 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Indians fall twice at Truckee, South Tahoe

  • 0
Elko logo

SOUTH TAHOE, California — On the road for the third time in three weeks, the Elko baseball team dropped a pair of away contests — coming in different fashions.

On Friday, the Indians the Indians came back from a slow start and took a two-run lead but gave up the final five runs in a 7-4 loss to Truckee.

Elko was never in Saturday’s ballgame, dominated from the onset and throughout in a 15-0 shutout defeat by South Tahoe in four innings.

Versus Truckee

The Indians fell behind 2-0 to the Wolverines — who scored a run in the bottom of the first and another in the home half of the fourth — Elko going scoreless for four frames.

In the top of the fifth, the Indians put up a frame-high four runs but coughed up the lead with a three-run answer by Truckee in the home half.

The Wolverines took a three-run lead with a two-run effort in the bottom of the sixth and put together a scoreless defensive frame for the sixth time in seven tries in the top of the seventh, Truckee pulling away late with a 5-0 streak for a 7-4 victory.

People are also reading…

Elko was limited to a 4-for-28 performance at the plate, no player mounting more than one hit.

Sophomore Preston Chamberlin went 1-for-2 and drew two walks, while senior Trae Still finished 1-for-3 with a run scored, wore a pitch and stole a base.

Junior Craig Slater and senior Blaze Jones each hit 1-for-3 and scored a run, while senior Spenser Jones notched an RBI without a hit on a groundout.

On the mound, junior Alex Salaz allowed four runs — three earned — on six hits with five walks and two strikeouts over four innings.

Chamberlin gave up three runs on two hits with two Ks and a pair of free passes across an inning, and junior Alex Luna posted a frame of scoreless ball on two hits.

ELKO — 000 040 0 — 442

TRUCKEE — 100 132 X — 7(10)5

Versus South Tahoe

Against the Vikings, the Indians tallied just one hit.

South Tahoe opened the scoring with a five-run second, added a six-run third and shut down the show in the third — walking off with a four-run flurry — dominating Elko by a final score of 15-0.

Chamberlin went 1-for-1 at the dish and tallied the Indians’ lone hit; Still, Spenser Jones and junior Justus Nielsen each reaching base on a walk — Nielsen and Chamberlin each stealing a base.

Through two innings, sophomore Gabe Correa allowed five runs — none of which were earned — on three hits with three punchouts and two walks.

Luna — in 2/3 of an inning — gave up four runs on two hits with two free passes and a strikeout.

In 1/3 of a frame for each, Still allowed four runs on two hits with three walks and a K — senior Kason Lesbo giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits with a strikeout and a walk.

ELKO — 000 0 — 014

SOUTH TAHOE — 056 4 — (15)90

Up Next

The Indians (1-7 overall) will finally play at home, hosting Sparks at 3 p.m. Friday, at Upper Kump Field.

Elko will close the weekend with an 11 a.m. Saturday pitch versus Wooster.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spartans defend turf

Spartans defend turf

Both the Spartans and the Lady Spartans — the defending 2021 3A North regional champions — took first place in their respective classes, defeating second-place Elko on each side.

Indians climbing uphill at Truckee

Indians climbing uphill at Truckee

The Indians (1-5 overall) will begin its third road trip in three weeks against the Wolverines (5-2 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California.

Elko will close the weekend with an 11 a.m. Saturday start versus the Vikings (5-3 overall as of Thursday) in South Tahoe, California.

Elko nearly 3 years removed from large meet

Elko nearly 3 years removed from large meet

After a disappointing cancelation to the end of its 2021 season due to circumstances out of its control, the Elko track and field team is anxious to put the last few years in the rear-view mirror — opening the 2022 campaign at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

Lady Indians face winless Truckee

Lady Indians face winless Truckee

The Lady Indians (1-5 overall) will look to kick-start its road trip with a victory over the Lady Wolverines (0-6 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California.

Elko will close its third road trip in three weeks with an 11 a.m. first pitch versus the Lady Vikings (0-2 overall as of Thursday) in South Tahoe, California.

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News