Indians fall to Lancers in regional title game

WINNEMUCCA — Following a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory Friday over Douglas for a position in the state tournament, the Elko boys soccer team — despite a solid challenge — could not replicate the outcome in Saturday’s Division 3A North championship.

The North-East No. 1 Indians fought North-West No. 1 McQueen valiantly but gave up a pair of goals late and fell by a final score of 3-1.

After playing midway through a scoreless first half, the Lancers poured in the opening goal in the 20th minute.

On a cross from the right side of the field to the left, the ball sailed over the heads of Elko defenders and wound up on the opposite-left wing and into the possession of junior Ethan Griffin — who settled the ball on his left foot and cashed the first score of the game for a 1-0 lead.

Senior Mason Gildersleeve was credited with the assist on the play.

About 10 minutes removed from falling behind, the Indians answered.

Sophomore Nico Avila dribbled the ball on the right side and beat a defender before being taken down inside the 18-yard box by a secondary defender, earning a penalty kick.

Drawing the foul, Avila also took and buried the PK — his second goal in as many days in the same fashion — tying the game 1-1 in the 30th minute.

The score remained the same for about 40 minutes, neither team managing to book a go-ahead goal.

However, another miscommunication on defense hurt Elko in the 71st minute — McQueen capitalizing in the same way as their first netted shot.

With another cross from the right to the left, junior Pablo Quintero opened a 2-1 advantage.

In the 79th minute, the North-West leading scorer — Griffin — added to his total.

With a dribble down the left side, after beating a defender, a McQueen player was taken down with a slide tackle in the box — the Indians called for a penalty.

Griffin drilled the PK just before the whistle, the Lancers pulling away late with a pair of second-half scores for a 3-1 victory and the regional championship.

“We played them tough. McQueen is a good team. They’re physical, strong and intense — but they play clean soccer,” said Elko coach Alonso Lujan. “We had our chances. We missed a one-on-one against the goalie and missed a kick off the top-right corner post. I hope we get to play them again. I really want to win Friday.”

Up Next

The Indians are the No. 2 seed from the North for the Division 3A Nevada State Boys Soccer Championships and will square off against the South regional champion, Sports Leadership and Management Academy of Nevada, in the state semifinal at noon Friday, at Pahrump Valley High School.

