Indians draw even in both road games

MINDEN — Playing on the road for a pair of Division 3A North crossover contests, the Elko boys soccer team did not win a game but the Indians didn’t lose one either.

In a back-to-back with South Tahoe and Douglas, Elko managed a pair of ties — drawing even against the Vikings in a scoreless affair and closing the weekend with a 1-1 draw versus the Tigers.

Versus South Tahoe

In the scoreless game against the Vikings, Elko senior goalkeeper Eric Azcue finished with 10 crucial saves — his offense not posting a goal but the Indians’ defense also keeping South Tahoe out of the net.

Versus Douglas

Against the Tigers, both teams managed to score one goal in a 1-1 tie.

For the Indians, sophomore Nico Avila punched home the essential goal — which was assisted by sophomore Marcos Carlos.

Douglas’ lone sore of the contest was booted by senior Juan Guariglia, who was assisted by fellow senior Ajay Schwarts.

Up Next

The Indians (2-4-3) will kick off 3A North-East play away from home, taking on Dayton (0-5) at 6:45 p.m. Friday under the lights of the Dust Devils’ football field and finishing the road trip with an 11:45 a.m. Saturday start in Fernley (0-3-1).

