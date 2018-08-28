ELKO – One game into league play of the Division 3A North season, the question that begs to be answered is what types of performances will the Elko soccer team provide?
The Indians lost to perennial bottom-dweller Lowry by a final score of 4-3 on Tuesday at Adobe Middle School, the Indians giving up two goals penalty kicks and allowing two more on defensive breakdowns.
Despite tallying three goals, Elko had a barrage of chances throughout the ballgame to do more damage on the scoreboard.
Opening the game, Elko won routinely won possession of the ball and began making runs down the right side of the field to senior Lupe Ortiz.
He nearly scored a couple goals of his own and set up several chances with crosses to his teammates in the middle of the field, sophomore Jose Ventura narrowly missing several looks and the Lowry goalkeeper staving off others.
In the 12th minute of the game, a defensive error in the middle allowed Lowry a clean look at the goal for an easy lead change for No. 1 on the Buckaroos’ roster.
Although the Indians dominated the game flow and possession of the ball, Elko looked ahead too much – trying to get back in the game with one long boot.
Passes were a little too far, runs just a step too slow.
The goalkeeper often advanced forward and scooped the ball off the carpet just before an Elko player could move into position and make a play.
On the other end, senior goalie Ryan Skidmore kept the deficit at one with a nice save on a hard-struck shot from the left side in the 22nd minute.
As the half progressed, Elko’s passes became shorter, crisper – closer to breaking through.
Senior Eddy Sainz came inches away from tying the game with a backside look from the right corner of the box that nearly clipped the opposite-side left post but slid wide.
In the 37th minute, a ball from the right side of the field crossed to the far side of the left box – bang – junior Raul Cortes knotting the score 1-1 with a ball that just barely skipped beneath the upper-right corner of the frame.
The game went to halftime a dead-even draw.
To start the second half, Lowry was called for a handball in the box.
Elko senior Jorge Landeros wasted little time in giving the Indians the lead, beating the goalkeeper to his right with a low-liner less than five minutes in the second stanza.
The Lowry goalkeeper kept the Buckaroos in the game, making a leaping snag over the top of an Elko player in the box.
He then stuffed a kick and crossed to the left side of the box just in the nick of time to deflect the rebound off the foot of Ventura.
Momentum shifted in the 10th minute of the half, as did the field position.
The Indians were issued a penalty for a push in the back maybe a step inside of the box, setting up the Bucks with a PK.
Skidmore guessed right – the direction, not correctly – the shot sent to Lowry-kicker No. 7’s right, Skidmore’s left.
Tie ballgame.
Just seven minutes removed from allowing a PK, Elko gave up another.
Same result.
Skidmore dropped down, the shot drilled to his right by No. 14 – no chance.
Lowry took a 3-2 lead and the rest is history.
After several corner kicks and a number of shots from the middle that either sailed high, wide or were saved, the Elko defense let a man run clean through the left side of the field.
He received a long through ball on the ground, and the recipient (No. 14) did not make a mistake – boom – his second goal of the match giving the Bucks a two-goal cushion.
In a matter of about 15 minutes of game time, Elko went from a 2-1 advantage to a 4-2 deficit.
The Indians made several advances toward the Lowry goal, often flirting with being offside – earning one penalty.
Finally, an assist from the middle with a diagonal look-ahead by Landeros to Cortes paid off.
Cortes’ second goal of the game in the 75th minute gave the Indians a chance for a tie and sliced the lead to one at 4-3, but Elko was unable to mount the equalizer in the final five minutes.
The Buckaroos rode out of town with a 4-3 victory.
“We didn’t play our game, we played theirs. We have the skills and the ability to compete with anyone, but we played way too many long balls. A guy is going to be good for five or six of those runs, and then they’re going to done – but we kept sending them,” said Elko coach Alonso Lujan. “It’s going to be a long season if we can’t beat a team like that. There are 10 teams in the league, and we can’t switch to 10 different styles they want us to play. We have to play our game and do what we do. I saw a lot of frustration today, and that’s what beat us – ourselves.”
The Indians fell to 0-1 in the 3A North and will now face one of the, if not the, toughest set of weekend opponents in their next contests.
Elko will travel to proven threat North Tahoe at 5 p.m. Friday and face a perpetual power at noon Saturday in Truckee.
