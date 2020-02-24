Indians fall to Greenwave, 53-51, in 2OT

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On the other side, Sean Klekas stroked another clutch triple from the top of the arc with 4:33 on the clock.

Senior Thomas Steele scored through traffic on the right block, and Strasdin pushed the pace and tied the game at 40-all.

Dumas sank 1-of-2 at the stripe, but Anderson pushed the Wave to the front after an Elko turnover.

Anderson scored again and gave Fallon a 44-41 lead, but Dumas rained a crucial three for the Indians and tied the contest.

The 3A North title game went to overtime with the score at 44-all.

Jackson gave the Wave an early lead in the extra frame with a pull-up jumper from inside the elbow, but Michael Klekas drove the baseline and gridlocked the tally once more.

Elko grabbed a 48-46 lead on a drive by Zeller down the middle from the high post with 1:15 on the clock, but a defensive rebounder on the other end was mauled in the corner — the Indians called for a travel rather than firing the ball off the face of the fouling defender.

Jackson took advantage and swooped across the lane, finishing at the tin.