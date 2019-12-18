Indians finish 88th of 107 in Reno

×
In the consolation tourney, Slater was pinned by Green River’s (Wyoming) Trevor Scicluna in 36 seconds.
Elko’s other victory in the RTOC came by forfeit, 182-pound sophomore Damion Bradshaw splitting a pair of fall losses with a forfeit victory in the consolation bracket.
Freshman Titan Kennedy reached the Round of 32 unopposed but lost by fall in 3:11 to Poway, California’s Brandon Reveles.
In the 195-pound division, freshman Leonard Dohl also advanced to the Round of 32 without a win and was pinned by Pomona’s (Arvada, California) Franklin Cruz in 1:29.
Moving up a weight class, junior Darin Legrand’s unopposed trip to the Round of 32 ended with a loss by fall in 3:20 to Malik Mustafa, of Clovis North (California).
At the heavyweight end of the divisions, 285-pound senior Gabe Lozano lost his first match in the Round of 32 by fall in 2:41 to Pomona’s Owen Robertson.
The Indians will compete Thursday during the Declo (Idaho) Duals and wrestle Friday and Saturday in the Wiley Dobbs Invitational, at Canyon Ridge High School, in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Senior Carl Hansen signs his national letter of intent on May 14, 2019, at Elko High School, electing to wrestle for Montana State University-Northern, in Havre, Montana. Front row, from left: father James Hansen, sister Ava Hansen, Carl Hansen and mother Jennifer Hansen. Back row, from left: EHS Athletic Administrator Cody Krenka, Elko head football coach and assistant wrestling coach Luke Sellers, assistant wrestling coach Derril Fry and EHS head wrestling coach Mitch Overlie.
Anthony Mori
Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter