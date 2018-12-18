TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Of 30-scoring teams at the Wiley Dobbs Invitational, the Elko wrestling team snuck into the top-third of the standings.
With 96.5 points, the Indians placed ninth overall.
Three Elko wrestlers dug out placing positions.
At 182 pounds, senior Carl Hansen took second place.
Hansen finished with a 3-1 record with two victories by pinfall, scoring 24 of Elko’s total points.
He received a bye in the opening round, pinning his first opponent in 4:26.
Hansen followed with a 9-4 decision victory in the quarterfinal round and a fall win in 5:44 in the semifinal, advancing to the championship.
In the 182-pound final, Hansen came up on the low side of a tight, low-scoring decision of 4-2 to Remington Winmill, of Jerome (Idaho) High School.
In his first action of the season, senior Shawn Nakamura took third place in the 120-pound weight class.
Like Hansen, he also scored 24 points for the Indians – closing with a record of 5-1 with four wins by pinfall and one by sudden victory.
Following a bye, Nakamura pinned an opponent in 1:22 before losing his quarterfinal match by pinfall in 4:59.
From the consolation bracket, he charged back with consecutive pins in 1:29 and 1:14.
In the consolation semifinal, Nakamura earned a sudden-victory win of 3-1 in a low-scoring battle.
He avenged his quarterfinal loss with a pinfall victory in third-fourth match, taking down Kimberly’s (Idaho) Jonah Bacon.
Senior Zeke Stewart took sixth place in the 160-pound division, scoring 11 points and closing with a 3-3 record with a pin.
His lone pinfall victory came in the first round at the 3:07 mark, following with consecutive decision wins of 10-3 and 5-4 in the quarterfinal.
In the semifinal, Stewart ran into defending Division 3A 132-pound Nevada state champion Tommy McCormick, of Fallon, who has jumped up four weight divisions for his junior season.
McCormick won the semifinal match by fall over Stewart in 2:56.
Stewart lost his consolation semi by fall in 2:03 and fell short in a 4-1 decision to Buhl (Idaho) opponent Anibal Barragan in fifth-sixth match.
The Indians had just two-other wrestlers who finished with records of .500 or better.
Sophomore Ernie Gregory scored nine points and finished with a 2-2 mark with two pins at 285 pounds, his victories coming in his first match at the 2:59 mark of the second period and in the fourth round of the consolation bracket in the first period (1:56).
At 113 pounds, sophomore Zeth Kinterknecht also went 2-2 and scored 7-1/2 points.
His victories came by technical fall (15-0) in his first match and major decision (11-1) in the fourth round of the consolation bracket.
Junior varsity
The Elko JV placed directly in the middle of the 40-team pack of the Wiley Dobbs Invitational junior varsity competition, finishing 20th with 58.5 points.
Elko placed two wrestlers, each occurrence coming in the heavier weights.
Senior Gabe Cortez ranked fourth at 182 pounds, scoring 20 points and closing with a 3-2 record with three pins.
He won each of his first-two matches by fall in 3:08 and 57 seconds before losing by major decision (12-1) in the semifinal round.
From the consolation bracket, he pinned his semifinal opponent in 2:02 but lost the third-fourth match by fall in 2:49 to Kimberly’s McCall Hopkins.
Freshman Vanessa Nunez took sixth place in the 195-pound division, scoring 11 points – the lone victory (1-3) coming in the quarterfinal round by pinfall in 3:56.
Nunez lost for the third time by fall in 32 seconds to Gabriel Martinez-Rodas, of Twin Falls, in the fifth-sixth match.
Freshman Blaze Jones scored 12-1/2 points for the Indians at 120 pounds, finishing with a 4-2 record with three wins by fall and a tech-fall victory.
He pinned his first opponent in 1:59 before losing a narrow, 6-5 decision.
From the consolation bracket, Jones reeled off three straight victories – two by fall in 2:40 and 3:47 and tech fall (17-2) – losing in the fifth round by fall in 2:12 to Cody Allen, of Kuna (Idaho).
Up Next
The Indians will compete Saturday at Douglas High School, in Minden.
