HEBER CITY, Utah – At the Rockwell Rumble, the Elko wrestling team was held in check.
The Indians tallied 25 points and tied for 56th place.
The top scorer for Elko was 182-pound senior Carl Hansen, who fought an injury for the second straight tournament.
Hansen finished second at the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational, but he was forced to sit out his championship match with a high-ankle sprain.
“Carl wants to get to 50 wins and the only way to do that is to wrestle,” said Elko assistant coach Luke Sellers. “The injury is similar to the one Tua (Tagovailoa) had for Alabama.”
Instead of resting, Hansen hit the mat at the Rockwell Rumble but his health was an issue.
He scored eight points and started with a 2-1 record with a win by fall and another by major decision.
Hansen won his first match by fall in 1:15 against Grantsville’s Richard Walker but was pinned in 2:22 by Box Elder’s Lucas Cochran.
Bouncing back, Hansen toughed out a 14-6 win by major decision against American Leadership Academy’s Justyn Mitchell but was forced to injury default in his next match.
Elko’s only other wrestler who finished with a winning record was 113-pound sophomore Zeth Kinterknecht, who scored six points for the Indians.
He finished with a 3-2 record with one win by fall.
Kinterknecht opened the tournament with a pin at the 2:34 mark against Cedar’s Christopher McKrae Spencer, but he lost his second match by a 10-3 decision versus Bingham’s Marco Herrera.
From the consolation bracket, Kinterknecht won his next-two matches – finding the high side of a 10-8 score in sudden victory against Wasatch’s Noah Roylance and an 11-7 decision over Herriman’s Jaxon Judd.
Kinterknecht was eliminated from the tournament when he was pinned in 2:40 by Layton’s Aidan Harris.
Up Next
The Indians will compete Friday and Saturday in the Division 3A North league duals at Spring Creek High School.
