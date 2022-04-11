Indians flattened by Reed, Spanish Springs

RENO — The mostly-down Elko baseball season continued, freshly removed from a pair of lopsided losses to 5A programs.

Playing on the road, the Indians were defeated Friday 7-2 by Reed and fell 11-1 in five innings due to the mercy rule on Saturday against Spanish Springs.

Versus Reed

Elko started slowly offensively and allowed two runs in the bottom of the first, three in the second and two more in the third — going down 7-0.

The Indians plated a run in the home half of the fifth and another in the sixth, but the poor start resulted in a 7-2 loss.

Senior Kason Lesbo hit 2-for-3 with a double and junior Craig Slater and freshman Toren Duke each hit 1-for-2.

Without hits, sophomore Preston Chamberlin drove in a run with a sacrifice fly — juniors Justin Nielsen and Alex Salaz scoring one run apiece.

Slater, Lesbo and Nielsen each notched a steal.

On the mound, Duke took the loss — allowing seven runs (six earned) on four hits with four walks and a strikeout across 2-2/3 innings.

In relief, Chamberlin posted a scoreless outing — giving up just one hit with four Ks and a free pass over 3-1/3 innings.

ELKO — 000 011 0 — 243

REED — 232 000 X — 754

Versus Spanish Springs

On Saturday, the Indians started the game on a positive note — scoring a run in the top of the first and posting a zero defensively in the home half.

However, Elko’s offense went ice cold and the defense couldn’t hold on.

The Cougars plated five runs in the second, another in the third and five more in the fourth — ending the game early with a clean defensive effort in the top of the fifth for an 11-1 victory due to the 10-run rule.

Sellers finished 2-for-3 and scored Elko’s lone run — driven in by a sacrifice fly from senior Trae Still — Chamberlin hit 2-for-2 and senior Javier Cortes and Duke each going 1-for-1.

Nielsen and Sellers each stole a base.

Salaz was handed the loss on the hill, allowing six runs — just one earned — on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks over 2-2/3 innings.

From the pen, junior Alex Luna gave up five runs (three earned) on two hits with a pair of punchouts and no walks across 1-1/3.

ELKO — 100 00 — 163

SPANISH SPRINGS — 051 5X — (11)71

Up Next

The Indians (4-12 overall) will face another contest against Burley (2-10-1) at 3 p.m. MST on Wednesday, in Idaho.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.