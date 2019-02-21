RENO – The Elko boys basketball team’s first step toward its eighth-consecutive regional championship will get underway at 8 p.m. Friday.
The Indians finished the regular season with a bang, hanging a 57-point, 86-29 beating to South Tahoe on Monday, at Centennial Gymnasium.
With the victory, Elko improved to 18-0 in league play of the Division 3A North, the Indians closing with an unblemished league record for the second time in the past four seasons – the first since 2016.
Elko earned the No. 1 seed for the Division 3A North regional tournament, which kicked off Thursday, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.
The Indians will face either No. 4 Dayton or No. 5 South Tahoe – the Dust Devils and Vikings playing the late game Thursday – the winner advancing to the regional semifinal for a dance with the Indians.
Game One – South Tahoe
On Jan. 18, the Indians beat the Vikings 58-39, in South Tahoe, the Klekas brothers – freshman Michael, sophomore Sean and senior Alex – outscored South Tahoe 50-39 by themselves, tallying Elko’s first 41 points in the contest.
Michael Klekas finished with a game-high 24 points — dropping 18 in the first half — Alex Klekas closing with 22, scoring 12 after the break.
Sean Klekas finished with four points before leaving with an elbow injury, the Klekas brothers combining to score 50 of the Indians’ 58 points — dropping 41 straight to start the game.
Junior EJ Alvarez and senior Joe Simpkins each tallied three points, senior Cooper Jones capping the scoring for Elko with a deuce.
South Tahoe was led by 13 points from junior Cameron Lehmann, junior Logan Chapman finished with seven points and senior Kevin Lehmann added six.
Freshman Andrew Lehmann posted four points, junior Carl Valiente notched three and the offense closed with a deuce apiece for senior Cameron Johnson, junior Ethan Ward and junior Frank Aquilina.
Game One – Dayton
The following day, Elko started slowly but gradually pulled away for a 44-27 victory over the Dust Devils on Jan. 19, in Dayton.
The Indians made adjustments in a slow-tempo contest, sped up the pace, made some notable runs and finished the game on a 33-15 streak after falling behind 12-10.
Senior center Ronin Rowley and Michael Klekas each scored a team-high 11 points for the Indians, Rowley dropping all 11 in the second half and Michael Klekas scoring eight of his 11 before the break.
Sean Klekas and Alex Klekas scored seven apiece, Simpkins finished with four – Jones and junior Garrett McKinney each adding two to finish the offense for the Indians.
In defeat, senior Joshua Pasasouk notched a game-high 15 points for the Dust Devils, 13 coming in the first and third quarters.
Senior Joey Martinez finished with four points, senior Jordan Torres and senior Jake Madson posted three apiece and senior Hugo Ramirez closed Dayton’s roster with a deuce.
Game Two – Dayton
On Saturday, the Indians took down Dayton for the second time – exploding for 22-0 run and a 29-6 advantage in the third quarter – rolling to a running-clock victory of 64-26.
Michael Klekas scored a game-high 21 points – dropping 11 before the break – knocking down two 3s.
Alex Klekas also hit two triples and booked 12 of his 19 points in the third quarter, and Rowley gave the Indians their third double-digit scorer with 11 points.
Martinez hit both of his 3s and scored all eight of his points for Dayton in the second quarter, sophomore Lance Peterson also finishing with eight points and two 3s.
Pasasouk closed with six points for the Dust Devils, the offense closed out by a deuce apiece for juniors Ben Brunzlick and Trenton Thompson.
Sophomore Jake Zeller finished with four points for the Indians, Simpkins added three with a second-quarter triple and Elko’s scoring was capped by two points each for freshman Dawson Dumas, junior CJ Marma and sophomore Calvin Burden.
Game Two – South Tahoe
After a three-day delay due to weather, Elko was red-hot Monday against South Tahoe – the Indians blasting off an 86-29 win on senior night at Centennial Gymnasium.
The Indians hit the ground running and launching, opening a 30-14 lead after the first quarter – including 17 points and three 3s by Alex Klekas in the opening frame.
The domination continued in the second period, Sean Klekas assuming the role of the assassin – burying three of his six 3s and scoring 15 points in the period.
Rowley threw down some monster dunks in the first half, and the Indians ripped open a 30-point, 52-22 lead by the break.
Alex Klekas and Sean Klekas each scored 24 points for the Indians, Alex booking 17 in the first quarter and splashing three 3s – Sean smoking six shots from the land beyond.
As a team, Elko racked up 11 triples.
Rowley gave the Indians their third double-digit scorer with 10 points, four coming on two man jams.
Alvarez scored all six of his points in the second half, Michael Klekas finished with six points in the first quarter and Zeller booked all four is his points in the fourth.
Simpkins and Dumas netted three points apiece, Jones and sophomore Dillan Burden notched two each and senior Michael Iguban rounded out Elko’s offensive eruption with a free throw.
Andrew Lehmann led the Vikings with 10 points, Kevin Lehmann and Valiente each following with seven.
Junior Dylan Chartraw closed with three and Chapman finished the scoring for South Tahoe with a deuce.
3A North semifinal
The Indians will await either Dayton or South Tahoe, hitting the court at 8 p.m. Friday in the Division 3A North regional semifinal at North Valleys High School, in Reno.
A victory would clinch Elko’s eighth straight appearance in the state tournament and a position in the 3A North championship – the Indians going for their eight-consecutive regional title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.