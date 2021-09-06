Indians hang tough in 14-13 thriller

TRUCKEE, California — On Saturday, the Elko football team exorcized a demon after coming off a 40-7 road loss to Middleton (Idaho) in its season opener.

In a tough place to play against a difficult team to beat, the Indians did exactly that — hanging on for a 14-13 victory against playoff perennial Truckee, at Surprise Stadium.

The win was Elko’s first over the Wolverines since 2015, which took place at Warrior Field, the Indians notching their first victory at Truckee since the 2014 season — ending a four-game losing streak versus the Wolverines, in which the Indians were outscored 119-19.

In the most recent battle, the Indians went to the high side first.

After a scoreless first quarter, Elko found the board through the air — junior quarterback Justus Nielsen throwing a 35-yard strike to sophomore Preston Chamberlin.

The point-after attempt was botched, but Elko grabbed a 6-0 lead — which remained the score at the break.

In the second half, Truckee — playing without its starting quarterback due to an injury — came back and went to the front.

The Wolverines constructed a scoring drive and punched home a rushing touchdown and converted the extra point, opening a 7-6 advantage.