Indians go 1-3 at Mike Bearman Memorial

RENO — In the first tournament of the season, the Elko baseball team opened with a 1-3 mark during the Mike Bearman Memorial, in Reno.

The Indians dropped a 12-2 contest to McQueen in its season opener on Friday, following with a 17-0 shutout loss to Reno.

On Saturday, Elko notched its first win of the year with a 6-5 victory over Division 3A North foe North Valleys — coming in a non-league game — but the Indians capped the road trip with a 10-0 less to Damonte Ranch.

Versus McQueen

Against the Lancers, the Indians fell behind 8-0 — allowing two runs in the home half of the first, four in the third and two more in the fourth — Elko scoring its only two runs of the contest in the top of the fifth inning on a two-RBI single by junior Jake Zeller that drove in seniors Race Steensen and Tallohn Still.

McQueen added four runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 12-2 victory.

Zeller’s two-RBI base knock was Elko’s only hit of the ballgame — finishing 1-for-3 — the Indians hitting 1-for-16 as a team.