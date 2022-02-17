Indians hammer Railroaders

WINNEMUCCA — The matchup between East No. 1 Elko and West No. 4 Sparks was nothing less than a mismatch.

The Indians — in the 3A North regional boys basketball quarterfinal — came out with their guns out and never stopped shooting past the Railroaders, tearing off an 80-23 victory Thursday after leading by 31-4 at the end of the first quarter and 52-14 by halftime.

The Indians gassed the Railroaders early, starting the game on a 9-0 run.

Senior Andoni Fesenmaier put in the first bucket, followed by a bank from senior Michael Klekas that rattled and dropped.

He then made a steal and kicked ahead to senior Isaiah Dahl for a wide-open finish on the break, and Dahl then sent an assist to the left corner for a three by senior Dawson Dumas.

At the 5:40 mark, Sparks called a timeout trailing 9-0.

The Railroaders got on the board with a free throw by senior Bradley Fierro, but Elko senior Trae Still cashed a pair from the line.

Klekas hit the defense with a hesitation move and rolled to the rim for a layup on the left side, then he scored on a post-entry pass from Fesenmaier on a lob over the fronting defense.

Dumas put home a tip as senior Kason Lesbo kept a possession alive with an offensive board, and Klekas split a double team on his way to the bucket for a finish.

Sparks’ second point came on a free throw by senior Zahid Rojas, but Klekas scored on a weak-side lob and made a steal for another deuce at the rim.

Junior Orande Todd scored on the left side after grabbing a loose ball for the Railroaders, but Dahl answered with a three for the Indians.

Klekas tooled the defense and finished with his right hand on the left edge, and Dumas buried a straightaway three at the buzzer for a 27-point lead.

Going to the second, the Indians were on top 31-4.

Fesenmaier opened the second quarter with a deuce from a pass by Dahl, but the Railroaders gained a three from the right wing by senior Carlos Mares.

Fesenmaier dished a sweet pass across the lane to Still for a bunny, but Sparks gained a deuce from junior Omar Dominguez.

Elko junior Chris Amaya made an impact from the bench and scored with an offensive put-back and drained a corner three on a pass across the floor by Klekas.

Sophomore Preston Chamberlin — called up from the junior varsity — scored inside from a Dahl dish, and Amaya set up Still with a nice find across the lane.

For the Railroaders, senior Marquis Edwards buried a triple.

But, Klekas went back to work and flipped up a nifty scoop along the baseline.

Dominguez knocked down a runner for the Railroaders, but Klekas grabbed a loose ball for a bucket in the middle of the key.

Still ran the floor and scored in transition on a full-court outlet dime by Klekas, who reached 20 points in the first half with a pull-up jumper from the high-post area.

At the break, Elko was up by 38 with the score at 52-14.

Dahl scored off the bounce, pulling up for a baseline jumper to open the third — then assisting a score with a three from the top of the arc by Dumas.

Dahl made a steal and scored with a sweet finish on the right side, and he crossed a pass to Dumas for his second trey of the period for a 62-14 advantage.

Sparks junior Franco Budjas stuck a trey, but the Indians answered with a corner triple by junior Anthony Atkins on a kick from Klekas.

Elko went up 51 on a size-up, step-back three from Dumas — his third of the quarter — giving the Indians a 68-17 lead going to the fourth.

Budjas was fouled on a three and sank all the free throws, but Elko junior Jared Tinkorang made a strong take to the tin on the left baseline.

Fierro drained a corner three for the Railroaders, but the Indians closed the game on a 10-0 burst.

Junior Ayden Whiting also put the ball on the deck and crossed to the center of the paint for a floater, Tinkorang nailed a runner along the baseline and sophomore Luis Rodriguez cashed a three from the corner.

The game closed with a triple by Atkins — his second — and the Indians tore up Sparks by a final score of 80-23.

Klekas finished with a game-high 20 points — booking 14 in the first quarter — and Dumas dropped 17 points and railed five 3s.

Dahl neared double digits with nine points, Still added eight points and Atkins finished with six points on two treys.

For the Railroaders, Budjas scored a team-high six points Dominguez and Fierro added four apiece, Edwards and Mares tallied three each, Todd notched two and the scoring was capped with a free throw by Rojas.

Elko’s offense was finished out with five points from Amaya, four each for Fesenmaier and Tinkorang, a three by Rodriguez and two apiece from Chamberlin and Whiting.

SPARKS 4 10 3 6 23 Total

ELKO 31 21 16 12 80 Total

Up Next

The Indians (22-2 overall) will play East No. 3 Lowry in the regional semifinal, at 6:15 p.m. Friday, at Winnemucca Events Center, the winner advancing to the regional final and the 3A state tourney.

Elko swept the season series with the Buckaroos, rolling by scores of 67-36 on Jan. 22, in Winnemucca, and 70-24 on Feb. 12, in Elko.

