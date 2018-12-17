ELKO – Despite not having freshman Michael Klekas – who dislocated his pinky finger in Friday’s 70-33 win over Fernley – the Elko boys basketball team didn’t miss a beat Saturday against Sparks.
The Indians ripped off a 26-8 lead in the first quarter and rolled to a 61-24 victory over the Railroaders.
Senior Ronin Rowley put the Indians on the board early with an offensive put-back from a missed layup, but the bucket was immediately answered with a drive by Sparks senior James Renfrow.
Sophomore Sean Klekas continued his solid shooting from Friday night, coming off a screen and drilling a jumper for the Indians.
Rowley was fouled on an inbound lob, making the second free throw for a 5-2 lead.
Senior Michael Fregillana made one of two from the stripe after an Elko technical, but the Indians grabbed a 7-3 lead off a Sparks turnover – Rowley beating the defense underneath for his second field goal.
Rowley continued to dominance the paint, notching his seventh point in the lane.
Senior Cooper Jones made a steal, racing to the hoop for a layup and an 11-3 lead.
Sparks took a timeout with 4:55 remaining in the first quarter.
Sean Klekas set up senior Alex Klekas for his first bucket of the game, and Jones made another steal from Elko’s 1-3-1 trap – finding Alex Klekas for an And-1 finish.
Alex Klekas grabbed an offensive board and finished his third bucket in a matter of moments for a 17-3 advantage.
Rowley asserted his size advantage in the lane, giving Elko a 19-3 lead with his eighth and ninth points of the first quarter.
After a timeout, Sparks stopped the Indians’ 14-0 run with a three by junior Joseph Alvarez.
Rowley was left alone and reached double figures in the first period with an easy layup on a look-ahead pass from Sean Klekas.
With a pair of free throws, Rowley reached 13 points in the frame.
Fregillana scored on a nifty scoop in traffic and cut the deficit to 15 at 23-8.
Sophomore Calvin Burden was fouled and hit the first of two free throws for the Indians after Alvarez’s fourth foul of the period.
Junior point guard EJ Alvarez made a steal and was fouled, sinking both attempts at the stripe.
The Indians blitzed the Railroaders with a 26-8 first quarter.
Jones was fouled in transition and went to the line, burying both attempts to start the second period.
Renfrow dropped a finger roll on his second drive of the contest for the Railroaders, but Rowley was fed in the post by Jones – elevating for a jump hook – Rowley scoring half of Elko’s points for a 20-point lead of 30-10.
Elko reversed the basketball to Sean Klekas on the weak side for an open three, money.
Junior Elijah Hapa drained a pair of free throws for Sparks, but the Indians answered with a turnaround from Alex Klekas off the offensive glass.
He reached double digits with from another offensive board and went to the line following a great feed from EJ Alvarez – both attempts from the charity stripe tickling the twine.
Sean Klekas set him up for another score, Alex Klekas reaching eight points in the frame and 14 for the game.
Rowley tipped an offensive board to himself and passed inside to EJ Alvarez for an And-1, but Rowley grabbed the missed free throw – finishing the hoop with the harm – but he was not awarded the And-1 after a lengthy discussion.
Elko grabbed a 45-12 lead.
Jones – a 1st-Team All-League cornerback in football – climbed the ladder for a remarkable pick and was fouled, earning his fifth point with a free throw.
Up 34, the Indians were unable to turn the game into a running clock in the first half – leading 46-12 lead at the break.
The second half played out quickly, Elko enforcing the mercy rule with a pair of free throws by Jones for the first points of the third period with the score at 48-12.
Senior Joe Simpkins went to the hole strong and was fouled, sinking his first point on a freebie.
Rowley grabbed his own missed three and dropped the follow, also drawing a charge defensively.
Sparks gained several opportunities with an extended possession from offensive rebounds against Elko’s reserves, junior Jose Cadena making a free throw.
A wild bank shot fell for Fregillana for his fourth and fifth points, and Renfrow penetrated for his third layup of the ballgame.
Time expired in the third, the Indians taking a 51-17 lead into the final frame.
To open the fourth, junior Hunter Nance jerked down an offensive rebound for his first points of the season for the Indians.
Sophomore Dillan Burden freed himself with a nice move in the post for a 55-17 lead.
Nance gained his fourth point of the game on a loose ball after making a great feed, but Cadena tallied his third point with a deuce for Sparks.
Hapa made a takeaway and went the distance for an And-1.
Elko continued its stellar work on the glass against a small Sparks lineup, junior CJ Marma collecting a board and finishing inside his first bucket of the season.
Hapa made 1-for-2 at the stripe, but EJ Alvarez penetrated the middle for a layup.
The final points of the game were tallied on a bank shot by Hapa with 20 seconds remaining.
Elko blitzed the Railroaders early and got a number of players involved during a 61-24 blasting of the Railroaders.
Rowley led all scorers with 19 points – notching 13 in the first quarter – Alex Klekas joining him in double figures with 14 points, booking eight in the second period.
Elko scored the ball throughout its roster.
Jones finished with seven points, EJ Alvarez closed with six and Sean Klekas added five – nailing the Indians’ only three of the game.
Nance scored all four of his points in the fourth quarter.
The Indians improved to 2-0 in league play and 4-1 overall, sending Sparks to 0-3 in the 3A North and 1-5 for the season.
Up Next
The status of Michael Klekas may not have affected the Indians against Sparks, but he may be needed if Elko wants victories against its next-two opponents.
Elko will host unbeaten Fallon (6-0 overall, 2-0 league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Indians will wrap up its home stretch at 2:30 p.m. Saturday versus Lowry (4-2 overall, 2-0 in league), at Centennial Gymnasium.
