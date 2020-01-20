Indians fall 5 shy to Reed, 52-47

However, a strong take down the right side by Rivera resulted in a free throw and a 46-45 lead for the Raiders with 2:44 on the clock — Reed maintaining its lead the rest of the way.

Peterson connected on 3-of-4 free throws, but Klekas drove the ball — one of the few times the Indians took it to the rack — and his bank shot brought Elko to within two at 49-47 with 1:01 on the clock.

Reed missed the front end of a one-and-one at the line, but the Indians turned the ball over and fouled.

With 31.4 seconds remaining, Stevens drained two shots at the stripe.

Elko’s attempt to cut into the lead was missed, and Peterson hit a freebie with 12.8 ticks on the clock — Reed walking away from Centennial Gymnasium with a 52-47 victory.

In defeat, Klekas scored a game-high 28 points, snagged a game-best 14 rebounds for another double-double, paced the defensive attack with two blocks and led the roster with a pair of assists.

Baysa finished with a team-high 15 points for Reed, joined in double digits with 13 points from Stevens.

Dahl neared double figures with nine points for Elko, Alvarez scoring eight points.