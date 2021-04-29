Indians drop series opener 6-3 in Fallon

Elko was unable to cut into the deficit more in the top of the fifth, falling in order.

The Wave regained a three-cushion in the home half of fifth.

Towne led off with a single but was picked off at first, but Strasdin drew a walk and stole second base — escaping a pickle between second and third with an error at third base.

He was driven in by a single up the middle by Austin for a 6-3 lead.

The Indians went down one-two-three for the second straight inning in the top of the sixth, but Elko held Fallon scoreless in the home half — Alvarado striking out two batters and escaping an error at first base with a fly out to Salaz at third.

Elko threatened in the top of the seventh, loading the bases with one out — Slater wearing a pitch, Alvarado following with a single to right field and Collie drawing a walk.

However, the contest drew to an abrupt close with a strikeout and a fielder’s choice on a bunt — recording the final out at home.

The Indians — after a 5-0 start — dropped their second straight ballgame, losing the series opener with Fallon by a final score of 6-3.