FALLON – The Elko baseball team won the battle, Fallon won claimed the war.
In the series opener Friday, the Indians shut down the Greenwave for a 5-1 victory.
However, Fallon bounced back and took the doubleheader and the series – posting consecutive one-run victories.
In the morning game, the Greenwave came away with a 2-1 win in a low-scoring duel.
The rubber match also went to the home team, Fallon walking off in extra innings for an 8-7 victory in the bottom of the eighth on an Elko error.
Game One of DH
Offense was hard to come by for both teams in the second ballgame of the series, both teams combining for just three runs Saturday morning.
Elko loaded the bases in the bottom of the first – notching three of their eight hits in the contest – seniors Cooper Jones and Brycen Kelly and sophomore Lincoln Ratliff each posting singles.
The Indians left the bases full, hitting into two fielder’s choices and striking out to close the frame.
Fallon took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, leading off with a double by senior Sean McCormick – who advanced to third base on an error and scored on a passed ball.
The Indians limited the damage with a strikeout by Kelly.
Senior Austyn Marin led off the top of the second with a base knock, but the next-three Elko batters fell in order.
In the bottom half, the Greenwave tallied their final run.
Senior Bryce Larsen drew a one-out walk, advanced to second on a single by junior Tommy McCormick and was driven in by a base knock to center field by Matt Davis.
Fallon’s second out came on batter interference, the inning closing with a 4-6 groundout to junior Colby Tiner.
The Indians fired up some momentum in the top of the third, led off by a double on a line to right field by senior Kaleb Martinez.
Tiner placed runners on the corners with a single to left field, and Martinez scored Elko’s only run of the contest on an RBI base knock to center by Kelly.
A sacrifice bunt advanced runners to second and third, but a strikeout and a popup stranded both runners.
Fallon senior catcher Edgar Alvarado led off the bottom half with a single, but his courtesy runner was gunned down at second base on an attempted steal – sophomore catcher Luke Blair firing to Marin for the tag.
With runners on first and second and one away, Elko’s defense recorded consecutive outs with a fly ball to senior Christian Quintana in left field and a strikeout by Kelly with runners on second and third after a passed ball.
Elko was retired in order in the top of the fourth on two groundouts and a fly out.
Fallon’s lone runner of the bottom half was Sean McCormick, who was hit by a pitch.
The Indians tallied a one-out single in the top of the fifth but the runner was picked off at first, the inning closing with a groundout.
Elko escaped a two-out double by senior Brendan Larsen in the bottom the fifth, a popup to Marin at short ending the frame.
In the top of the sixth, the Indians fell one-two-three on two groundballs and a popup to third.
Despite a leadoff HBP to Bryce Larsen and a two-out single by Sean McCormick in the bottom of the sixth, the Indians held Fallon to a scoreless inning with a 6-3 groundout to Marin.
For the third time and the second inning in a row, Elko was retired in order in the top of the seventh on consecutive groundouts and a looking strikeout on three pitches to end the game.
Fallon’s pitching and defense held off Elko 2-1 in a low-scoring game that never saw a run scored in the final-four innings.
Davis (1-for-3) mounted Fallon’s lone RBI, and Sean McCormick hit 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run – Brenden Larsen also hitting 2-for-3 with a two-base thump.
Bryce Larsen scored the Wave’s other run.
Senior pitcher Hayden Strasdin allowed Elko one run on eight hits with three strikeouts and no walks over seven innings for the complete-game win.
Kelly tallied the only RBI for the Indians and hit 2-for-3.
In the loss, Kelly only allowed one-earned run (two total) on eight hits over six innings – striking out three batters and walking one.
Martinez finished 1-for-3 with a double and scored Elko’s lone run.
Tiner gave the Indians their other multi-hit effort and closed 2-for-3.
ELKO – 001 000 0 – 182
FALLON – 110 000 X – 280
Game Two
The second game of Saturday’s doubleheader was a higher-scoring affair, but the action provided more of the give-and-take, back-and-forth exploits seen throughout the series.
Elko fell in order in the top of the first, and Fallon took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half – Tommy McCormick stroking a one-out double and scoring on a two-out single by sophomore Shaw Lee.
On the mound, Lee struck out two batters in another three-up, three-down inning for the Indians in the top of the second.
For Elko, Martinez fired two punchouts – closing the bottom half in four batters with a looking K.
Elko tied the contest in the top of the third, Marin leading off with a double to center field.
Junior Kohl McIntosh placed runners on the corners with a base knock to short, advancing to second on a sac bunt by Quintana.
A sac fly by Jones drove in Marin, deadlocking the score 1-1.
Alvarado hit a two-out single to left field in the bottom of the third, but his courtesy runner was picked off at first base with a move from Martinez to Kelly.
An error and hit batsmen allowed Elko to take the lead in the top of the fourth.
Tiner reached on a leadoff error at short and advanced to second a passed ball.
Following a pop out, Ratliff and sophomore call-up Manny Alvarado were each hit by offerings – juicing the bases – Tiner giving the Indians a 2-1 lead on a sac fly by Marin.
McIntosh wore a pitch – the third HBP of the inning – and Ratliff scored when Quintana was hit by a pitch with the bases packed.
Manny Alvarado scored on a wild pitch for a 4-1 lead.
Fallon gained a run back in the bottom half, Brenden Larsen sending a single to center field and scoring on a two-out base knock up the middle by junior Nate Galusha.
In the bottom of the fifth, another two-out run pulled Fallon to within one at 4-3.
Tommy McCormick drilled a hard grounder to center with one away and was driven in by a two-single from Lee to short.
The Wave rode a wave of momentum for a 6-4 advantage in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three runs with two outs.
Senior Chase Irvin and Galusha scored on a two-RBI triple by Sean McCormick to center field – the ball tipping off the glove of a diving attempt in center field – and McCormick quickly darted down the third-base line for the third run of the frame on a wild pitch.
Trailing by two, the Indians worked up a three-run, two-out effort in the top of the seventh.
Kelly drew a walk and took second base on a single from Ratliff, Kelly scoring on an error at second base.
Marin was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and McIntosh nailed a two-RBI single to left – driving in Ratliff and sophomore pinch runner Jake Zeller for a 7-6 Elko lead.
The Indians were unable to fend of Fallon in the bottom half.
Strasdin drew a one-out walk, stole second base and scored on a double on the ground to left field by Irvin – the score gridlocked 7-7.
Elko forced extra innings with a 4-3 groundout to Tiner and a popup to Tiner at second base.
In the top of the eighth, Elko could not take advantage of a golden opportunity.
Martinez stroked a one-out single the opposite way, Tiner doubled to left field and Kelly drew a walk.
Bases loaded, one away.
Fallon cut down a run at the plate on an attempted steal, and the third out was tallied on a foul tip.
Moving to the bottom half, things got even more interesting.
Tommy McCormick sent a fly ball that fell in right field, McIntosh quickly firing to second base – Marin tagging the runner well before the bag – McCormick called safe and awarded a double.
He stole third base on a ball in the dirt, and the throw down to third was wide of the mark – giving McCormick the green light to walk off the Wave.
He dashed down the line with ease, Fallon sweeping the doubleheader with an 8-7 victory – Elko falling in each contest Saturday by one run.
Fallon improved to 12-3 in the Division 3A North, dropping Elko to 12-3 in league play – the Greenwave holding the head-to-head advantage should a tie occur.
Tommy McCormick, along with the game-winning run, scored a game-high three times and batted 3-for-4 with two doubles.
Lee hit 2-for-4 and drove in two runs, Sean McCormick giving the Greenwave their second multi-RBI performance with a two-run triple (1-for-5).
Irvin finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Galusha scored a run and drove in another with a 1-for-2 effort at the plate.
He earned the win on the mound from a relief role, allowing three runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks over two innings.
In the start, Lee allowed four runs (one earned) on two hits with two Ks and no walks in 3-2/3 innings.
In middle relief, Irvin pitched 2-1/3 scoreless innings on one hit with three Ks and a free pass.
For the Indians, the offense was paced by two RBIs from McIntosh – who finished 2-for-3 at the dish.
Marin closed 1-for-2 with a double, drove in a run and scored another.
Quintana also hit 1-for-2 with an RBI, and Jones added Elko’s other RBI.
Acosta, Kelly and Manny Alvarado scored one run apiece without notching a hit, and Tiner went 1-for-5 at the dish with a double and a run scored.
In a no-decision, Martinez gave the Indians a commendable start – allowing just two-earned runs (five total) with two Ks and a pair of walks in 5-1/3 innings.
Ratliff took the loss in relief, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits with two strikeouts and a walk in two frames of work.
ELKO – 001 300 30 – 774
FALLON – 100 113 11 – 8(11)3
Up Next
The Indians – weather permitting (rain expected Tuesday and snow Friday morning) – are scheduled to play another critical three-game series, hosting Spring Creek (12-3 in league) at 2 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, at Upper Kemp Field.
