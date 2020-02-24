Indians fall to Greenwave, 53-51, in 2OT

FALLON — The Elko boys basketball team’s reign of eight-consecutive regional championships came to a close Saturday, falling to a familiar foe.
In a rematch of the 2019 3A state final — a 57-54 victory by Fallon in overtime — four frames were not enough to settle the dispute in Saturday’s 3A North regional championship.
The Greenwave — on their home floor — needed two extra periods and a game-winning three by junior Avery Strasdin for a 53-51 victory in double overtime.
Elko booked the first bucket on a three from the right ring by sophomore Michael Klekas, taking a 5-0 lead on a layup on the left block by junior Jake Zeller from a rifle pass by junior Sean Klekas.
Fallon’s first points came on a mainline drive by junior Avery Strasdin, pulling to within one on a tough jumper by senior Elijah Jackson over a good contest.
Elko went up 7-4 on a curl and drive by sophomore Isaiah Dahl to his left hand, but junior Matthew Davis drained a jumper after several Fallon offensive rebounds.
Zeller scored four straight after grabbing his own loose ball for a finish in the middle and dropping a wide-open layup on another dime from Sean Klekas down the middle.
Fallon pulled to within three at the buzzer, junior Toby Anderson set up for a bunny on a feed by senior Anthony Geer.
Entering the second, the Indians led 11-8.
Opening the frame, senior EJ Alvarez drove the right baseline and finished with his right hand for the Indians — Anderson scoring an And-1 and hitting the free throw after making a steal on the other end.
He then scored in transition from a pretty pass by Strasdin, and Anderson pushed the Greenwave to a 17-13 lead with a contested jumper from the left wing.
After a 7-0 run by Fallon, the Indians settled in defensively and rebounded the basketball better — allowing a chance for a run of their own.
Zeller scored nine in a row, hitting a three from the left corner on pass by Dahl, scoring on a tip-in from the weak side, running the floor from an assist by Dahl and hitting a pair of free throws.
Elko turned a four-point hole into a five-point lead at 22-17.
Strasdin scored easily off a screen down the gut, but Michael Klekas snagged an offensive board and banked home his follow from the left side.
At the break, Elko was up five at 24-19.
Michael Klekas hit a pair of free throws, but Strasdin followed a missed three for a put-back on the left side.
Zeller scored his seventh field goal on an inbound pass from Sean Klekas, Dahl came around a curl and finished with his right hand and Dumas went the length for a layup after a steal — capping a 6-0 run.
On a Fallon break, Sean Klekas personified what drawing a charge should look like — called for a block — Strasdin granted an And-1.
Strasdin then knocked down a three from an assist by Geer, but Michael Klekas scored on a cut and dish from Sean Klekas.
Jackson went on a 5-0 personal run with two free throws and a triple.
Sean Klekas’ first bucket was timely, hitting a three from the corner on a dime by Dumas, but the Wave booked the final bucket of the frame after an Elko turnover — Strasdin granted continuation of a foul that was clearly committed on the floor for an And-1.
Entering the fourth, the Indians were up four at 37-33.
Strasdin went 1-for-2 at the line, and he was set up for an easy score on the right block from a sweet feed by Jackson across the lane from the opposite wing — cutting the lead to one at 37-36.
You have free articles remaining.
On the other side, Sean Klekas stroked another clutch triple from the top of the arc with 4:33 on the clock.
Senior Thomas Steele scored through traffic on the right block, and Strasdin pushed the pace and tied the game at 40-all.
Dumas sank 1-of-2 at the stripe, but Anderson pushed the Wave to the front after an Elko turnover.
Anderson scored again and gave Fallon a 44-41 lead, but Dumas rained a crucial three for the Indians and tied the contest.
The 3A North title game went to overtime with the score at 44-all.
Jackson gave the Wave an early lead in the extra frame with a pull-up jumper from inside the elbow, but Michael Klekas drove the baseline and gridlocked the tally once more.
Elko grabbed a 48-46 lead on a drive by Zeller down the middle from the high post with 1:15 on the clock, but a defensive rebounder on the other end was mauled in the corner — the Indians called for a travel rather than firing the ball off the face of the fouling defender.
Jackson took advantage and swooped across the lane, finishing at the tin.
The Indians had a chance to win the game, drew up a play and executed well — earning a great look at a three from the left wing — but the shot hit short, the rebound tossed up but off the mark as well.
Double overtime.
In the second OT, Strasdin easily penetrated the middle for an uncontested layup.
Michael Klekas gave the Indians a 51-50 lead with an And-1 on the left block and the free throw, but Elko wasted its chance to extend its advantage with 29.9 seconds on the clock — missing the front end of a single-bonus and being called for a lane violation.
The Greenwave passed the ball to the left corner to Strasdin, who elevated and drilled what became the game-winning three.
With 8.2 ticks remaining, the Indians called a timeout and attempted to drive the middle of the lane — the game sealed with a charging call as time expired.
The rematch of the 2019 overtime battle for the state championship went to Fallon once again, the Wave winning a double-OT clash by a final score of 53-51 for the 2020 3A North regional title — ending Elko’s eight-year reign atop the league.
Strasdin matched his career high with a game-best 25 points and hit two 3s — none larger than the game winner.
He was joined in double figures by 11 points apiece from Jackson and Anderson, Fallon’s offense rounded out by four points from Steele and a deuce for Davis.
Zeller was stellar, scoring 15 of his career-high 19 points before the break for the Elko.
He was joined in double figures by 14 points from Michael Klekas.
Sean Klekas scored all six of his points courtesy of two 3s, and Dumas also finished with six points — Elko’s offense capped by four points from Dahl and a deuce from Alvarez.
ELKO — 11 — 13 — 13 — 7 — 3 — 51 Total
FALLON — 8 — 11 — 14 — 11 — 4 — 5 — 53 Total
Division 3A State Tournament
North No. 2 Elko (23-5 overall, 17-3 against league) will play South No. 1 Del Sol (18-7 overall, 9-3 in league) during the Division 3A state quarterfinal at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, at Reno High School.
Fallon received the No. 1 seed from the North and will face South No. 2 Boulder City in the first semifinal at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, at Reno High.
Del Sol beat Boulder 64-62 in overtime during the 3A South regional championship on Saturday, Feb. 22.