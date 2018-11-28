ELKO – For more than a decade, the Elko boys basketball team has hosted a preseason tournament.
Elko has typically found home games tough to come by in the month of December, annually using the preseason tourney as a tune-up against large schools in preparation for its league contests.
Following the tournament, the Indians will have a week off before they kick off league play of the Division 3A North against Fernley at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Centennial Gymnasium.
This year’s tournament will consist of five teams in a non-bracketed format.
Joining the action will be Nevada Division 4A programs Reno and Reed, as well as Division 5A Idaho program Meridian and 4A Preston (Idaho).
Tournament schedule
Thursday
- 6 p.m – Reno versus Preston
- 7:30 p.m. – Elko versus Meridian
Friday
- 6 p.m. – Reed versus Meridian
- 7:30 p.m. – Elko versus Reno
Saturday
- Noon – Meridian versus Reno
- 1:30 p.m. – Elko versus Reed
Get your first look at the Elko boys basketball team and support the Indians during the annual Elko Tournament, at Centennial Gymnasium.
