ELKO — With one game remaining in the regular season, the Elko boys soccer team has given itself a chance to play in the postseason.
On senior night, the Indians started somewhat slowly and on their heels but rallied and scored in bunches.
Elko opened a 3-0 lead in the first half and beat the team ahead of itself in the 3A North standings, ripping off a 4-2 victory Tuesday over Lowry.
Junior Jose Ventura hammered a shot from distance in the middle of the field, but the ball was tipped over the frame by the Lowry goalie.
On the other end, the Buckaroos challenged mightily in the early going — possessing the ball more frequently and often making steals when the Indians had the ball.
Lowry junior Joseph Backus took a shot that missed wide to the right, and a lofted ball from the right wing by junior Christian Cuevas was batted out of the air by Elko junior keeper Eric Azcue just as senior Anthony Cuevas made his run toward the frame.
The Indians left junior Alexander Ruiz open in the middle, but his shot flew over the crossbar.
Anthony Cuevas found operating space on a thru ball, but his kick also sailed high.
For Elko, senior Lupe Flores struck a long-distance attempt from near midfield — his kick flying high and long.
In the 17th minute, Lowry came extremely close to scoring the game’s first goal.
A ball from the right wing was lofted near the frame and bounced off Azcue’s face in the middle of a crowd, deflecting across to the weak side of the play and away from danger.
Elko was called for a handball just outside its defensive box, the direct kick sent low and around the Indians’ wall.
Azcue went down to the grass and made a save, preserving the scoreless tie.
The Indians then received a direct kick on the other side and from farther out, senior Natu Meles’ shot missing wide to the right.
Elko took the lead moments later, starting with a great play on its defensive half.
On a ball that seemed destined to roll out of bounds, senior Noe Guzman made a great save and turned his kick up the field.
Andres Salas gained possession and fought through multiple defenders, passing to Meles in the middle.
He turned and pounded a left-footed rifle into the net in the 20th minute for a 1-0 lead.
In the 32nd minute, Meles dribbled along the left side and crossed a pass into the box to senior Chris Perez, who nearly lifted his kick too high.
The ball ricocheted off the bottom side of the crossbar and down, giving the Indians a 2-0 advantage.
Lowry sophomore Andrew Bravo received a pass from the middle on the left wing and worked free, but his kick drifted wide-left.
Elko went up three with five minutes remaining in the half.
Near midfield, Lowry was given a yellow card for a push in the back.
Instead of hammering the direct kick, sophomore Freddy Cervantes passed the ball short to Meles — who was on the move.
He dribbled around his defender, the goalie coming far out of the frame for a one-on-one.
Meles kept his kick on the ground and beat the keeper to his left, the ball rolling to the right side of the net.
At the break, the Indians led 3-0.
The Buckaroos opened the second half on a mission.
After making several charges to the back end of Elko’s defense, Lowry broke through.
Sophomore Giovanni Sapien worked around a defender on the left wing and kicked a cross to the far-right post, the ball initially stopped but fell to the ground.
The Indians were slow to clear the ball away, Christian Cuevas flying in for a put-back bunny at point-blank range.
Once again from the left wing, Sapien flipped a ball over a defender and regained possession — passing across for a narrow miss.
Just four minutes removed from their first score, the Bucks found their second.
The ball was deflected back toward the edge of the box, and Backus poked a foot forward — striking a liner into the back of the frame.
In the 51st minute, Elko’s once three-goal lead shrunk to one at 3-2.
Meles dribbled down the left side of the field for the Indians, but Lowry’s goalie came forward and stuffed the attempt as the ball came off his foot.
From a corner kick, the ball was deflected back toward the middle — Elko senior Gustavo Cortez stamping a solid kick on a volley toward the lower-right corner of the frame.
Lowry’s keeper made a great recovery with a dive to his left and slapped the shot away.
On another attempt from the corner, the Indians had another near-miss.
Senior Sammy Aguirre headed the ball, knocking it over the crossbar and onto the top of the net.
Moments later, Aguirre broke through Lowry’s defense and dribbled from near midfield all the way to inside the 18-yard box.
He was knocked down from behind with a slide tackle, the defender’s cleats pointed up.
Elko was awarded a penalty kick, leaving the booting duties to Meles.
His PK was pure — booking a hat trick — giving the Indians a sigh of relief and a two-goal cushion in the 69th minute.
Azcue made a solid stop for Elko with a slide tackle on a shot from Anthony Cuevas, and the Indians nearly opened a four-goal lead.
Within moments of another, senior Julian Gonzalez thumped two balls into the net — the first on a cross from the left with a follow-up on the weak side, the second on a kick from the left wing — both scores taken off the board with offside calls.
In the end, Elko kept its playoff hopes intact with a 4-2 victory.
The Indians improved to 7-6-4 in league play, dropping Lowry to 8-7-2 in the 3A North.
The Buckaroos still possess the fifth and final position to the regional tournament with 26 points, Elko currently in sixth with 25 points.
Up Next
Elko will wrap up its regular season against the Spartans (7-9-1 in league) — who have been eliminated from postseason contention — at 4 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
In order to qualify for the playoffs, the Indians need to win Friday and have Lowry either lose to or tie North Tahoe on Friday.
Elko could also get in with a tie against the Spartans and a Lowry loss, the Indians possessing the head-to-head advantage with a pair of wins over the Bucks should a tie occur.
