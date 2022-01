Indians fall to 2-2 on Utah trip

RIVERTON, Utah — In its final game of the Riverton Holiday Tournament, the Elko boys basketball team could not put the ball in the bucket with any regularity.

The Indians fell to 2-2 during the Utah road trip and 9-2 overall, dropping a 63-49 ballgame Thursday to Herriman.

After getting off a good start — the Indians outscoring the Mustangs 15-8 — Elko was outscored 55-34 over the final three quarters.

Herriman more than doubled the Indians in the second period, 20-9, and opened a four-point, 28-24 lead by halftime.

In the third, the margin doubled to eight — the Mustangs edging Elko 14-10.

Entering the fourth quarter, the Indians trailed 42-34.

There would be no comeback.

Down the stretch, Herriman experienced its largest offensive output of the contest — scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Despite Elko matching its best offensive burst of any period — scoring 15 points in the fourth — the Indians lost ground and fell by 14 points with the final score at 63-49.

The Indians grabbed 39 rebounds, Herriman finishing with 28 boards.

Elko dished six assists — the Mustangs recording five dimes of their own — and the Indians mounted six steals to five takeaways for Herriman.

But, Herriman recorded three blocks — the Indians finishing without a rejection.

Although Elko had several advantages in the stat lines, the Indians could not overcome poor shooting.

From the floor, the Indians connected on just 25% of their shots — going a paltry 15% from three — Herriman shooting 43% from the floor and 29% distance.

At the stripe, the Mustangs buried 85% of their tries — Elko knocking down just 59% of its free throws.

*Elko did not record player stats to MaxPreps or submit stats.

RIVERTON — 8 — 20 — 14 — 21 — 63 Total

ELKO — 15 — 9 — 10 — 15 — 49 Total

Up Next

The Indians (9-2) will begin its Division 3A North-East schedule against the Dust Devils (3-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Dayton, following with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip in Fernley.

