Indians dominate Vaqueros, 65-31

ELKO — For the second time of the season, the Elko boys basketball team took down Fernley by a wide margin.

On Saturday, the Indians gradually but consistently pulled away from the Vaqueros — sweeping the season series with a 65-31 victory.

Senior Michael Klekas started the scoring with a pair of free throws and assisted senior Isaiah Dahl with a full-court pass.

Senior Andoni Fesenmaier scored inside for a 6-0 lead.

Fernley senior Ryan Gamsby made two free throws, but Klekas responded with an And-1 plus the free throw for an old-fashioned trey.

Senior Carson Kingston scored off the bounce for the Vaqueros, but senior Trae Still stuck a three on a pass from Dahl.

A steal by senior Dawson Dumas set up a Klekas bucket in transition, but Fernley junior Jake Cummins scored after a nifty find by Gamsby.

Klekas set up his own deuce with a spin move in the middle, but Kingston scored with a scoop on the other end.

After the first quarter, the Indians led by seven at 16-9.

Still opened the second with his second triple — shooting on a post-pass fake — and Dahl followed suit with a three from an assist by Dumas.

A Klekas free throw made the score 23-9, capping a 7-0 run.

Fernley sophomore Garrett Harjo hit a three from a look by Kingston and then scored with a tough take to the hoop.

Klekas hit a pair of free throws and then set up Still for a bunny with another full-court dime.

The half closed with two free throws for both Dumas and Cummins.

At the half, Elko was on top by nearly double with the score at 29-15.

The Indians put the game on ice in the third quarter, exploding with a 28-6 run in the frame.

Klekas scored from an outlet pass by Dahl, and then he drained a three from a wicked pump fake.

Cummins made 1-of-2 free throws for the Vaqueros.

Battling through contact, Klekas knocked down a long two — which should have been an And-1 — and his second triple of the frame was set up by a Dumas dime on an inbound pass.

Klekas then banged home a pull-up trey — his third of the quarter — but Kingston scored with a take down the left side.

Dumas stroked a three from in front of the Elko bench from a Klekas assist, then hitting 1-for-2 at the line.

Fesenmaier grabbed the rebound on the second free throw and booked an And-1 with a bank shot and completed the three-point play at the tripe.

Klekas also put in work on the offensive glass for a put-back and scored on the break after some great defense — a Fesenmaier block resulting in a long pass from Dahl — enforcing the running clock with 2:30 remaining in the third.

The block party continued, both Dumas and Dahl notching rejections.

Klekas then finished at the rim after a steal by Dahl.

Dahl then pushed the ball down the floor after another turnover by the Vaqueros, bringing the crowd to life with a one-handed slam dunk.

Kingston closed the third with an And-1 plus the free throw, but the Indians led by 36 entering the fourth with a 57-21 blowout fully enforced.

Cummins notched the first bucket of the final frame, but Klekas scored inside after a great save on the baseline by Dumas.

Kingston railed a three, and Dumas responded with a pair of free throws — Harjo also sinking two shots at the line for Vaqueros.

With the starters on the bench, junior Jared Tinkorang buried a jumper from the elbow for Elko.

For Fernley, Johnnie Williams stuck a three.

The game’s final points came in the closing seconds with a pair of free throws by Elko junior Ayden Whiting.

At the buzzer, the Indians swept the season series with a 65-31 victory.

Klekas outscored Fernley by himself, rolling off a game-high 33 points — hitting three 3s.

Kingston scored a team-high 13 points for Fernley, and the Vaqueros’ offense was finished with seven points by Harjo, six for Cummins, three by Williams and two from Gamsby.

For the Indians, Still dropped two 3s and closed with eight points — Dumas also scoring eight and Dahl adding seven.

Elko’s offense was rounded out by five points by Fesenmaier and two apiece for Tinkorang and Whiting.

FERNLEY — 9 — 6 — 6 — 10 — 31 Total

ELKO — 16 — 13 — 28 — 8 — 65 Total

Versus Dayton

On Friday, the Indians began their home stand with a commanding 64-23 victory over Dayton.

Elko blitzed the Dust Devils early, outscoring Dayton 20-2 in the first quarter and 27-11 in the second quarter — opening a 47-13 lead by the break.

The clock rolled in the third quarter, the Indians adding 10 points and pitching a shutout defensively.

In the fourth, Dayton found itself on the high side of a frame for the first time — posting 10 points — Elko scoring five points from the line.

In the end, the Indians rolled to a 64-23 victory.

Klekas scored a game-high 29 points and knocked down two 3s, and he was joined in double digits with 11 points by Dumas — who stuck three treys.

Still neared double figures with nine points.

In total, 10 players scored for the Indians — whose offense was closed out with four points for Fesenmaier, two apiece by sophomore Luis Rodriguez, junior Anthony Atkins, Dahl, Tinkorang and senior Trapper Steilman and a free throw from Whiting.

Senior Eloy Sandoval led Dayton with six points, sophomore Tristan Dums added five points and senior Isaiah Powell finished with four points.

The Dust Devils’ offense was capped three points from sophomore Aiden Kranjcec, two apiece for freshman Jax Smolensky and senior Robbie Harrison and a free throw by junior Jacob Moore.

DAYTON — 2 — 11 — 0 — 10 — 23 Total

ELKO — 20 — 27 — 10 — 5 — 64 Total

Up Next

The Indians (16-2 overall, 7-0 in league) will travel over the summit and face the Spartans (2-15 overall, 0-7 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, in Spring Creek.

Elko gassed Spring Creek by nearly 50 points in an 85-37 contest on Jan. 11, at Centennial Gymnasium.

