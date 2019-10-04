ELKO — The Elko football team put up a better fight Friday than last week’s 30-0 loss at Fernley, but home cooking wasn’t enough to overcome sporadic offense and an inconsequential touchdown late in a 23-12 loss to Truckee.
Truckee took its first drive right down the field.
The Wolverines benefited from the running of seniors Deacon Mehler and Tyler Estabrook, who moved the chains twice on the ground and once again with a screen pass to the Elko 30.
Junior Jameson Hogarth broke off a big run to inside the Elk 10, but the Wolverines went backward with a holding penalty.
Mehler regained nearly all of the yardage with a tough run through several broken tackles to the Indians’ 14.
Senior Connor McMullen carried halfway home to the 7, and Estabrook nearly scored on a toss to the 1.
From the doorstep, the Wolverines went big — junior lineman Finn Loper dozing across the goal line.
The extra point by sophomore Jairo Zarate opened a 7-0 lead with 7:28 on the clock.
Elko first drive ended in disaster.
Truckee dialed up pressure and stacked the box, juniors Jackson Ellermeyer and Micah Evan wreaking havoc in the backfield.
On 3rd-and-long, Elko fumbled the football — senior Dylan Lewis recovering for the Wolverines at the Elko 24.
Mehler took the first handoff for 11 yards to the 13, but big heat up the middle by seniors Rolando Acosta and Cameron Marvel resulted in a loss of six yards.
Truckee gained good yardage on a bubble screen, and senior Gaven Kelly-Caruthers carried around the left side to the 2-yard line — junior Shawn Sessions momentarily saving a touchdown.
From the 2, McMullen penetrated the middle for a touchdown.
Zarate’s extra point gave Truckee a 14-0 lead with 4:30 on the clock.
The Indians went little to nowhere with their drive, committing an illegal procedure penalty and running for minimal gains — Loper tracking down a ball carried from behind and forcing a punt from the 35 after Elko started on the 33.
However, junior Jake Zeller was roughed on the punt — the Truckee mistake giving the Indians new life at midfield.
Elko moved the rock with another costly penalty by the Wolverines, called for pass interference against junior Darin Legrand on a pass down the post to the Truckee 30.
Junior Lincoln Ratliff rushed for six yards, and Truckee was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty — moving the stick for the Indians for the third time on the drive.
Zeller rushed around the right edge to the Truckee 4, and Acosta capped the drive with a quick pitch to paydirt on the left side.
The extra point was blocked, Elko trailing 14-6 with 22 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Elko tried an onside kick but the Wolverines grabbed the ball on their own 44 with a recovery by Ivens.
After short runs by Mehler and Estabrook, Acosta nearly recorded a sack — Truckee getting away with intentional grounding but punting to the Elko 16.
Elko went three-and-out, punting to the 45 — junior Kaiden Cervantes making a great special-teams tackle for a return of one yard.
Mehler rushed for nine, Estabrook taking a motion sweep for a first down at the Elko 25.
He carried again for five yards, but Sessions made a solid tackle for a loss of two.
Ratliff nearly picked off a pass and then dropped a ball carrier eight yards in the backfield after big pressure up the middle by Acosta.
Truckee fumbled but recovered its own loose ball, leaving the offense on the field on fourth down.
Junior Manny Alvarado picked off a seam pass at the Elko 5.
The Indians did not take advantage.
After the chains were moved by 11 yards on two carries by senior Nick Kinder, Elko was called for a personal foul and a hold.
A bobbled exchange on a handoff led to a fumble recovery in the end zone, swarmed by Truckee for a safety.
Truckee led 16-6 with 4:27 remaining in the half.
The Wolverines did not use the field position to their advantage after a return by junior Cody Flynn from the Truckee 39 to the Elko 42.
Caruthers moved the sticks with a catch at the 28, but Ratliff and Legrand combined for a stuff for a loss of one.
A pass fell incomplete and the snap was dropped, Cervantes tackling the quarterback clear back where the drive started.
Elko took over on its 17 after the punt, but the Indians broke the huddle with 12 players and punted on 4th-and-13 after some short runs and a near pick.
However, the Wolverines could not cash in.
You have free articles remaining.
Manny, oh Manny!
Alvarado’s second INT of the half was returned to the Truckee 43.
The Indians tried a deep pass late and handed off to close the half.
To start the third quarter, Elko was called for an unsportsmanlike penalty before the kickoff — Truckee’s boot from the Elko 45 splitting the uprights for a 62-yard field goal.
Elko went three-and-out after a delay of game and punted to the 45, Estabrook returning to the Elko 35.
Acosta and senior Derek Peters made a tackle in the backfield on second down and Truckee false started — leaving the offense on the field on 4th-and-5 but missing an open receiver down the left side.
The Indians took over on the 30, but went three-and-out — Ratliff making a nice run on 3rd-and-14 but getting lit up short of the line to gain by Ivens.
Truckee took over on its own 37 and a long run down the left sideline reached the Elko 35, but the ball popped free when Zeller made the tackle — the Indians recovering.
Facing 4th-and-1, Zeller moved the rock for five yards and a first down — marching to the Truckee 35 with a personal foul.
Elko was called for hurdling penalty and faced 3rd-and-14, Alvarado picking up half the yardage.
On 4th-and-7, a deep shot down the post was thrown to the outside of the field instead of leading senior Corbin Notestine to the center of the field and fell incomplete for a turnover on downs.
Elko’s defense stiffened.
Zeller dropped Estabrook for a loss of five on 2nd-and-4, and the Wolverines committed a five-yard penalty.
On 3rd-and-14, senior safety Kaiden Garcia made a great break on an out route and broke up the pass.
Truckee punted to the Elko 24.
Zeller moved the chains with a 10-yard carry on second down.
With 7:57 remaining in the game, the Indians faced a 4th-and-4 from their own 41 and punted the football to the Truckee 25.
Loper once again got the call, bulling his way for 19 yards up the gut.
Estabrook took the next carry for nine yards, and Mehler broke free around the left edge for a big gain to the Elko 25 — a hold bringing back the run.
The Indians lined up offside and gave the Wolverines a fresh set of downs.
A helmet-to-helmet hit marched the ball to the Elko 30.
Estabrook found nothing but green on the next play, scoring the dagger after a great cut.
Zarate’s PAT was true, opening a 23-6 lead with six minutes remaining.
From Elko’s 42, the Indians’ long gain of the night came on a screen pass to Marvel — springing free for 42 yards down the left sideline to the Truckee 16.
Bad news.
On 3rd-and-10, a pass down the right sideline was picked off by senior Ethan Hatcher — who returned the ball to the ball to the 32.
Estabrook broke another huge run to inside the Elko 30, but a negated the electrifying moves.
On 1st-and-20, Truckee fumbled — junior Brigg Johnson coming away with the ball at the Wolverines’ 27.
The Indians were called for a dead-ball personal foul for a late hit out of bounds, facing 2nd-and-forever from the 43.
Acosta popped loose around the left side for a big gain to the Truckee 11.
The flag fest continued.
On 4th-and-9, Truckee picked off a pass by George Skaff but the Wolverines were issued a penalty for roughing the passer.
With a 1st-and-goal from the 6, Marvel carried for two — Acosta nearly scoring with a dive at the 1.
A QB keeper was stuffed short, but Cervantes punched through on 4th-and-goal with 16 seconds remaining.
The two-point conversion was hammered short.
Truckee won a slow-playing, penalty-riddled contest by a score of 23-12.
Up Next
The Indians (4-2 overall, 3-2 in league) will face the tall task of attempting to break out of a two-game skid against the defending state champion at 7 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.