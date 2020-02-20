Indians get their chance at Bucks

FALLON — Through a half of play during the Division 3A North quarterfinal round, the No. 3 Lowry boys basketball team was tested by No. 6 Dayton.
With the game knotted at 22-all at the break, the Buckaroos responded like the team they have shown to be all season long — closing the contest with a 31-13 run in the second half for a 53-35 victory.
Lowry (19-7 overall, 15-4 against league foes) advanced to the 3A North regional semifinal, where they will face No. 2 Elko (22-4 overall, 16-2 in league) — tipoff set for 4:40 p.m. Friday, at Churchill County High School, in Fallon.
The Indians and the Bucks split the season series one game apiece.
On Jan. 3, in Winnemucca, Elko — with a nearly-healthy starting five — dominated the action and rolled to a 33-point, 67-34 victory.
However, when Lowry went to Elko on Feb. 7, the Bucks faced a depleted Elko roster — the Indians minus junior Sean Klekas and sophomore Michael Klekas due to ankle injuries.
The impact was immediate, a back-and-forth contest swinging to Lowry’s favor by a final score of 77-76.
Game 1
In the first matchup, the Indians seized control from the onset — doing so with defense — limiting the Bucks to 12 points in the first half and leading by 17 at the break.
The third quarter spelled the beginning of the end for Lowry — held to single digits for the third straight frame — Elko tearing off a frame-best 20 points and taking a 49-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored with ease in the fourth, the Indians booking 18 points and Lowry reaching a double-digit frame for the first time with 14.
Elko strolled to a 67-34 victory, thanks to a great start.
Michael Klekas buried three 3s and dropped a game-high 22 points, pulled down a game-best 11 boards for a double-double and neared a triple-dub with a ridiculous eight steals — adding two assists and a block.
Sophomore Isaiah Dahl booked 16 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a stuff.
The three-headed sophomore attack was continued by Dawson Dumas, who added 12 points, three boards, two dimes and a takeaway.
In one of his better ballgames of the season — especially before Elko’s injuries piled up — junior Calvin Burden neared double digits with eight points, eight rebounds, a swat and an assist.
Senior guard EJ Alvarez finished with seven points, a team-high four assists, four swipes and a block.
Junior Jake Zeller finished with three rebounds, two steals and a dime — senior Max Shurtz adding two boards and a dime.
Lowry was paced by eight points from senior Michael Casalez — all coming on a perfect 8-for-8 at the stripe — adding two boards and an assist.
Seniors Klay Garner and Kobe Stoker scored seven points apiece, Stoker yanking down a team-high 10 rebounds and making a steal — Garner notching four boards and a takeaway.
Senior Max Mavity hit Lowry’s only three and closed with five points, six rebounds, a pair of steals and a dime.
Junior JJ Backus added three points, and the offense for the Bucks was capped by two points each from juniors Mason Ellingford and Alex Ruiz.
Without scoring, senior Chance Huitt chipped in three boards and two assists.
Game 2
In the second meeting, the Indians scored enough points — allowing too many — falling in a 77-76 shootout.
Elko led 19-15 after the first quarter, but the Bucks took the high side at the half with a 20-15 run in the second quarter.
In the third, the Indians grabbed a 60-57 lead with a 26-22 advantage during a back-and-forth track meet.
However, in crunch time — Lowry prevailed.
The Bucks closed the contest with a 20-16 run for a 77-76 victory.
Elko had no answers for Garner, who scored a career-high 26 points on 10-for-17 shooting.
He collected a game-high seven rebounds, dished two assists, made a steal and stuffed a shot.
For the Indians, Dahl was just as hard to defend — also shooting 10-of-17 and nailing two 3s — leading Elko with 26 points of his own and six boards.
Dahl also dimed a game-best seven assists, adding a steal and a swat.
The Indians place four players in double digits with 19 points by Alvarez — hitting a game-high four 3s — 13 points and two 3s from Dumas in his first game back from a stress fracture and 12 points by Burden.
Dumas did his part with five dimes, four boards and a swipe; Alvarez notching three boards, two assists and a pair of takeaways — Burden grabbing five boards.
For the Bucks, Backus — 7-for-11 — and Stoker (7-of-12) were also hot — scoring 17 points apiece.
Backus tallied two rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Senior Preston Snow added seven points, three boards and a pair of dimes.
Junior Anthony Gildone scored four points, and the Lowry offense was finished with three points for both Mavity and Casalez (two rebounds, assist, steal).
Huitt contributed four boards, two swipes and an assist.
Behind their quartet of double-digit scorers, the Indians did not have anyone else score three points or more — Elko’s scoring capped by a deuce each from Zeller, junior Brig Johnson and senior CJ Marma.
Zeller posted three rebounds, two assists and a takeaway — Shurtz tallying three boards.
Stat Comparisons
Scoring for Elko and Lowry is nearly identical.
The Indians average 63 points, the Bucks dropping 61.1 points per outing — Elko shooting 47 percent from the floor, Lowry hitting 44 percent of its shots.
The numbers on the glass are also a wash, the Indians grabbing 31 rebounds and the Bucks snagging 30.9.
Lowry has an advantage in setting up teammates for buckets, posting 13.5 dimes and Elko averaging 11.8 assists.
Defensively, the Bucks have created more havoc with 10.2 steals and 1.7 blocks — Elko notching 8.9 takeaways and 1.4 rejections.
Team Leaders
Lowry
Scoring — Stoker with 12.0 points, Backus (11.5), Garner (10.5), Casalez (6.5), Snow (5.3), Gildone (4.8), Mavity (3.9), Ruiz (2.9) and junior Anthony Hemp (2.8)
Rebounding — Garner at 6.8 boards, Stoker (5.7), Gildone (3.7), Snow (2.9), Huitt (2.6) and Casalez (2.2)
Assists — Backus with 2.3 dimes, Casalez and Snow (1.9), Huitt (1.8), Mavity (1.5) and Garner (1.0)
Steals — Garner with 1.4 swipes, Huitt and Backus (1.3) and Stoker (1.0)
Blocks — Garner at 1.1 swats
Elko
Scoring — Michael Klekas at a league-high 24.4 points, Dahl (12.2), Dumas (10.7), Alvarez (10.3), Zeller (3.7), Johnson (3.2) and Burden (3.1)
Rebounding — Michael Klekas with a league-best 11.5 boards, Johnson (3.6), Dahl and Burden (3.2), Shurtz (2.9), Zeller (2.8) and Alvarez (2.0)
Assists — Dumas with 3.0 dimes, Michael Klekas (2.8), Sean Klekas (2.5 through two games of stats), Alvarez (2.1), Dahl (2.0) and Zeller (1.4)
Steals — Alvarez at 2.1 swipes, Michael Klekas and Dumas (1.8) and Sean Klekas and Dahl (1.0)
Blocks — Michael Klekas with .5 stuffs
Game Time
The No. 2 Indians (22-4 overall, 16-2 in league) and the No. 3 Bucks (19-7 overall, 15-4 versus league) will tip off for a trip to state and a spot in the regional title game during the 3A North semifinal at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, at Churchill County High School, in Fallon.