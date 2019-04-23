TRUCKEE, California – The Elko baseball team’s road trip to face the No. 1 team in the 3A north was less than favorable.
In a rematch of the 2018 3A state championship, the Indians were dismantled by the Wolverines for the third, fourth and fifth-consecutive times – Truckee sweeping the series by scores of 7-0, 5-2 and 6-3.
Game One
The Indians placed two runners on base with two outs in the top of the first inning – junior Colby Tiner sending a single to center field and senior Brycen Kelly drawing a walk – both stranded by a strikeout from junior pitcher Deacon Mehler.
Tiner returned the favor of a scoreless frame in the home half, bookending the inning with Ks of his own, allowing just a base knock by senior Marcus Bellon.
A leadoff single by senior Kohl McIntosh in the top of the second was followed by a strikeout, a pick off after first and a groundout.
Tiner fanned the leadoff batter in the bottom half and gave up only a walk, but the Indians could not take advantage of a golden opportunity in the top of the third.
Senior Christian Quintana drew a leadoff free pass, followed by a single from senior Cooper Jones – Elko called out for offensive interference, thrown out trying to steal second base and flying out to right field.
The Wolverines came calling in the home half, starting with a leadoff bomb.
Sophomore Timmy Reeve blasted a solo shot to left field, and an RBI triple by Bellon scored junior Tyler Estabrook for a 2-0 lead.
On the next at-bat, senior Derek Laferriere went yard for a two-run homer – also scoring Bellon – opening a 4-0 advantage.
Senior Spencer Edmondson added a single to left and crossed from an RBI triple to center by senior Shane Poe.
Six batters, two homers, two triples and a pair of base knocks later – Elko trailed 5-0.
The Indians wasted a leadoff double by Kelly in the top of the fourth, the next-three batters falling in order.
Elko retired the Wolverines one-two-three in the home half, but the Indians mustered just a walk from Quintana in the top of the fifth.
In the bottom of the fifth, Truckee plated the final runs of the ballgame.
Laferriere drew a leadoff free pass, and Edmondson singled to right field – an error at second base giving Laferriere a freebie back to the plate.
Poe nailed a double and scored Edmondson for a 7-0 lead.
Over the final-two frames, Elko’s lone baserunner was senior Austyn Marin – going for a one-out single in the top of the seventh – the Indians hitting into a 4-1 double play to end the contest.
Truckee opened the three-games with a 7-0 shutout win.
Stats
Elko pitching: Tiner 6 IP 11 H 7 ER 2 BB 6 K.
Elko batting: Kelly 1-2, McIntosh 1-3, Jones 1-3, Tiner 1-3, Marin 1-3. 2B: Kelly.
ELKO – 000 000 0 – 051
TRUCKEE – 005 020 X – 7(11)0
Game Two
Elko tallied 11 hits in the second game but posted just two runs, falling behind early and losing 5-2.
Jones drew a leadoff walk and McIntosh hit a single, but both runners were stranded – Truckee making three outs in a row.
The Wolverines took a 2-0 lead in the home half.
Estabrook led off with a base knock, stole second base and scored on an RBI single by Bellon.
With two outs, Bellon crossed on a passed ball.
The Indians mounted just a single by sophomore Lincoln Ratliff in the top of the second, and Truckee added to its lead in the bottom half.
With one away, senior Cole Gardner and Reeve placed runners on the corner with consecutive singles, Gardner stealing home on a double swipe.
Elko was retired in order in the top of the third, returning the favor in the bottom half.
In the top of the fourth, the Indians loaded the bases – senior Kaleb Martinez and Marin going for singles and Ratliff drawing a walk – but the runners were left on, a fly out to right field ending the threat.
Following a leadoff single from Poe, the Wolverines went down in order in the bottom half.
The Indians found the board in the top of the fifth.
McIntosh ripped a double to right field, scoring from an RBI single to center by Kelly.
Sophomore courtesy runner Jake Zeller crossed on the next AB, Martinez drilling a double up the middle and pulling Elko to within one at 3-2.
The Wolverines nullified the push with a two-run effort in the home half, loading the bases in three batters to lead off the frame.
Reeve singled to second, Estabrook sent a base knock to center and Bellon was hit by a pitch.
In as a courtesy runner, Mehler crossed on a passed ball, and Edmondson drove in Estabrook with a sac fly to left field.
Ratliff and Jones each drove singles in the top of the sixth but were stranded with a fly out to second.
The Indians saved a run in the bottom half.
Senior Elliott Rost drew a leadoff walk, but the Indians turned a 6-4-3 double play.
Reeve singled to left but his courtesy runner, Mehler, was gunned down on a single to second by Estabrook – Tiner firing to sophomore catcher Luke Blair for the out at home.
Kelly hit a one-out double to center and Martinez walked, but the Indians could not capitalize with the tying run at the plate – grounding out to first and popping out to the catcher to end the game.
Elko left 11 runners on base in a 5-2 loss.
Stats
Elko pitching: Kelly 5 IP 7 H 5 R 4 ER 1 BB 1 K. Cutler Macias 1 IP 2 H 1 BB.
Elko batting: Ratliff 2-2, Martinez 2-3 RBI, Kelly 2-4 RBI, McIntosh 2-4 R, Jones 1-3, Blair 1-3, Marin 1-4. 2B: McIntosh, Kelly, Martinez.
ELKO – 000 020 0 – 2(11)1
TRUCKEE – 210 020 X – 590
Game Three
The Indians made a better start in the series finale but were unable to hang with a 2-0 lead, Truckee scoring six of the final-seven runs for a 6-3 victory.
Elko loaded the bases in the top of the first on three straight singles – one each by Jones. McIntosh and Tiner – but the Indians managed just one run, Jones scoring on a fielder’s choice.
Truckee went three-up, three-down in the bottom half.
In the top of the second, the Indians added another run.
Ratliff and Quintana went for consecutive base knocks with one out, and Ratliff scored on a sac fly by Jones to center field.
The Wolverines knotted the score in the bottom of the second.
Edmondson doubled up the middle, Poe singled to center and Edmondson scored Truckee’s first run on a base knock by senior Sawyer Thompson.
A sac fly by Rost recorded the second out but drove in Poe for a 2-2 tie.
Kelly singled with one away in the top of the third, but the Indians hit into a 6-3 double play.
Truckee took the lead for good in the home walk, a two-run crank to left by Laferriere opening a 4-2 advantage.
Marin singled and Quintana walked in the top of the fourth, both runners stranded with a fly out to center.
Bellon doubled in the bottom half and scored on a base knock by Laferriere for a 5-2 lead.
Tiner added a one-out single for the Indians, but Elko hit into another double play – the Wolverines turning a 1-4-3 job to end the frame.
In the top of the sixth, the Indians scored their final run.
Blair tagged a one-out double to center, junior courtesy runner Rolando Acosta crossing on a two-out double by Ratliff.
The Wolverines gained the run back in the bottom half, Estabrook blasting a leadoff homer for a 6-3 lead.
In the top of the seventh, Elko was downed in order – Edmondson beginning and ending the inning with strikeouts.
The Indians were swept by the Wolverines after a 6-3 loss in the series finale.
Stats
Elko pitching: Martinez 5 IP 8 H 5 ER 2 BB 1 K. Macias 1 IP 1 H 1 ER.
Elko batting: Ratliff 2-3 RBI R, McIntosh 2-4, Tiner 2-4, Quintana 1-2, Kelly 1-3 RBI, Blair 1-3, Marin 1-3, Jones 1-4 RBI R. 2B: Ratliff, Blair.
ELKO – 110 001 0 – 3(11)2
TRUCKEE – 022 101 X – 691
Up Next
The Indians (14-7 in league) have fallen from No. 2 to No. 5 in the North standings – Elko going 3-6 against Fallon, Spring Creek and Truckee – Elko now facing another crucial series against Lowry (9-10 in league) which is fighting for its playoff life.
Elko will open a three-game road series with the Buckaroos at 2 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.