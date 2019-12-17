Indians escape Vikings, thump Dayton

DAYTON — The Elko boys basketball team improved to 5-0 overall and won each of its league openers on the road, but the Indians were tested mightily in their 3A North opener.
Versus South Tahoe
On Friday, Elko trailed at the half and needed to pull away late for a 58-50 victory at South Tahoe.
The Indians built a 15-0 lead after the first quarter, but the Vikings scored a game-best 20 points in the second period — limiting Elko to 14 in the frame — South Tahoe grabbing a 30-29 advantage at the break.
From the locker room, Elko still did not seize control of the contest — scoring their quarter low of 10 points in the third.
The Vikings added 11 points in the period and took a 42-40 lead into the fourth.
However, the Indians did what they needed to do in the final eight minutes — score and defend.
Elko shut down South Tahoe to a game-low nine points in the fourth quarter, the Indians pouring in their frame-best 19 points in the final frame.
At the final buzzer, Elko escaped with a 58-50 victory in its league opener.
Sophomore Michael Klekas — who was coming off a career-best 41 points against Hunter — continued to play at an all-state level, finishing with game highs of 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
He also topped Elko’s roster with three assists and added a block.
Senior guard EJ Alvarez was hot from distance, scoring all of his nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from three.
Sophomore Dawson Dumas followed with eight points and knocked down 2-for-3 from the land beyond, pulled down four boards, dished two assists and made a pair of steals.
Sophomore Isaiah Dahl closed with seven points, three rebounds, two assists and a takeaway.
Junior Calvin Burden added four points, and Jake Zeller knocked down a three — adding three boards, an assist and a block.
Elko’s scoring was capped by a deuce from senior CJ Marma.
Versus Dayton
Closing the road trip Saturday after a close win, Elko started slowly against Dayton.
The Indians narrowly won the first quarter 8-6, but the remainder of the game was a one-sided contest.
Elko doubled up the Dust Devils 16-8 in the second quarter and led 24-14 at halftime, continuing the trend from the reset.
In the third quarter, the Indians posted another 16 to the board — holding Dayton to single digits for the third straight frame with nine.
Going to the fourth, Elko opened a 40-23 advantage and kept the foot on the gas.
The Indians posted their frame high of 21 points in the final period, Dayton finding double digits for the first time with 11.
However, the four-quarter contest was dominated by the Indians in the last three quarters — Elko improving to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in league with a 61-34 victory.
Klekas led the way with another ridiculous stat line of 33 points and eight rebounds — sticking three 3s — adding three assists and a steal.
He was joined in double figures by Dumas, who also knocked down three triples on his way to 13 points.
Dumas finished with three assists — tying Klekas for the team high — booking two boards and two steals.
Dahl and Alvarez scored five points apiece, Alvarez posting a pair of assists and two steals.
Zeller splashed a three, and Marma rounded out the roster with two points and rejected a shot.
Despite not scoring, senior post Max Shurtz played a solid game for the Indians — making a team-high three steals, collecting three rebounds and dishing an assist.
Junior Brig Johnson pulled down four boards, and junior Dillan Burden finished with three rebounds.
Up Next
The Indians will play their first 3A North home ballgames in succession, hosting Sparks at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Fernley at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.