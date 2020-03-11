Indians go 1-3 at Mike Bearman Memorial

RENO — In the first tournament of the season, the Elko baseball team opened with a 1-3 mark during the Mike Bearman Memorial, in Reno.
The Indians dropped a 12-2 contest to McQueen in its season opener on Friday, following with a 17-0 shutout loss to Reno.
On Saturday, Elko notched its first win of the year with a 6-5 victory over Division 3A North foe North Valleys — coming in a non-league game — but the Indians capped the road trip with a 10-0 less to Damonte Ranch.
Versus McQueen
Against the Lancers, the Indians fell behind 8-0 — allowing two runs in the home half of the first, four in the third and two more in the fourth — Elko scoring its only two runs of the contest in the top of the fifth inning on a two-RBI single by junior Jake Zeller that drove in seniors Race Steensen and Tallohn Still.
McQueen added four runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 12-2 victory.
Zeller’s two-RBI base knock was Elko’s only hit of the ballgame — finishing 1-for-3 — the Indians hitting 1-for-16 as a team.
Junior Alex Perez stole a base.
Elko pitching: (L) Lincoln Ratliff 3 IP 6 H 6 R 5 ER 2 BB 1 K, Parker Chamberlain 1 IP 2 H 2 R 2 ER 1 BB 0 K, Luis Lopez 1/3 IP 1 H 3 R 3 ER 1 BB 1 K, Miguel Rivera 1/3 IP 3 H 1 R 1 ER 0 BB 1 K.
Elko batting: Zeller 1-3.
ELKO — 000 02 — 2 1 5
MCQUEEN — 204 24 — 12—-
Versus Reno
Against the Huskies, the Indians were blanked 17-0.
In Elko’s stats, no player was credited with a hit in 16 at-bats — sophomore Nick Collie drawing a walk.
Elko pitching: (L) Cutler Macias 2-1/3 IP 6 H 7 R 5 ER 3 BB 2 K, Kaiden Cervantes 1 IP 4 H 4 R 3 ER 1 BB 2 K, Kason Lesbo 1/3 IP 5 H 6 R 6 ER 1 BB 1 K.
Versus North Valleys
Against the Panthers — a team the Indians will see at least two more times — Elko came from behind for a 6-5 victory.
The Panthers jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second, but the Indians bounced back with a three-run frame in the home half.
Neither team scored in the third or fourth innings, but North Valleys went to the high side with a three-run effort in the top of the fifth.
In the bottom half, the Indians once again found a positive response with a two-run frame and tied the game 5-5.
Elko’s pitching and defense did their part in the top of the sixth with a scoreless effort, and Elko walked off with an RBI single by junior Lincoln Ratliff.
Four Elko batters notched two hits apiece.
Cervantes finished a perfect 2-for-2 and provided pop — nailing a double and tagging a home run — pacing Elko with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Still batted 2-for-3 with a double with an RBI and scored a run, senior Rolando Acosta (2-for-3) and Collie (2-for-4) each scoring a run — Collie adding a stolen base.
Ratliff finished 1-for-4 with the game-winning RBI, junior Luke Blair was 1-for-3 and Zeller drove in a run without a hit — Perez rounding out the offense with a run.
Elko pitching: (W) Sterling Ferguson 2-1/3 IP 1 H 0 R 0 ER 0 BB 2 K, Collie 4-1/3 IP 6 H 5 R 0 ER 0 BB 4 K.
Elko batting: Cervantes 2-3, Still 2-3, Acosta 2-3, Collie 2-4, Blair 1-3, Ratliff 1-4. 2B: Cervantes, Still. HR: Cervantes.
NORTH VALLEYS — 020 030 — 5—-
ELKO — 030 021 — 6 (10) 7
Versus Damonte Ranch
Elko never found the scoreboard in its tournament finale against Damonte Ranch, the Mustangs cruising to a 10-0 shutout win.
The Mustangs scored a run in the bottom of the first, another in the third and blew the lid off with an eight-run frame in the sixth.
Blair led Elko with a pair of hits, the Indians gaining a single each from Ratliff, Cervantes and Lesbo and a stolen base by Zeller.
Elko pitching: (L) Jaren Gillespie 4 IP 3 H 2 R 1 ER 3 BB 1 K, Cervantes 1 IP 0 R 0 ER 1 BB 0 K, Acosta 1 IP 8 H 8 ER 2 BB 0 K.
Elko batting: Blair 2-3, Cervantes 1-2, Lesbo 1-2, Ratliff 1-3.
ELKO — 000 000 — 0 5 2
DAMONTE RANCH — 101 008 — (10)—-
Up Next
The Indians will play a doubleheader at 3 p.m. MST on Thursday, in Mountain Home, Idaho.
Elko will play its home and league openers in a doubleheader versus two-time reigning state champion Truckee at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Upper Kump Field.