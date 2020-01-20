Indians fall 5 shy to Reed, 52-47

ELKO — During the Hall of Fame Game, the Elko boys basketball team did not match the name of the contest with the play on the hardwood.
Hosting Reed, the Indians turned the ball over too many times and fell in love with jump shots with a 52-47 loss to the Raiders on Saturday.
Elko took a 2-0 lead with a double-clutch scoop by senior EJ Alvarez, grabbing a 4-0 advantage on a deuce by junior Jake Zeller from a feed by sophomore Michael Klekas.
Reed senior Neill Baysa put the Raiders on the board with a bucket on the right block from a screen-roll, but Klekas knocked down a bank shot on the move on the left side.
Baysa brought Reed to within one with a three, but Elko answered with a deep bomb by sophomore Isaiah Dahl from an offensive rebound and kick-out by senior Max Shurtz.
Klekas forced the Raiders to take a timeout when he grabbed a defensive rebound and went coast-to-coast for a layup, Elko leading 11-5.
From the reset, Baysa continued to pack Reed — the Raiders taking advantage of Elko’s hedges with great passes from the slip.
Senior Jalen Gayfield scored easily inside on two occasions, tying the contest at 11-all.
Klekas ended a 6-0 run by Reed with a deuce from the left side, but Gayfield made it a one-point game with a free throw — scoring the Raiders’ last five of the frame.
After the first quarter, the Indians held a slim, 13-12 lead.
Reed went to the front with a put-back by junior Jarek Cook and a pull-up three by senior Trey Stevens.
Elko came within a point on a shot from the land beyond by Klekas, the assist going to Dahl.
However, Baysa neared double figures with a deuce inside and senior Ridge Peterson put the Raiders on top 22-16 with a three.
Klekas dropped a pull-up jumper from midrange, but sophomore Jace Cook scored in transition for Reed.
From a rifle pass by Dahl, Klekas scored on the right block and Alvarez made it a one-point game with a three-point play — adding another nifty clutch through contact for an And-1 plus the free throw.
Stevens got hot in a hurry, splashing a floater from a nasty crossover and drilling another pull-up jumper from the wing.
A freebie by Klekas made the score 28-24, but Reed grabbed a six-point cushion with a snazzy drive by junior Sterling Rivera.
Stevens maintained his line and his range with a filthy jumper, but Dahl scored on a reverse from a pass by Alvarez.
At the break, the Indians were in a 32-26 hole.
Dahl opened the third with a bucket off the bounce, and Klekas showed great body control off the dribble through traffic with a bank from the left side.
Stevens stopped the 4-0 run with a steal and a jumper, Baysa scoring from another pick-and-roll.
On the break, Baysa opened a 38-30 lead with consecutive buckets — several Elko players trying to do too much and turning the ball over of forcing up tough shots.
Klekas went strong to the bucket and dropped a layup, added a free throw and pulled the string from midrange — knifing the deficit to three.
However, Gayfield booked an And-1 for the Raiders from a pretty dish by Baysa.
Entering the fourth quarter, Reed extended to a 40-35 advantage.
Klekas opened the fourth with a 5-0 run and tied the contest, spinning free for a finish across the lane and splashing a triple from a pass by Dahl with 6:52 on the clock.
Gayfield hit a pair of free throws, but Alvarez gave the Indians a one-point lead with 5:45 remaining on a cold-blooded triple after a swing pass from Klekas.
Reed regained the high side with a deuce from the left side by Baysa.
Elko got caught ball watching after a nice tip from Zeller when the Indians went into a zone defense, several bodies failing to go after the rock before it went out of bounds.
With 3:40 remaining, Dahl tied the contest 45-45 with a pull-up jumper.
However, a strong take down the right side by Rivera resulted in a free throw and a 46-45 lead for the Raiders with 2:44 on the clock — Reed maintaining its lead the rest of the way.
Peterson connected on 3-of-4 free throws, but Klekas drove the ball — one of the few times the Indians took it to the rack — and his bank shot brought Elko to within two at 49-47 with 1:01 on the clock.
Reed missed the front end of a one-and-one at the line, but the Indians turned the ball over and fouled.
With 31.4 seconds remaining, Stevens drained two shots at the stripe.
Elko’s attempt to cut into the lead was missed, and Peterson hit a freebie with 12.8 ticks on the clock — Reed walking away from Centennial Gymnasium with a 52-47 victory.
In defeat, Klekas scored a game-high 28 points, snagged a game-best 14 rebounds for another double-double, paced the defensive attack with two blocks and led the roster with a pair of assists.
Baysa finished with a team-high 15 points for Reed, joined in double digits with 13 points from Stevens.
Dahl neared double figures with nine points for Elko, Alvarez scoring eight points.
Gayfield scored nine points for the Raiders, Peterson added seven and Rivera closed with four points — Reed’s offense capped by two points apiece for Jarek Cook and Jace Cook.
Elko’s scoring was capped by a deuce from Zeller.
REED — 13 — 19 — 8 — 12 — 52 Total
ELKO — 13 — 13 — 9 — 12 — 47 Total
Up Next
The Indians (15-2 overall, 9-0 in league) will resume Division 3A North action at home, hosting South Tahoe (9-5 overall, 6-3 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
Elko will close its home stand with a 2:30 p.m. tipoff against Dayton (4-9 overall, 3-6 in league).