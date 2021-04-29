Indians drop series opener 6-3 in Fallon

FALLON — Playing a doubleheader Wednesday, in Fallon — only one of the games counting toward the league standings — the Elko baseball team dropped the game matted that mattered.
Opening with the Division 3A North-East contest, the Indians lost the first half of the twin bill by a final score of 6-3 — falling behind early and unable to wake up the offense.
Elko placed its first-two runners on base in the top of the first, senior Manny Alvarado and junior Nick Collie drawing consecutive walks.
The runners advanced to second and third on a passed ball, and Alvarado scored on a groundout RBI by senior Lincoln Ratliff.
With two outs, the Indians grabbed a 2-0 lead as Collie scored on a line drive up the middle by junior Trae Still.
The Greenwave wasted little to respond, going up by two in the home half of the first.
Senior Matthew Davis led off with a triple and scored on a groundout RBI from sophomore Cooper Lee.
Fallon benefited from patience at the plate and pitches outside the strike zone, loading the bases on three-consecutive walks to junior Damien Towne, senior Avery Strasdin and junior Tyler Austin.
Freshman Bryce Adams plated two runs — Towne and Strasdin — with a two-RBI single to center field for a 3-2 lead.
Austin cruised home on the next at-bat, a line-drive single to left by freshman Brady Alves.
Elko escaped further damage with a fly out to sophomore Craig Slater in left field and a pickoff at second base, sophomore Alex Salaz throwing to Alvarado.
After drawing a leadoff by senior Dillon Eden, the Indians were retired in order in the top of the second — the inning ending with a strikeout pitch by Austin, who punched out two in the frame.
In the home half, sophomore Steve Moon drew a leadoff free pass and took second with an error on the mound — scoring from a two-out base knock to left by Towne.
Eden’s second strikeout of the inning ended the frame, the Indians trailing 5-2.
The deficit remained at three following a scoreless top of the third, Elko managing only a single by Ratliff.
Adams hit a one-out single for the Wave in the bottom half, but the Indians shut down the inning with a double play.
Elko plated its final run in the away half of the fourth.
Salaz thumped a leadoff base knock to center, followed by a single to right by Eden.
With runners on the corners, Slater drove in Salaz with a sacrifice fly to right field.
Elko was unable to cut into the deficit more in the top of the fifth, falling in order.
The Wave regained a three-cushion in the home half of fifth.
Towne led off with a single but was picked off at first, but Strasdin drew a walk and stole second base — escaping a pickle between second and third with an error at third base.
He was driven in by a single up the middle by Austin for a 6-3 lead.
The Indians went down one-two-three for the second straight inning in the top of the sixth, but Elko held Fallon scoreless in the home half — Alvarado striking out two batters and escaping an error at first base with a fly out to Salaz at third.
Elko threatened in the top of the seventh, loading the bases with one out — Slater wearing a pitch, Alvarado following with a single to right field and Collie drawing a walk.
However, the contest drew to an abrupt close with a strikeout and a fielder’s choice on a bunt — recording the final out at home.
The Indians — after a 5-0 start — dropped their second straight ballgame, losing the series opener with Fallon by a final score of 6-3.
Adams led all players with two RBIs — batting 2-for-3 — and Towne finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Strasdin (0-1) scored a game-best two runs, and Alves went 1-for-2 and drove in a run.
Davis and Austin each closed 1-for-2 at the plate and scored once apiece.
On the mound, Austin handcuffed the Indians — who batted just 5-for-25 as a team — giving up just three runs (two earned) on five hits with 14 strikeouts and four walks across a seven-inning complete-game win.
No Elko batter mounted multiple hits, Eden finishing 1-for-2 for the team’s best average.
Still went 1-for-3 with an RBI, Salaz and Alvarado also hitting 1-for-3 and scoring one-run each.
Ratliff finished 1-for-4 and drove in a run, Slater scoring once.
In the loss, Eden gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits with two strikeouts versus four walks across three innings.
In relief, junior Sterling Ferguson’s lone-run allowed was unearned on two hits with a K and two free passes in 1-1/3 innings.
Alvarado finished the game and held the Wave scoreless — never allowing a hit — and struck out two against one walk across 1-2/3 frames.
ELKO — 200 100 0 — 354
FALLON — 410 010 X — 671
Up Next
The Indians (5-2 in league) will close the three-game set at home, hosting Fallon (4-3 in league) in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Upper Kump Field.
Game Two of Wednesday DH
In a non-league contest, both squads primarily played their bench and role players in the second ballgame on Wednesday — the Indians building a big lead, surviving a Fallon flurry and closing the seesaw affair with three runs in the top of the seventh for an 18-14 victory.
Elko took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, extending to an 8-0 advantage with a six-run explosion in the away half of the second.
Fallon cut back into the margin with a three-run bottom half of the third — the Indians adding a run in the top of the fourth — and a four-run frame in the bottom of the fourth.
The Greenwave erased a 9-7 deficit with a six-run streak in the bottom of the fifth, but the Indians regained a two-run lead with a six-run explosion of their own in the top of the sixth.
In the bottom half of the sixth, the margin was cut to one with a Fallon run.
However, the Indians once again responded with a three-run frame in the away half of the seventh and allowed just one baserunner in the bottom half.
In a game that meant nothing in terms of the league standings, Elko closed the second half of the doubleheader with an 18-14 win.
Sophomore Cai Alvarado sparked the offense with a team-high three runs scored and drove in two more, batting 2-for-5 with a triple.
Senior Alex Perez also added two RBIs and scored twice — hitting 1-for-4 with a double — and junior OC Orozco (1-for-4) drove in two runs and scored two of his own.
Junior Blaze Jones finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored twice, junior Spenser Jones going 2-for-6 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored.
Senior David Heard was 2-for-3 at the plate and scored twice, and junior Javier Cortes went 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
In his only at-bat, junior Kason Lesbo went for a base knock.
Slater scored a pair of runs and Collie added a run scored.
ELKO — 260 106 3 — (18)(12)5
FALLON — 003 462 0 — (15)(14)5