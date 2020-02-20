You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Indians get their chance at Bucks
0 comments
alert top story

Indians get their chance at Bucks

{{featured_button_text}}
Sean Klekas

Elko's Sean Klekas, right, sizes up Spring Creek's Kyle Owsley on Feb. 11, 2020, at Centennial Gymnasium. Klekas and the No. Indians will take on No. 3 Lowry during the Division 3A North regional semifinal at 4:40 p.m. Friday, in Fallon, the victor earning a spot in the 3A state tournament and the regional championship.

 Anthony Mori

FALLON — Through a half of play during the Division 3A North quarterfinal round, the No. 3 Lowry boys basketball team was tested by No. 6 Dayton.

With the game knotted at 22-all at the break, the Buckaroos responded like the team they have shown to be all season long — closing the contest with a 31-13 run in the second half for a 53-35 victory.

Lowry (19-7 overall, 15-4 against league foes) advanced to the 3A North regional semifinal, where they will face No. 2 Elko (22-4 overall, 16-2 in league) — tipoff set for 4:40 p.m. Friday, at Churchill County High School, in Fallon.

The Indians and the Bucks split the season series one game apiece.

On Jan. 3, in Winnemucca, Elko — with a nearly-healthy starting five — dominated the action and rolled to a 33-point, 67-34 victory.

However, when Lowry went to Elko on Feb. 7, the Bucks faced a depleted Elko roster — the Indians minus junior Sean Klekas and sophomore Michael Klekas due to ankle injuries.

The impact was immediate, a back-and-forth contest swinging to Lowry’s favor by a final score of 77-76.

Game 1

In the first matchup, the Indians seized control from the onset — doing so with defense — limiting the Bucks to 12 points in the first half and leading by 17 at the break.

The third quarter spelled the beginning of the end for Lowry — held to single digits for the third straight frame — Elko tearing off a frame-best 20 points and taking a 49-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored with ease in the fourth, the Indians booking 18 points and Lowry reaching a double-digit frame for the first time with 14.

Elko strolled to a 67-34 victory, thanks to a great start.

Michael Klekas buried three 3s and dropped a game-high 22 points, pulled down a game-best 11 boards for a double-double and neared a triple-dub with a ridiculous eight steals — adding two assists and a block.

Sophomore Isaiah Dahl booked 16 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a stuff.

The three-headed sophomore attack was continued by Dawson Dumas, who added 12 points, three boards, two dimes and a takeaway.

In one of his better ballgames of the season — especially before Elko’s injuries piled up — junior Calvin Burden neared double digits with eight points, eight rebounds, a swat and an assist.

Senior guard EJ Alvarez finished with seven points, a team-high four assists, four swipes and a block.

Junior Jake Zeller finished with three rebounds, two steals and a dime — senior Max Shurtz adding two boards and a dime.

Lowry was paced by eight points from senior Michael Casalez — all coming on a perfect 8-for-8 at the stripe — adding two boards and an assist.

Seniors Klay Garner and Kobe Stoker scored seven points apiece, Stoker yanking down a team-high 10 rebounds and making a steal — Garner notching four boards and a takeaway.

Senior Max Mavity hit Lowry’s only three and closed with five points, six rebounds, a pair of steals and a dime.

Junior JJ Backus added three points, and the offense for the Bucks was capped by two points each from juniors Mason Ellingford and Alex Ruiz.

Without scoring, senior Chance Huitt chipped in three boards and two assists.

Game 2

In the second meeting, the Indians scored enough points — allowing too many — falling in a 77-76 shootout.

Elko led 19-15 after the first quarter, but the Bucks took the high side at the half with a 20-15 run in the second quarter.

In the third, the Indians grabbed a 60-57 lead with a 26-22 advantage during a back-and-forth track meet.

However, in crunch time — Lowry prevailed.

The Bucks closed the contest with a 20-16 run for a 77-76 victory.

Elko had no answers for Garner, who scored a career-high 26 points on 10-for-17 shooting.

He collected a game-high seven rebounds, dished two assists, made a steal and stuffed a shot.

For the Indians, Dahl was just as hard to defend — also shooting 10-of-17 and nailing two 3s — leading Elko with 26 points of his own and six boards.

Dahl also dimed a game-best seven assists, adding a steal and a swat.

The Indians place four players in double digits with 19 points by Alvarez — hitting a game-high four 3s — 13 points and two 3s from Dumas in his first game back from a stress fracture and 12 points by Burden.

Dumas did his part with five dimes, four boards and a swipe; Alvarez notching three boards, two assists and a pair of takeaways — Burden grabbing five boards.

For the Bucks, Backus — 7-for-11 — and Stoker (7-of-12) were also hot — scoring 17 points apiece.

Backus tallied two rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Senior Preston Snow added seven points, three boards and a pair of dimes.

Junior Anthony Gildone scored four points, and the Lowry offense was finished with three points for both Mavity and Casalez (two rebounds, assist, steal).

Huitt contributed four boards, two swipes and an assist.

Behind their quartet of double-digit scorers, the Indians did not have anyone else score three points or more — Elko’s scoring capped by a deuce each from Zeller, junior Brig Johnson and senior CJ Marma.

Zeller posted three rebounds, two assists and a takeaway — Shurtz tallying three boards.

Stat Comparisons

Scoring for Elko and Lowry is nearly identical.

The Indians average 63 points, the Bucks dropping 61.1 points per outing — Elko shooting 47 percent from the floor, Lowry hitting 44 percent of its shots.

The numbers on the glass are also a wash, the Indians grabbing 31 rebounds and the Bucks snagging 30.9.

Lowry has an advantage in setting up teammates for buckets, posting 13.5 dimes and Elko averaging 11.8 assists.

Defensively, the Bucks have created more havoc with 10.2 steals and 1.7 blocks — Elko notching 8.9 takeaways and 1.4 rejections.

Team Leaders

Lowry

Scoring — Stoker with 12.0 points, Backus (11.5), Garner (10.5), Casalez (6.5), Snow (5.3), Gildone (4.8), Mavity (3.9), Ruiz (2.9) and junior Anthony Hemp (2.8)

Rebounding — Garner at 6.8 boards, Stoker (5.7), Gildone (3.7), Snow (2.9), Huitt (2.6) and Casalez (2.2)

Assists — Backus with 2.3 dimes, Casalez and Snow (1.9), Huitt (1.8), Mavity (1.5) and Garner (1.0)

Steals — Garner with 1.4 swipes, Huitt and Backus (1.3) and Stoker (1.0)

Blocks — Garner at 1.1 swats

Elko

Scoring — Michael Klekas at a league-high 24.4 points, Dahl (12.2), Dumas (10.7), Alvarez (10.3), Zeller (3.7), Johnson (3.2) and Burden (3.1)

Rebounding — Michael Klekas with a league-best 11.5 boards, Johnson (3.6), Dahl and Burden (3.2), Shurtz (2.9), Zeller (2.8) and Alvarez (2.0)

Assists — Dumas with 3.0 dimes, Michael Klekas (2.8), Sean Klekas (2.5 through two games of stats), Alvarez (2.1), Dahl (2.0) and Zeller (1.4)

Steals — Alvarez at 2.1 swipes, Michael Klekas and Dumas (1.8) and Sean Klekas and Dahl (1.0)

Blocks — Michael Klekas with .5 stuffs

Game Time

The No. 2 Indians (22-4 overall, 16-2 in league) and the No. 3 Bucks (19-7 overall, 15-4 versus league) will tip off for a trip to state and a spot in the regional title game during the 3A North semifinal at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, at Churchill County High School, in Fallon.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Shorthanded Elko no match for Fallon
Local Sports

Shorthanded Elko no match for Fallon

Fallon assumed the No. 1 position of the Division 3A North standings with a 64-49 victory over Elko, thanks to the Indians' 77-76 loss to No. 3 Lowry on Friday night — Elko falling on its home floor for the first time in consecutive contests since back-to-back defeats on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, 2011.

+5
Indians survive near collapse against Vikings
Local Sports

Indians survive near collapse against Vikings

The Indians allowed open looks, committed turnovers, missed free throws and gave up rebounds but survived a 65-58 seesaw of play and emotions during a game that left plenty to clean up Friday night at Centennial Gymnasium, avoiding a two-game home losing streak after falling 52-47 loss to Reed on Jan. 18.

Indians, Vikings set for rematch of close 1st game
Local Sports

Indians, Vikings set for rematch of close 1st game

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Elko (15-2 overall, 9-0 in league) will host South Tahoe (10-5 overall, 7-3 in league) — Elko needing a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter for a 58-50 victory over the Vikings during the Indians’ 3A North opener on Dec. 13, 2019, in South Tahoe, California.

+2
Indians give up fewest points in school history
Local Sports

Indians give up fewest points in school history

The Elko boys basketball team shut down Truckee to seven points in the first half and just two after the break — the clock running the entirety of the second half in a 68-9 demolition — the Indians setting a school record for fewest points allowed in a single game.

Indians still perfect, host Panthers
Local Sports

Indians still perfect, host Panthers

While the Elko boys basketball team’s record has one blemish, the Indians are perfect in league play. The Indians (12-1 overall, 6-0 in league) will look to remain unbeaten in the 3A North versus North Valleys at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Truckee at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, at Centennial Gymnasium.

+2
Elko takes care of business, routs Lowry
Local Sports

Elko takes care of business, routs Lowry

When Friday’s Division 3A North boys basketball teams tipped off, there were three programs with unbeaten records in league play — two remain. Facing Lowry on the road, the nine-time defending league champ took care of business — Elko romping to a 67-34 victory.

Elko puts 4-0 mark on line in crucial games
Local Sports

Elko puts 4-0 mark on line in crucial games

Simply put, the Elko boys basketball team is facing a crucial road trip. On Friday, the Indians (4-0 in league) will face the first of two undefeated programs in the 3A North — tipping off at 7:30 p.m. versus Lowry, in Winnemucca. The Tribe and the Greenwave will tip off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon, marking a rematch of the 2019 3A state championship decided by a game-wining three by Fallon's Elijah Jackson.

Indians pull away from Grizzlies, 61-41
Local Sports

Indians pull away from Grizzlies, 61-41

After needing both free throws by sophomore Michael tKlekas with 13 ticks on the clock for a 45-44 victory over the Star Valley (Wyoming) Braves, the Indians gradually proved to be too much for the Grace (Idaho) Grizzlies.

Dumas, Klekas lift Indians past Braves
Local Sports

Dumas, Klekas lift Indians past Braves

The Indians rode the backs of sophomores Dawson Dumas and Michael Klekas in a 45-44, come-from-behind win over Star Valley (Wyoming) — Dumas finishing with a career high for points and Klekas sinking a pair of free throws with 13 ticks on the clock.

Indians split Saturday games in Utah
Local Sports

Indians split Saturday games in Utah

In its first two games of the Soaring Eagle Holiday Classic, the Elko boys basketball team experienced different outcomes. The Indians rolled to a 15-point victory Saturday over Granger (Utah) but fell by 12 points in their second game of the day versus Bear River (Utah).

Indians play 3A North at home for 1st time
Local Sports

Indians play 3A North at home for 1st time

  • 1 min to read

Elko's boys basketball team will look for a 6-0 start to the season and a 3-0 mark in the 3A North versus the Railroaders at 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Centennial Gymnasium. The Indians will close the weekend home stand with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip versus Fernley.

Klekas nears Elko single-game scoring record
Local Sports

Klekas nears Elko single-game scoring record

Elko's Michael Klekas scored the school's most points during a game in the past 45-plus years Saturday, finishing with a career-high 41 versus Hunter (Utah) in the finale of the Elko Classic. The Indians cruised to an 82-51 victory. In 1973, Richard Cothrun scored a single-game, school-record 43 points against Stewart Indian School (Carson).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News