Indians hang tough in 14-13 thriller

TRUCKEE, California — On Saturday, the Elko football team exorcized a demon after coming off a 40-7 road loss to Middleton (Idaho) in its season opener.
In a tough place to play against a difficult team to beat, the Indians did exactly that — hanging on for a 14-13 victory against playoff perennial Truckee, at Surprise Stadium.
The win was Elko’s first over the Wolverines since 2015, which took place at Warrior Field, the Indians notching their first victory at Truckee since the 2014 season — ending a four-game losing streak versus the Wolverines, in which the Indians were outscored 119-19.
In the most recent battle, the Indians went to the high side first.
After a scoreless first quarter, Elko found the board through the air — junior quarterback Justus Nielsen throwing a 35-yard strike to sophomore Preston Chamberlin.
The point-after attempt was botched, but Elko grabbed a 6-0 lead — which remained the score at the break.
In the second half, Truckee — playing without its starting quarterback due to an injury — came back and went to the front.
The Wolverines constructed a scoring drive and punched home a rushing touchdown and converted the extra point, opening a 7-6 advantage.
In the give-and-take affair, Elko responded with a rushing score of its own by sophomore Eli Finlayson in the fourth quarter.
The Indians left the offense on the field and went for two, senior Andoni Fesenmaier catching the conversion — which proved to be crucial — taking a 14-7 lead.
Truckee marched down the field and scored what appeared to be the game-tying score with its second rushing TD of the contest, but the PAT was missed — Elko clinging to a one-point lead.
The Indians attempted to eat out the clock with a fourth-down conversion by Finlayson, but Elko was called for a penalty — leaving nine ticks on the clock.
Sophomore Cael Sellers dropped back and punted the ball, and the officials ruled the return left no time on the clock — Elko hanging on for a 14-13 road victory against the Wolverines.
With the absence of senior Pete Romero — who was out with a hamstring injury — Finalyson was a workhorse, carrying the rock 31 times for a game-high 111 yards and a touchdown.
Nielsen was 3-for-5 passing for 97 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and a fumble lost, running seven times for 20 yards.
Chamberlin was Elko’s big-play force.
Along with his 35-yard touchdown reception, he also hauled in a 59-yard catch — giving him two catches for 94 yards.
Senior Andres Cervantes ran 11 times for 32 yards.
Defensively, sophomore Christian Felix led Elko with 10 tackles.
Chamberlin, Fesenmaier, senior Braedon Swaffield and senior Noah Chacon each recorded eight stops, while Sellers finished with seven stuffs.
Juniors Ayden Whiting and Mason Chacon and senior Blaze Jones tallied five tackles apiece, while senior Trapper Steilman added four stops and junior Cai Alvarado chipped in three.
The Indians booked three takeaways, as Fesenmaier made an interception and Whiting forced and recovered a fumble — junior Craig Slater also pouncing on a loose ball.
For the Wolverines, senior Damon Parisi paced a balanced rushing attack with 67 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Sophomore Miles Kelly ran for 31 yards on just three attempts, and senior Max Carter rushed four times for 29 yards.
Senior Jason Roth finished with 27 rushing yards on nine carries with one of Truckee’s two touchdowns on the ground, while senior Tyler Lamperti’s lone attempt went for 23 yards.
Junior quarterback Julian Hall carried twice for 12 yards and closed 5-for-10 passing for 46 yards through the air with an interception.
Senior Galdino Bravo-Karvonen carried twice for five yards and scored the Wolverines’ other touchdown.
Junior Dylan Sumner led Truckee’s receivers with two catches for 11 yards, the Wolverines’ 23-yard reception not noted in the team's stats on MaxPreps.
As a unit, Truckee rushed for 204 yard on 40 carries (5.1 average) and held Elko to 168 rushing yards on 51 totes (3.3 average).
However, the game ultimately boiled down to turnovers — the Indians committing just one and the Wolverines committing three.
“We changed our defensive tactics and mostly played a 4-4 with a 3-zone coverage. It was a bend but not break kind of a deal. If one guy made a mistake, it was noticeable. They stung us with trap off of their motions, and they had one big pass play,” said Elko head coach Luke Sellers. “But, I think we rallied to the ball and played pretty well for the most part. It was back and forth.”
Up Next
The Indians (1-1) will play their home opener in another 3A North crossover contest versus North Valleys (1-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Warrior Field.