex Klekas penetrated the lane – kicking the rock to Rowley.
He went up through contact and finished the hoop with the harm, free throw good – ballgame.
The Indians gained a pair of free throws down the stretch and the Greenwave scored a bucket just before the horn, but Elko staved off a feisty, athletic, hungry, and talented Fallon team with the same attributes.
Elko improved to 3-0 in league play of the Division 3A North in a 98-92, double-overtime thriller over Fallon, sending the Wave to 3-1 in league play.
The Indians must rebound quickly and take on Lowry at 1 p.m. Saturday, following the Buckaroos’ 70-50 victory Friday over Spring Creek.
Game Stats
Before fouling out in the fourth quarter, Michael Klekas dropped a game-high 29 points and hit three 3s after dislocating his pinky finger on his non-shooting hand last week against Fernley.
In defeat, Jackson led Fallon with 26 points and connected on two triples.
Steele scored 24 points for the Greenwave.
Alex Klekas finished with 23 points for the Indians, sinking three 3s.
Cooley racked up 20 points for Fallon, draining a game-best four shots from the beyond the arc.
The three-headed monster of Jackson, Steele and Cooley combined for 70 points for the Greenwave.
Sean Klekas, playing through the cut that required stitches after the game, poured in 16 points for Elko – going 6-for-6 from the stripe in the fourth quarter.
The Klekas-3 teamed up for 68 of Elko’s 98 points.
Rowley scored 14 points – none bigger than the final three – giving the Indians their fourth scorer in double figures.
Strasdin scored eight of 12 points for the Greenwave in the fourth quarter, placing four Fallon players in double digits.
Simpkins finished with eight points and hit two 3s for Elko, McFalls giving Fallon seven points – six coming in the second period before fouling out in the fourth.
Iguban scored six points for Elko, Jones rounding out the scoring for the Indians on a deuce.
Rooks added a two for the Greenwave, Richardson’s free throw closing out Fallon’s offense.
The Indians were lights-out from the charity stripe, burying 17-of-20 free throws.
Fallon shot 9-for-14 from the line.
Elko drilled nine 3s, Fallon closing with seven triples.
