 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Indians finish league slate unbeaten

  • 0
Josh Adogla

Elko's Josh Adogla grabs a rebound and passes to the perimeter against Lowry on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Centennial Gymnasium. On senior day, the Indians capped an undefeated season in league play for the fifth time in 10 years with a 70-24 victory.

 Anthony Mori

ELKO — For the fifth time in a 10-year span, the Elko boys basketball team notched a perfect record in league play — also booking their 10th-consecutive regular-season title in the process.

On Saturday, the Indians mowed through Lowry by a final score of 70-24.

The Buckaroos did a decent job of slowing down Elko’s offense in the early stages — choosing to eat block with their possessions — limiting the Indians to 13 points.

However, Lowry managed to score just two points in the opening frame.

In the second period, Elko sped up the Bucks — the Indians creating havoc and turning Lowry over — and the Indians went ballistic on the offensive end of the floor.

Outscoring the Bucks 33-9 in the second quarter, Elko took a 46-11 lead by halftime — enforcing the running clock for the remainder of the contest on the final bucket of the half — senior Dawson Dumas making a steal and hammering a three at the buzzer.

People are also reading…

In the third, the Indians more than doubled the Bucks with a 19-9 run.

Down the stretch, with the benches playing for both teams — Elko outscored Lowry 5-4 in the fourth.

Elko improved to 21-2 overall and ran the table at 10-0 in the Division 3A North-East with a 70-24 victory.

Senior Michael Klekas dropped a game-high 31 points and stuck five 3s — pouring in 18 points in the first half — and closed with a team-best six rebounds, four steals, an assist and a block.

He was joined in double figures by senior Isaiah Dahl, who finished with 16 points, five takeaways, two boards and a dime — burying four treys.

The Indians gained their third double-figure scorer in Dumas — who scored 11 and smoked three triples in the second period alone — closing with 13 points, a team-high five assists, four swipes and two rebounds.

Senior Trae Still added four points, tied Dahl for the team high with five steals, pulled down three boards and dished three assists.

Senior Andoni Fesenmaier posted four points and three rebounds, and the offense was capped by a free throw each for junior Jared Tinkorang and senior Josh Adogla — who tallied three rebounds and a steal.

Without scoring, senior Trapper Steilman chipped in three rebounds, sophomore Luke Dahl added two boards and an assist, junior Chris Amaya booked a board, an assist and a takeaway and senior Kason Lesbo snagged a rebound.

Lowry was led by five points from junior Justin Scott and four points apiece by senior Giovani Sapien and junior Marcos Rodriguez.

Senior Iysis Arritola and junior Jordan Bills each connected on a three, and the offense was rounded out with a deuce by freshman Jaden Jimenez.

LOWRY — 2 — 9 — 9 — 4 — 24 Total

ELKO — 13 — 33 — 19 — 5 — 70 Total

Regional Tournament

Elko (21-2 overall, 10-0 in league) has earned the No. 1 seed from the East for the Division 3A North regional tournament and will cross over, facing West No. 4 Sparks (7-15 overall, 4-6 in league) in the quarterfinal round at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, at Lowry High School, in Winnemucca.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko led by class of special seniors

Elko led by class of special seniors

“This is a special group, and I hope that everyone will come out and we can have a lot of people in the stands for their final home games,” coach Klekas said.

Elko goes perfect 11-0 at league duals

Elko goes perfect 11-0 at league duals

The Spartans will host the Division 3A North Regional Tournament, which kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday and resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday, at Spring Creek High School — the top-four wrestlers in each weight class qualifying for the Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships on Feb. 19, in Boulder City.

Elko rolls over shorthanded Greenwave

Elko rolls over shorthanded Greenwave

The Indians (20-2 overall, 9-0 in league) will wrap up the regular season against Lowry (13-9 overall, 4-4 in league prior to Friday) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Braves jump on Leopards, win by 29

Braves jump on Leopards, win by 29

The Braves (12-5 overall, 8-0 in league) will finish the regular season with a game against the Railroaders at 5:30 p.m. Friday, in Carlin.

The Leopards (2-16 overall, 1-6 in league) have three games remaining, first playing Jackpot at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, in Wells.

Wells will then host Eureka at 7:30 p.m. Friday and McDermitt at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lady Spartans win ugly against Fallon

Lady Spartans win ugly against Fallon

The Lady Spartans (20-3 overall, 7-2 in league) will close out the regular season against No. 1 Lowry (20-3 overall, 8-0 in league) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.

Lady Indians don’t cave against Fallon

Lady Indians don’t cave against Fallon

The Lady Indians (12-6 overall, 5-4 in league) will close the regular season against No. 1 Lowry (20-3 overall, 8-0 in league prior to Friday) at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

Lady Leopards fend off Owyhee, 43-34

Lady Leopards fend off Owyhee, 43-34

The Lady Leopards (17-2 overall, 6-0 in league) will close out the regular season with a pair pf home games at 6 p.m. Friday against Eureka and 2 p.m. Saturday versus McDermitt, in Wells.

Owyhee (8-6 overall, 2-5 in league) will wrap up its slate on the road at 4 p.m. Friday, in Carlin.

Elko hosts Fallon, closes with Lowry

Elko hosts Fallon, closes with Lowry

If Elko can take down Fallon at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Lowry at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Indians will join the 2012-13, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2018-19 programs which each closed out the conference schedules with no blemishes.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News