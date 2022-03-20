Indians fall twice at Truckee, South Tahoe

SOUTH TAHOE, California — On the road for the third time in three weeks, the Elko baseball team dropped a pair of away contests — coming in different fashions.

On Friday, the Indians the Indians came back from a slow start and took a two-run lead but gave up the final five runs in a 7-4 loss to Truckee.

Elko was never in Saturday’s ballgame, dominated from the onset and throughout in a 15-0 shutout defeat by South Tahoe in four innings.

Versus Truckee

The Indians fell behind 2-0 to the Wolverines — who scored a run in the bottom of the first and another in the home half of the fourth — Elko going scoreless for four frames.

In the top of the fifth, the Indians put up a frame-high four runs but coughed up the lead with a three-run answer by Truckee in the home half.

The Wolverines took a three-run lead with a two-run effort in the bottom of the sixth and put together a scoreless defensive frame for the sixth time in seven tries in the top of the seventh, Truckee pulling away late with a 5-0 streak for a 7-4 victory.

Elko was limited to a 4-for-28 performance at the plate, no player mounting more than one hit.

Sophomore Preston Chamberlin went 1-for-2 and drew two walks, while senior Trae Still finished 1-for-3 with a run scored, wore a pitch and stole a base.

Junior Craig Slater and senior Blaze Jones each hit 1-for-3 and scored a run, while senior Spenser Jones notched an RBI without a hit on a groundout.

On the mound, junior Alex Salaz allowed four runs — three earned — on six hits with five walks and two strikeouts over four innings.

Chamberlin gave up three runs on two hits with two Ks and a pair of free passes across an inning, and junior Alex Luna posted a frame of scoreless ball on two hits.

ELKO — 000 040 0 — 442

TRUCKEE — 100 132 X — 7(10)5

Versus South Tahoe

Against the Vikings, the Indians tallied just one hit.

South Tahoe opened the scoring with a five-run second, added a six-run third and shut down the show in the third — walking off with a four-run flurry — dominating Elko by a final score of 15-0.

Chamberlin went 1-for-1 at the dish and tallied the Indians’ lone hit; Still, Spenser Jones and junior Justus Nielsen each reaching base on a walk — Nielsen and Chamberlin each stealing a base.

Through two innings, sophomore Gabe Correa allowed five runs — none of which were earned — on three hits with three punchouts and two walks.

Luna — in 2/3 of an inning — gave up four runs on two hits with two free passes and a strikeout.

In 1/3 of a frame for each, Still allowed four runs on two hits with three walks and a K — senior Kason Lesbo giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits with a strikeout and a walk.

ELKO — 000 0 — 014

SOUTH TAHOE — 056 4 — (15)90

Up Next

The Indians (1-7 overall) will finally play at home, hosting Sparks at 3 p.m. Friday, at Upper Kump Field.

Elko will close the weekend with an 11 a.m. Saturday pitch versus Wooster.

