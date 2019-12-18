You are the owner of this article.
Indians finish 88th of 107 in Reno
RENO — Of 107 teams at the prestigious Reno Tournament of Champions, 87 finished ahead of the Elko wrestling program.

The Indians had six wrestlers in the Round of 32, but just two grapplers advanced with victories — four members qualifying unopposed.

In 27 matches, Elko posted a record of 3-24 — the team led by a 1-2 record and a win by fall each from 106-pound freshman Craig Slater and 120-pound junior Zeth Kinterknecht.

Kinterknecht needed just 36 seconds to pin Logan Romero, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, in the Round of 64, while Slater won his Round of 64 match versus Mountain View’s (Boise, Idaho) Jase Guerrero by fall at the 3:09 mark.

Kinterknecht dropped his Round of 32 match by fall to Gabe Wisenhunt, of Corvallis, Oregon, in 3:01.

He then found the wrong side of a 12-2 major decision loss to Jim Mullin, of Stilwell, Oklahoma, in the consolation bracket.

Slater lost for the first time in the Round of 32 by technical fall with the score at 16-1 versus Herriman, Utah’s Kyison Garcia.

In the consolation tourney, Slater was pinned by Green River’s (Wyoming) Trevor Scicluna in 36 seconds.

Elko’s other victory in the RTOC came by forfeit, 182-pound sophomore Damion Bradshaw splitting a pair of fall losses with a forfeit victory in the consolation bracket.

Freshman Titan Kennedy reached the Round of 32 unopposed but lost by fall in 3:11 to Poway, California’s Brandon Reveles.

In the 195-pound division, freshman Leonard Dohl also advanced to the Round of 32 without a win and was pinned by Pomona’s (Arvada, California) Franklin Cruz in 1:29.

Moving up a weight class, junior Darin Legrand’s unopposed trip to the Round of 32 ended with a loss by fall in 3:20 to Malik Mustafa, of Clovis North (California).

At the heavyweight end of the divisions, 285-pound senior Gabe Lozano lost his first match in the Round of 32 by fall in 2:41 to Pomona’s Owen Robertson.

Up Next

The Indians will compete Thursday during the Declo (Idaho) Duals and wrestle Friday and Saturday in the Wiley Dobbs Invitational, at Canyon Ridge High School, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

