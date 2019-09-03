ELKO — After two games of league play, the Elko boys soccer team is still look for its first Division 3A North victory.
The Indians opened 3A North play with a slim loss on Friday — falling in a heartbreaker to North Tahoe by a final score of 1-0 in the last minute — following with an improved result Saturday, tying perennial-power Truckee 2-2.
Versus North Tahoe
For 79 minutes Friday evening, neither the Lakers nor the Indians could break through.
However, all it took was one kick and a strange scenario.
“It was in the last minute of the game,” said Elko coach Alonso Lujan. “There was a whistle and then the ball was kicked and then it rolled oved the line. It was a tough situation.”
The Indians fell on a last-second boot that may or may not have counted, but it went to the scoreboard — giving North Tahoe a 1-0 win in the league opener.
Versus Truckee
After Truckee’s first-ever loss to Spring Creek — getting blanked 5-0 by the Spartans on Friday night — the Wolverines did not want to go down on consecutive days.
Neither team managed many offensive attacks with potential success in the early stages of the half.
However, Truckee came calling in the 35th minute — earning a foul call in the box in front of Elko’s goal.
The almost sure-fire lead changer was denied.
Sophomore goalkeeper Eric Azcue read the kicker’s body language and guessed correctly, quickly diving to his right and making an incredible save on the left side of the frame.
Just two minutes later, the Indians had a should-have-been that trumped the Wolverines’ misfortune.
On a pass up the middle, Elko found a one-on-one situation against Truckee’s goalie — who advanced from the frame and deflected the initial shot toward the center of the box.
The ball rebounded directly to the feet of the Indians’ player, who essentially took what was a PK without a goalie in the frame.
Wide open, wide-left miss in the 37th minute.
Elko found another opportunity to take the lead almost immediately after the open-frame misfire, junior Jose Ventura outrunning the defense down the right side — launching a kick as the defender closed in.
His shot arched high into the air and appeared destined to net under the crossbar, Truckee’s goalie making a terrific leaping slap on the ball.
The Indians were unable to take advantage of the ensuing corner kick, not connecting on a header attempt in the middle of the box.
The last-minute bugaboo bit Elko once more just before the whistle.
In the 39th minute, the Indians allowed No. 7 a free run down the right wing.
He slammed on the brakes, allowed his defender to fly by and crossed over to his left — sending the go-ahead shot across the frame to the opposite-left post for a 1-0 lead.
The second half started in similar fashion, No. 7 getting free and cashing his second goal of the game.
Truckee took a 2-0 advantage.
Azcue kept the Wolverines from doing further damage with a couple solid saves, and the Indians began to possess the ball with more regularity — oftentimes down around the Truckee goal.
However, multiple corner kicks resulted in no scores.
The Indians were awarded a foul call in the center of the pitch — approximately halfway between the 18-yard box and midfield — but senior Natu Meles’ direct kick sailed just over the crossbar.
Elko could have had more opportunities, but the Indians routinely handled the ball too long and took too many touches — giving the Wolverines ample time to recover and take the ball away.
The Indians finally broke their weekend scoring drought midway through the second half.
Senior Gustavo Cortez struck a ball from the corner and crossed it to the middle, the pass bouncing around and coming free on the opposite-right side.
Senior Chris Perez was there for the deflection and punched his shot directly into the back of the net, trimming the deficit in half at 2-1.
After a collision, Azcue was replaced between the posts by sophomore Freddy Cervantes — who filled in admirably and kept the Wolverines in check.
Elko nearly tied the ballgame on another perfect cross from Cortez, senior Sammy Aguirre heading the ball cleanly but Truckee’s goalkeeper making the save.
With about five minutes remaining, the Indians knotted the score.
Ventura finally received a through ball, beating defenders down the middle of the field.
He made a couple players miss and beat the goalie across his face with a shot to the left side of the frame and tied the game 2-2.
The Indians wasted a corner kick, booting the ball directly into the side of the net.
Ventura made another attack down the left side of the field late in the contest and was tripped from behind but did not receive the call.
The physical, chippy game ended early — a few minutes remaining on the clock — a collision at midfield resulting with players pushing each other.
Rather than handing out cards, the conclusion of the game was called.
Elko finished with a tie in its second league game, playing Truckee to a 2-2 draw.
The Indians and Wolverines opened the league season with matching 0-1-1 records.
Schedule
Elko will play its first road games of the league slate, facing the Highlanders (1-1 in league) at 5 p.m. Friday at Incline Village and closing the trip with a noon Saturday kick versus the Vikings (1-1 in league) in South Tahoe, California.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.