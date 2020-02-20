Indians get their chance at Bucks

Game 1

In the first matchup, the Indians seized control from the onset — doing so with defense — limiting the Bucks to 12 points in the first half and leading by 17 at the break.

The third quarter spelled the beginning of the end for Lowry — held to single digits for the third straight frame — Elko tearing off a frame-best 20 points and taking a 49-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored with ease in the fourth, the Indians booking 18 points and Lowry reaching a double-digit frame for the first time with 14.

Elko strolled to a 67-34 victory, thanks to a great start.

Michael Klekas buried three 3s and dropped a game-high 22 points, pulled down a game-best 11 boards for a double-double and neared a triple-dub with a ridiculous eight steals — adding two assists and a block.

Sophomore Isaiah Dahl booked 16 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a stuff.

The three-headed sophomore attack was continued by Dawson Dumas, who added 12 points, three boards, two dimes and a takeaway.