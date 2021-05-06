Indians drop series opener in Dayton

DAYTON — The Elko baseball team’s series opener with Dayton boiled down to a few things; a slow start, a lack of hits with runners on base, some untimely mistakes on defense and an aggressive opponent on the bases.
On Wednesday, the Indians fell to 6-4 in league play of the Division 3A North-East — dropping the first of a three-game slate with the Dust Devils by a final score of 8-3.
Elko was retired in order in the top of the first, and Dayton turned in a positive offensive start in the home half — capitalizing on errors by the Indians.
Senior Caleb Sumsion led off with a single to shortstop, used his speed to steal second base and scored as an error at second base on a grounder from junior Robbie Harrison put Dayton on top 1-0.
Runners were placed on second and third from another Elko error in right field on a fly ball by senior Tyler Stolfich.
The Dust Devils opened a 3-0 advantage on a two-run base knock to center field by senior Sean Kinney, scoring both Harrison and Stolfich.
Senior Broc Strong followed with a double, and the bases were loaded by a walk to junior Carter Shuck.
Elko finally recorded an out with a strikeout by senior pitcher Dillon Eden, but an RBI groundout by senior Rudy Hindelang pushed across Kinney for a 4-0 margin.
The Indians survived the inning with a 6-3 groundout to senior Manny Alvarado over to junior Kason Lesbo.
In the top of the second, Alvarado drilled a two-out triple down the first-base line and scored on the next at-bat — driven in by a base knock to left field by junior Trae Still.
Eden limited the Dust Devils to just a one-out single Harrison in the home half, ending the frame with a punchout and a fly out to Alvarado.
In the top of the third, the Indians threatened to put up some numbers.
Sophomore Craig Slater led off with a single to right field, junior Nick Collie following with a base knock to right as well.
Eden scored Slater with an RBI single to short with no outs, but Dayton turned a 5-4 double play with a lineout to Shuck and a throw to junior Koen Stott at second base.
With runners at first and second after sophomore Alex Salaz was hit by a pitch, a fly out in right ground near first base ended the inning.
Following Elko’s challenge, the Dust Devils fired back with a successful frame in the home half.
Strong hit a leadoff single, stole second base and scored on an RBI double by Shuck — who took third on an error at third base.
Runners were placed at the corners when senior Ethan Callan walked, and Dayton grabbed a 6-2 lead as Hindelang drove a sacrifice fly to left field — Shuck tagging up and scoring from third.
Stott was hit by a pitch, and the Dust Devils stayed aggressive on the bases — Callan stealing third.
He scored on a sac fly to center by Sumsion, opening a 7-2 advantage.
The Indians closed the frame with an out on the paths, junior catcher Spenser Jones firing to Salaz at third.
Needing a response in a five-run hole, Elko failed to make one in the top of the fourth — despite some chances.
Still sent a one-out line drive to left, and advanced to second on a two-out error by the pitcher on a come-backer by Slater.
Both runners advanced to second and third on a passed ball, but they were stranded as the next batter went down looking.
Harrison led off the bottom of the fifth with a single short and stole second base, but Elko’s defense stiffened and retired the next-three hitters in order — senior Kaiden Cervantes catching a fly out in center, junior pitcher Sterling Ferguson hurling a strikeout and Eden snagging a ball in right.
Elko gained a run back in the top of the fifth.
Senior Lincoln Ratliff tagged a one-out single to short and stole second, scoring on a two-out base rip up the middle by Cervantes.
Shuck drew leadoff walk in the home half, but the Indians sat down the next three in order — Ferguson fielding a 1-3 groundout, firing a looking K and Ratliff fielding a 5-3 groundball.
All the Indians managed in the away half of the sixth was a one-out walk by Lesbo.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Dust Devils added an insurance run.
Sumsion singled to right in the leadoff spot, stole second base and advanced to third on a one-out base knock by Stolfich to right field.
With runners at the corners, Sumsion trotted home on a balk for a five-run lead.
Needing a big inning in the top of the seventh, the Indians fell one-two-three — dropping the series opened with the Dust Devils by a final score of 8-3.
Sumsion led Dayton with a 2-for-3 day the dish, driving in a run and scoring two more.
Harrison finished 2-for-4 with a run scored, and Strong went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
Shuck was 1-for-1 with an RBI double and scored a run, and Kinney closed 1-for-4 with a two-RBI single and crossed once.
Stolfich went 1-for-4 with a run scored, and Hindelang tied for the game high with two RBIs without making a hit (0-for-3) — Callan scoring a run without a knock after reaching on an error.
When in doubt, run.
The Dust Devils did major damage on the base paths — swiping seven bags in eight tries — Harrison stealing three times, Sumsion taking two bags and Callan and Strong grabbing one each.
Still paced Elko with a pair of hits (2-for-3) and an RBI, and Alvarado went 1-for-3 with a triple — the Indians’ only extra-base hit — and scored a run.
Cervantes was 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Slater finished 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Eden went 1-for-4 at the dish with an RBI, Ratliff closed 1-for-4 with a run scored and Collie rounded out the knocks with a 1-for-4 line.
Strong picked up the complete-game win, allowing three runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and one walk across seven innings.
In the loss, Eden gave up seven runs — four earned — on six hits with two Ks and two walks in three innings of work.
Ferguson entered in relief and allowed one run on three hits with two strikeouts and a walk in three frames.
ELKO — 011 010 0 — 383
FALLON — 403 001 X — 891
Up Next
The Indians (6-4 in league) will need a sweep of the upcoming twin bill against the Dust Devils (8-2 in league) in order to keep their hopes alive for earning a No. 1 or No. 2 seed for a berth in the regional championship.
First pitch of the doubleheader is set for noon Saturday, at Upper Kump Field.