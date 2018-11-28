Try 1 month for 99¢
ELKO – For more than a decade, the Elko boys basketball team has hosted a preseason tournament.

Elko has typically found home games tough to come by in the month of December, annually using the preseason tourney as a tune-up against large schools in preparation for its league contests.

Following the tournament, the Indians will have a week off before they kick off league play of the Division 3A North against Fernley at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Centennial Gymnasium.

This year’s tournament will consist of five teams in a non-bracketed format.

Joining the action will be Nevada Division 4A programs Reno and Reed, as well as Division 5A Idaho program Meridian and 4A Preston (Idaho).

Tournament schedule

Thursday

  • 6 p.m – Reno versus Preston
  • 7:30 p.m. – Elko versus Meridian

Friday

  • 6 p.m. – Reed versus Meridian
  • 7:30 p.m. – Elko versus Reno

Saturday

  • Noon – Meridian versus Reno
  • 1:30 p.m. – Elko versus Reed

Get your first look at the Elko boys basketball team and support the Indians during the annual Elko Tournament, at Centennial Gymnasium.

