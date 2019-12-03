Indians host annual Elko Invitational

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Friday

Hug will face the first Hunter young team at 3 p.m. Friday, followed by a 4:30 matchup between Hunter’s second underclassmen squad and Lund.

Returning to varsity contests, Hunter and Lowry will meet at 6 p.m.

The Indians will close the night with a 7:30 p.m. date with the Huskies of Reno and coach Matt Ochs.

Saturday

Action will tip off at 11 a.m. Saturday, Reno and Lowry kicking off varsity ball in the first game.

The Elko freshman and Hunter’s second underclassmen team will meet at 12:30, the Indians’ JV taking on Hunter’s second unit at 2 p.m.

Lowry and Hug’s varsity teams will tip off at 3 p.m., and Elko’s varsity will close out its home tournament with a matchup versus Hunter’s varsity at 5 p.m.

Fundraiser for Zach Woster