Indians give up fewest points in school history

Senior Zach Hull drained a three from the left wing, and junior Dillan Burden scored on a pick-and-roll pocket pass from senior Garrett McKinney — who got on the board with a takeaway and a push down the court for a layup.

Burden notched his second field goal of the frame on the offensive glass, dropping a follow as he reversed along the baseline.

The Wolverines added their first bucket since the second quarter with a Euro step around a defender and a runner by Galdino Bravo-Karvonen.

Elko senior Cameron Christensen closed out the game on a high note, scoring consecutive buckets on a put-back and notching a deuce from a dime by senior CJ Marma.

The record-setting defensive performance was capped by a block from Christensen at the buzzer, Elko ripping up the Wolverines by a final score of 68-9.

Klekas led the way with a game-high 26 points, Dahl joining him in double digits with 18 points and two 3s.

Alvarez scored seven of his nine points in the second quarter.

Christensen and Burden each added four points, Hull’s three points came from beyond the arc and the Indians’ offense was finished by two points apiece by Zeller and McKinney.