ELKO – Thursday’s Division 3A North regional baseball opener was a game of runs.
More runs were made by No. 4 Elko than No. 5 South Tahoe, the Indians building a lead – surviving a rally – and coming up clutch late for a -5 victory.
In the top of the first, Elko junior pitcher Colby Tiner struck out the leadoff batter.
Senior third baseman Kaleb Martinez made diving stab for a 5-3 groundout on the second hitter, but a throwing error at shortstop allowed junior Jaden Aquino to reach first.
Another great defensive play ended the frame, senior Christian Quintana racing to the gap in left-center field and laying out for a remarkable snag.
In the home half, the Indians managed just a one-out walk by senior Kohl McIntosh – who was thrown out trying to steal second – and a two-out walk by senior Brycen Kelly, stranded by a fly out to right field.
The Vikings gained a two-out single by freshman Andrew Lehmann in the top of the second, but a Tiner punchout closed the frame.
Sophomore Lincoln Ratliff led off the bottom half with a walk, but he was thrown out while advancing to third on a one-out single by Tiner – Ratliff wearing a hard tag to the face for the second out.
With two gone, Quintana nailed a timely double to left field – scoring Tiner for the game’s first run – but the Vikings cut down Quintana as he attempted to turn the play into a triple.
South Tahoe made a push in the top of the second, starting with a leadoff single from a bunt by senior Aaron Johnson.
He stole second base, the first out recorded by a popup to senior Austyn Marin in the hole behind third base.
Johnson notched his second steal and beat out a throw at third, scoring the Vikings’ first run and tying the game on a base knock to left by senior Kevin Lehmann.
On the next AB, Aquino put South Tahoe on top 2-1 with an RBI double to center.
Sophomore Eric Vasser drew a walk and placed runners on first and second with one away, but the Indians made back-to-back insane defensive plays to end the frame – senior Cooper Jones making a running and diving grab and holding the runners with a quick throw to the relay man, advancing for another lay-out snag in no-man’s land in shallow center.
In the bottom of the third, the Indians answered – doing damage with two outs.
Jones singled to left with one away and advanced to second on the throw, stealing third base.
Following a groundout, Kelly sent an opposite-field double to right – driving in Jones and tying the game.
Consecutive knocks for two bases opened a 3-2 lead for the Indians, Martinez driving a grounder down the third-base line and crossing Kelly.
How about three doubles in a row?
Ratliff went the other way for a two-base rip, Martinez rolling to the dish for a 4-2 advantage.
On a ball in the dirt, Ratliff stole third – the throw winding in left field – allowing Ratliff to get to his feet and storm home for a 5-2 lead.
The Vikings had potential to put up a crooked number in the top of the fourth.
Senior Christian Jacuk was hit by a pitch with one out, Johnson drew a walk and senior Cameron Johnson loaded the bases with a single to third.
Martinez scooped up a groundball and threw home to sophomore Luke Blair for the force and the second out, Tiner fielding a grounder back to the mound for another fielder’s choice at the plate to shut down the frame.
The Indians also wasted a chance to mount a larger number on the board in the home half of the fourth.
Tiner thumped a leadoff base knock, Quintana earned a free pass and Marin was hit by a pitch – cramming the bases full with no outs.
Elko stranded three with a groundout to short, a fly out to left and another groundball to short.
In the top of the fifth, the Vikings mustered just a one-out single by senior Connor Long.
Martinez drew a leadoff walk in the home half, but the Vikings turned a textbook 6-4-3 double play and closed the inning with a 6-3 groundout.
Things got hairy for Elko in the top of the sixth.
Jacuk and Aaron Johnson earned consecutive free passes, Cameron Johnson driving in Jacuk with a base knock up the middle.
With one away, the Vikings pulled to within a run on a groundout RBI by Aquino – Aaron Johnson crossing and making the score 5-4.
Vasser smoked a double to left field – tying the game as he drove in Aquino – frame ending with a 5-5 tie as Tiner caught a line drive at second base for the third out.
Elko put two runners on base with leadoff walks – Tiner earning a free pass, stealing second and taking third on a wild pitch – Quintana placing runners on the corners as he drew the second walk.
Tiner scored for a 6-5 lead on a sacrifice fly by Marin, Jones putting runners on first and second – reaching on a bunt.
The bases were juiced as Martinez was hit by a pitch, and Quintana stamped the final run – scoring on a fielder’s choice for Kelly.
In the top of the seventh, senior Carter Alvarado closed the show with a one-two-three inning – striking out the final batter.
The Indians advanced to the second round with a 7-5 victory.
Versus Truckee
The Indians put up a valiant effort against defending state champion and No. 1 Truckee, building a 4-1 lead.
The Wolverines scored six runs in the home half of the fifth and added four more in the sixth, but Elko bounced back and made things interesting in the top of the seventh – posting five runs – a groundout with two runners on ending the game, the Indians falling 11-9.
Up Next
Elko will play an elimination game against North Valleys at 11:30 a.m. Friday, at Upper Kump Field.
