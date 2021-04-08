Indians host Buckaroos in rematch of close opener

The Indians — on the other hand — have experienced success later in the year.

Following an 0-3 start, Elko has won each of its last-two games — starting the mini-winning streak with a 63-18 confidence builder on the road against Dayton.

Last week — in the regular-season finale — the Indians won a back-and-forth slugfest with Spring Creek by a final score of 38-37, the defense making a huge stop on a two-point conversion as the Spartans went for two and the win.

Elko did its damage on the ground, rolling up 418 yards rushing on 66 carries — averaging 6.3 yards attempt.

Cervantes ran for a career-high 249 yards on 37 carries with a touchdown, Ratliff rushing for 148 yards on 25 attempts with four TDs.

He also completed a 28-yard pass to Johnson.

Sessions was a beast defensively — leading the team with 10 tackles and nine solo stuffs — also notching the biggest stop of the game on the two-point conversion attempt.

Ratliff tallied nine tackles (seven solo), and junior Blaze Jones recorded eight solo tackles — Fesenmaier finishing with eight stops (four solo) as well.

Each of senior Manny Alvarado’s six tackles were solo efforts.