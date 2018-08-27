SOUTH TAHOE, California – The Elko football team’s 26-14 victory Friday in the Indians’ season opener at South Tahoe can be viewed with several trains of thoughts.
A win is a win, a victory on the road to open the year, the defense made a number of key plays – or the game was too close for all but five minutes and the Indians dodged too many bullets from a team that was beaten 50-3 the week before by Bear River (California).
Bear River (enrollment of approximately 696 students) lost the 2017 California Division 5A state semifinal 34-20 to Fortuna (enrollment of 873), student numbers according to usnews.com.
“The 50-3 game to Bear River was not a good indicator of how good South Tahoe is. The game wasn’t easy by any means,” said Elko coach Luke Sellers. “We forced five turnovers and Christian (Quintana) had three picks in the red zone, but we couldn’t flip the field position in the second half. We’d punt and get a pick.”
South Tahoe missed a field goal in the first quarter, the only real threat for either team to mount points.
The game was a tale of two halves, Elko scoring 13 points in the second quarter – the South Tahoe offense highly ineffective in the first half (50 total yards) but outgaining the Indians 293 to 143 in the second half.
Elko opened the scoring just three plays into the second period, junior running back Colby Tiner racing 56 yards up the middle for the Indians’ first touchdown of the season and adding the extra point.
He made the Vikings pay for the second time with 8:11 remaining in the half, Elko using a fake and throw-back from senior quarterback Carter Alvarado to Tiner for a stroll-in touchdown from 20 yards.
The PAT was low but Elko took a 13-0 lead.
Elko senior Carl Hansen flew down the field on the ensuing kick and missiled the return man.
On 3rd-and-1, junior Rolando Acosta penetrated the line and blew up the play in the backfield.
The Vikings botched the snap on the punt and Elko took over in great field position, setting up shop at the South Tahoe 32.
Elko went nowhere on its first plays of the drive, junior Christian Quintana and senior Cooper Jones losing a yard on two carries.
Alvarado made a play with his legs to extend the drive – avoiding a couple free rushers and breaking tackles – scampering 12 yards for a first down with less than five minutes on the clock.
Tiner picked up five yards through the middle on first down from the Vikings’ 21, but an Alvarado roll-out was snuffed by South Tahoe senior Austin Rhodes for a big loss of seven yards.
A third-down pass down the left side was dropped, and Elko elected not to try Tiner’s big leg on what would have been a 45-yard field goal.
Keeping the offense on the field, a 4th-and-long heave was nearly picked off but smartly knocked down by senior Kody Griffis – South Tahoe taking the turnover on downs rather than surrendering field position on a would-be interception at the 10-yard line.
The Indians got away with a pass interference penalty on third down, and South Tahoe’s punt was shanked – winding up short and on its own sideline.
Elko took control at the Vikings’ 44 with 2:30 remaining.
Senior Christian Quintana used a stutter-step cutback to advance the ball 17 yards to the 27 with 2:10 remaining.
Alvarado sent a deep shot to senior Ronin Rowley at the 5-yard line but he was interfered with and Elko gained a half-the-distance advantage toward the goal line.
The Indians went backward with an ill-advised clipping penalty.
Jones gained back 10 yard of the 1st-and-25, but the Indians’ ball carrier put the rock on the carpet on the next play after running into his own man – Elko luckily pouncing on the loose ball.
On 3rd-and-long, the pass fell incomplete after a heavy rush and the Indians lined up for a 30-yard field goal with 38 seconds remaining in the half.
The kick had plenty of distance but sailed wide, Elko failing to mount points on consecutive possessions that started in the Vikings’ territory.
The Indians went to the locker room with a 13-0 halftime advantage.
At the break, Elko led the offensive battle 200 yards to 50 – the Indians allowing just 12 rushing yards and 38 passing yard in the first half.
Tiner racked up 106 rushing yards on nine carries – including the 56-yard punch up the middle for Elko’s first touchdown – adding a 20-yard TD reception to round out the scoring.
Elko kicked off to open the second half, senior Casey Bruns tackling the returner at the South Tahoe 26.
Acosta picked up a sack and the Indians’ fourth of the game on the first play from scrimmage.
He laid the lumber on sophomore quarterback Jake Tarwater once again on second down, but the fluttering pass was hauled in by Griffis and set up 3rd-and-6.
Tarwater rolled out and connected with Griffis across his body for a big gain behind the Indians’ secondary to the Elko 27.
Facing 3rd-and-6 from the Elko 24, Griffis ran past his man and snagged a touchdown from Tarwater.
The extra point snuck inside the uprights and the Vikings pulled to within six at 13-7 with 9:28 remaining in the third period.
Elko’s drive began after a touchback on a long kick, and the Indians went nowhere – losing three yards in three plays after a third-down sack – Tiner punting to the South Tahoe 41.
Griffis caught a pass across the middle in a gap in the Elko zone for a first down to the Elko 42.
On 3rd-and-6, Griffis sat down in another hole for a first down inside the Elko 25.
Following a loss of a yard on a tackle by senior Ronin Rowley and incomplete pass, Jones cut a receiver in half and broke up a pass on 3rd-and-11.
The Vikings went for a conversion and Elko put high heat on Tarwater, his pass intercepted in the end zone by Quintana.
He was dropped inside Elko’s own 5 with 5:11 on the clock.
From the 3, Jones nearly went the distance for a 97-yard run – one man saving the day with a tackle at the 30 after a 27-yard carry.
The next carry went for minus-two, Elko also committing a false start.
Tiner advanced the ball back to the original line of scrimmage but Elko called a run play on 3rd-and-long, Quintana coming up five yards short.
On the punt, Tiner pushed the Vikings back to their own 33.
The Indians dodged a major bullet – a potentially lead-changing one – as senior tailback Jake Knudson broke free for a 67-yard touchdown, coming back.
South Tahoe was called for a score-nullifying hold at the 45, Elko issued a personal foul in the end zone.
The Vikings took over at midfield with a fresh set of downs but stilled trailed 13-6.
Rhodes caught a pass in the flat, Elko going for a big hit rather than wrapping up – the play going for 10 yards after the catch to the 36 and moving the chains.
Sophomore Gio Medina Morales took a handoff while coming in motion for a nine-yard carry around the corner, followed by a draw play to Knudson for another chain-mover to inside the Elko 20.
Jones went up high and broke up a would-be touchdown, and sophomore Ricky Calderon came up big on second down with a tackle for a loss on a flanker sweep.
Multiple Elko defenders tipped a pass in the end zone on third down – Griffis nearly making a recovery for a TD snag – but the Indians did come away with the football on 4th-and-15 with 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Quintana came down with his second pick of the period, the Indians unscathed after several scares.
Elko was forced to kick, Tiner’s rugby-style punt rolling to the South Tahoe 47.
Senior Riley Hooper blew up the opening play of the drive with an eight-yard sack.
Tiner filled the gap and stuffed the run on second down for loss of two yards.
Elko played with one-down lineman to confuse the Vikings, Tarwater’s pass to Griffis going for 15 yards but coming up five yards shy of the line to gain.
On fourth down, Hansen annihilated Tarwater as he attempted to deliver the ball – the pass sailing out of bounds for a turnover on downs with 8:02 remaining in the ballgame.
Following two carries for seven yards by Tiner, Elko killed its momentum with a personal foul – backing from a 3rd-and-4 to a 3rd-and-19.
A backside screen fell incomplete, Elko punting to the South Tahoe 28 with 7:07 remaining.
Griffis moved the sticks with a comeback catch at the 40, and he continued to terrorize the Elko secondary with a 37-yard reception to the Elko 23.
Quintana came up clutch on a 3rd-and-3, collecting his third INT of the second half – Elko declining a South Tahoe motion penalty – but the Indians committed another personal foul and backed up inside their own 10.
After nearly taking a carry the distance in the third quarter, Jones found a seam around the right side from Elko’s old-school Wing-T offense.
To the house, 94 yards – no flags.
Elko went for a conversion and was stopped short, but Jones’ dagger scamper placed the Vikings in a particularly-difficult spot with 4:30 remaining – Elko on top 19-7.
The Vikings picked up a first down to start their drive, but Rowley and senior linebacker Chris Meza buried Tarwater on a play-action rollout.
Icing on the cake.
A bubble screen was caught but the ball popped loose, Elko senior Landon Dente picking up the garbage and racing home for a 35-yard scoop and score.
Sophomore Jake Zeller’s extra point gave the Indians a 26-7 lead with 3:07 on the clock.
The turnover bug hit South Tahoe once gain on its second play of the ensuing drive, sophomore Fabian Castaneda recovering the loose ball for the Indians – the fifth Elko takeaway in the second half.
Elko’s backups gave the ball away on its first play of the drive, and South Tahoe tacked on an inconsequential touchdown on a 26-yard catch run from Tarwater to Griffis with 54 seconds on the clock.
The extra point was true, but the Elko Indians improved to 1-0 on the season with a 26-14 victory on road at South Tahoe, sending the Vikings to 0-2 (0-1 in league).
“We rushed for 300-plus and we shut down their run for 76 yards. We learned a lot about some of our younger kids and our older guys,” Sellers said. “Ricky Calderon made a huge play in the red zone, and he got his opportunity because he did a great job in our scrimmage. Carter did some good things with the football under distress.”
Elko will play its home opener at 7 p.m. Friday at Warrior Field, taking on Dayton (0-1) after the Dust Devils were blasted 50-14 Friday by Division-4A dropdown North Valleys in the Panthers’ inaugural 3A North contest.
Elko stats
Jones led the Indians’ 302-yard rushing attack with 159 yards on 10 carries – including a 94-yard TD.
Tiner packed the ball 13 times for 114 yards, 106 of which came in the first half – including a 56-yard score. He also caught a 20-yard touchdown from Alvarado.
Alvarado finished 3-for-7 for 41 yards with a TD pass and no interceptions.
Defensively, Quintana’s three interceptions on defense all occurred in the red zone.
Dente’s 35-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown with 3:07 remaining iced the ballgame.
Acosta led the Indians with 10 tackles – seven solo – two going for losses, including a sack.
Hansen, Hooper and junior Eduardo Guyton each recorded a sack – Rowley and Meza combining for another.
Jones also forced a fumble for the Indians.
South Tahoe stats
The Vikings’ offense was paced by Tarwater and Griffis.
Tarwater completed 19 of 37 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown, but he was picked off three times.
Griffis caught 11 balls for 189 yards and scored two touchdowns, averaging more than 17 yards per reception.
