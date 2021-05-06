Indians drop series opener in Dayton

The Indians survived the inning with a 6-3 groundout to senior Manny Alvarado over to junior Kason Lesbo.

In the top of the second, Alvarado drilled a two-out triple down the first-base line and scored on the next at-bat — driven in by a base knock to left field by junior Trae Still.

Eden limited the Dust Devils to just a one-out single Harrison in the home half, ending the frame with a punchout and a fly out to Alvarado.

In the top of the third, the Indians threatened to put up some numbers.

Sophomore Craig Slater led off with a single to right field, junior Nick Collie following with a base knock to right as well.

Eden scored Slater with an RBI single to short with no outs, but Dayton turned a 5-4 double play with a lineout to Shuck and a throw to junior Koen Stott at second base.

With runners at first and second after sophomore Alex Salaz was hit by a pitch, a fly out in right ground near first base ended the inning.

Following Elko’s challenge, the Dust Devils fired back with a successful frame in the home half.

Strong hit a leadoff single, stole second base and scored on an RBI double by Shuck — who took third on an error at third base.