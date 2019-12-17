Indians escape Vikings, thump Dayton

Elko doubled up the Dust Devils 16-8 in the second quarter and led 24-14 at halftime, continuing the trend from the reset.

In the third quarter, the Indians posted another 16 to the board — holding Dayton to single digits for the third straight frame with nine.

Going to the fourth, Elko opened a 40-23 advantage and kept the foot on the gas.

The Indians posted their frame high of 21 points in the final period, Dayton finding double digits for the first time with 11.

However, the four-quarter contest was dominated by the Indians in the last three quarters — Elko improving to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in league with a 61-34 victory.

Klekas led the way with another ridiculous stat line of 33 points and eight rebounds — sticking three 3s — adding three assists and a steal.

He was joined in double figures by Dumas, who also knocked down three triples on his way to 13 points.

Dumas finished with three assists — tying Klekas for the team high — booking two boards and two steals.

Dahl and Alvarez scored five points apiece, Alvarez posting a pair of assists and two steals.