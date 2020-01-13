Indians give up fewest points in school history

ELKO — Following Truckee’s 51-27 victory Friday night in Spring Creek, the Wolverines were in for a rude awakening Saturday afternoon.
The Elko boys basketball team shut down Truckee to seven points in the first half and just two after the break — the clock running the entirety of the second half in a 68-9 demolition — the Indians setting a school record for fewest points allowed in a single game.
Unfortunately for the Wolverines, they were at the top of the list before the contest started and now own the top-two spots for the fewest points against an Elko team — only scoring two points more on February, 7, 2015, in a 49-11 loss to the Indians, at Truckee.
Sophomore Michael Klekas dropped the first points of the game after a relatively-slow start with a pair of free throws, and senior EJ Alvarez made a nasty ball-fake on the break for a double-clutch lefty layup.
Klekas notched his first field goal of the contest on a dish from junior Jake Zeller, and Alvarez set up Klekas for another bunny for an 8-0 lead.
The Wolverines tallied their first points on an And-1 finish plus the free throw by sophomore Max Carter, but Klekas scored easily from an inbound pass from the baseline.
Elko sophomore Dawson Dumas strung up a three from a dish by Zeller, Dahl fouled on another triple — making 2-of-3 free throws.
After the first quarter, the Indians led 15-3.
Elko ran past the Wolverines with regularity in the second.
Alvarez buried a bomb and then dropped an And-1 with muscle up through a defender on the right block in transition, scoring once more from the right side for a 22-3 lead — Alvarez starting the frame with a 7-0 run.
Truckee’s first bucket of the second came on a rebound and put-back by sophomore Gabe Smith, but Elko answered with a floater from Dahl.
Klekas yanked down an offensive board and spun free for a follow and, after a steal, he tossed ahead to Zeller on the left side for a hoop through the harm.
At the line, Klekas went 1-for-2 and Dahl stuck a midrange jumper off the bounce for a 31-5 score.
Klekas ran down a play from behind and blocked a shot, regained possession and drilled a pull-up three from way deep near the timeline.
From another offensive rebound, he was fouled and sank both freebies.
Dahl blasted his second three from the corner, and the Wolverines scored their final points of the half with a deuce off the dribble by Smith.
With a backdoor cut, Klekas scored on a picture-perfect lob from Zeller.
Closing the half, Klekas made a steal and raced down the floor just before the halftime buzzer for a layup.
At the break, Elko opened a running clock with a 43-7 advantage and the lead at 36 points on the heels of 28-4 streak in the second period.
From the locker room, Truckee waved the white flag and inserted its junior varsity players for most of the second half.
The Wolverines did not score in the third quarter, Elko hanging up 12 points in the frame — Klekas and Dahl each making 6-0 runs.
Klekas scored on another lob from Zeller, drove past his defender for a bucket in the middle and flipped up a shot from an inbound pass by Alvarez.
Dahl nailed two free throws on separate trips to the stripe and scored from a steal with a layup down the lane.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Indians led 55-7.
Elko played is bench players exclusively in the fourth, but the Indians still dominated the flow of the game with defense, rebounding and putting the ball in the bucket.
Senior Zach Hull drained a three from the left wing, and junior Dillan Burden scored on a pick-and-roll pocket pass from senior Garrett McKinney — who got on the board with a takeaway and a push down the court for a layup.
Burden notched his second field goal of the frame on the offensive glass, dropping a follow as he reversed along the baseline.
The Wolverines added their first bucket since the second quarter with a Euro step around a defender and a runner by Galdino Bravo-Karvonen.
Elko senior Cameron Christensen closed out the game on a high note, scoring consecutive buckets on a put-back and notching a deuce from a dime by senior CJ Marma.
The record-setting defensive performance was capped by a block from Christensen at the buzzer, Elko ripping up the Wolverines by a final score of 68-9.
Klekas led the way with a game-high 26 points, Dahl joining him in double digits with 18 points and two 3s.
Alvarez scored seven of his nine points in the second quarter.
Christensen and Burden each added four points, Hull’s three points came from beyond the arc and the Indians’ offense was finished by two points apiece by Zeller and McKinney.
Truckee was paced by four points from Smith, Carter finished with the three and the Wolverines’ offense was capped by a deuce from Bravo-Karvonen.
TRUCKEE — 3 — 4 — 0 — 2 — 9 Total
ELKO — 15 — 28 — 12 — 13 — 68 Total
Versus North Valleys
In Friday night’s ballgame, the first half was a high-scoring affair for Klekas.
During an 85-53 victory over North Valleys, he poured in 30 of his game-high 40 points before the third quarter and never played in the fourth.
Elko opened 10-point advantages in both the first and second quarters — tearing off frames of 28-18 and 20-10 — the Indians leading 48-28 at the break.
The Panthers trimmed the margin to a 20-16 deficit in the third quarter, but the Indians closed the contest with a 17-9 run in the fourth for a 32-point win.
Klekas was red-hot from everywhere on the floor, especially from three.
He buried four 3s in the first quarter and six in the first half — adding two in the third period — splashing eight triples on the night.
His eight 3s were one away from tying the school record for triples in a single game, Tim Gilligan blasting nine 3s in an 80-67 win over Reno during the 1998-1999 season and Clayton Reese railing nine daggers from distance in a contest during the 1994-1995 season.
Alvarez was also dead-eye from distance, hitting three 3s in the first quarter and finishing with 13 points.
Dahl served as Elko’s third player in double digits with 11 points, followed by a career-high seven points from McKinney.
Junior Brig Johnson finished with six points, Zeller chipped in four and the scoring was rounded out by two points each from Marma and Hull.
North Valleys was led by 14 points from senior Marcus James, and senior Tyler Perez also reached double figures with 12 points.
Senior Muhammad Safdar added seven points, senior Devon James finished with six and senior Jay Jezar notched four.
The Panthers’ scoring was capped by a three each from seniors Jazwuan Reno and Maximus Quevedo and a deuce apiece by juniors Caleb Hunter and Chris Rivera.
NORTH VALLEYS — 18 — 10 — 16 — 9 — 53 Total
ELKO — 28 — 20 — 20 — 17 — 85 Total
Up Next
The Indians (14-1 overall, 8-0 in league) will close out the first half of their 3A North schedule against the Spartans (4-12 overall, 3-5 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.
Elko — in a non-conference affair — will host Reed (11-3 overall) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday during the Hall of Fame Game, at Centennial Gymnasium.