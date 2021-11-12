Indians host highly-potent Virgin Valley in 3A state semifinal

ELKO — Despite receiving the Division 3A North No. 1-overall seed, the Elko football team will have its hands full in the Division 3A state semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Warrior Field.

As they say on boxing, styles make fights — they also make football games — and the offensive approaches could not be any different between South No. 2 Virgin Valley (9-2 overall) and Elko (7-2 overall) or between the team the Indians played last week.

The Indians (7-2 overall) must get off to a better a start than they did when they fell behind 24-8 in the first half against North-East No. 3 and veer-option dependent Fernley last week — Elko needing and coming up with a 38-14 streak in the second half for a 46-38 victory.

It’s hard to get a read for the competition across the South, but one thing is certain — the Bulldogs score, a lot.

As a unit, Virgin Valley averages 378.2 yards of total offense per game — possessing the most-potent air-raid attack in the state.

Senior Gavin Brown has thrown for 2,455 yards with 36 touchdowns against only five interceptions — completing 72.6% of his passes.

The Bulldogs do not have a 1,000-yard receiver, hurting opposing defenses with balance.

Senior Jimmy Kelly leads the state with 802 receiving yards and 58 catches with a state-best 14 touchdown grabs.

Virgin Valley also has the second-most receiving yards (598) in the state by senior Benson Leavitt, who has proven to be a big-play threat — averaging 22.1 yards per catch on 27 receptions — pulling down 11 touchdowns.

Senior Cameron Perkins has 22 receptions for 345 yards with four scores, senior Jared Jensen has notched 21 grabs for 289 yards with three TDs, senior tight end Cutler Crandall has hauled in 10 balls for 216 yards with three touchdowns and senior Ashten Roman has tallied eight catches for 161 yards and scored twice.

Because, they’re incredibly efficient with the pass — the Bulldogs can also run the football effectively.

Virgin Valley averages 6.7 yards per carry, racking up 1,685 rushing yards on 251 attempts — scoring 19 touchdowns on the ground.

Junior Kellen Dugan leads the team with 726 yards on 120 carries and has scored five touchdowns.

Senior Peanut Workman tops the roster with seven rushing TDs, averaging 9.7 yards per tote on 35 attempts for 340 rushing yards.

Brown — along with the damage he does with his harm — can also hurt defenses with his legs, accounting for 238 rushing yards on 36 carries (6.6 average) and four TDs.

The Bulldogs have another 100-yard rusher in senior Javen Laub, who has carried 18 times for 102 yards with a touchdown.

Sophomore Kurt Felix nears the 100-yard plateau with 96 yards on 15 totes with a score.

In limited touches, junior Jaxon Baird has averaged 6.9 yards per each of his eight carries for 55 yards and Virgin Valley’s other rushing TD.

So, how does Elko combat such a powerful passing game — paired with an efficient run — and slow down an offense that averages more than 39 points per game?

Simple — but easier said than done — pressure, pressure and more pressure.

Every quarterback — even those who appear to be more than mere mortals — struggles to complete passes, settle in and get comfortable when they’re being hit and having someone in their face.

Also, the Indians’ coaching staff must successfully balance when to bring blitzes, when to play zone and when to go with man coverage — and the secondary will have to stick to their men and tackle.

Junior Mason Chacon leads Elko’s defense with 4.5 sacks, and the Indians have scattered sacks throughout the lineup — bringing pressure from all over the field — junior Ayden Whiting, sophomore Eli Finlayson and seniors Blaze Jones and Andoni Fesenmaier tallying two sacks each.

Fesenmaier tops the Indians’ roster with 63 tackles, Jones following with 52 stops and sophomore Cael Sellers pacing the secondary with 50 stuffs.

Chacon ranks fourth with 46 tackles, followed by another sophomore — Christian Felix — with 41 tackles.

As a unit, Elko has made six interceptions — coming by six different players — one each for sophomore Preston Chamberlin, sophomore Jacob Aguirre, Fesenmaier, senior Braedon Swaffield, Chacon and senior Brandon Dwyer.

Collectively, the Indians have nine fumble recoveries — Sellers and Whiting leading the charge with two each.

Swaffield, senior Elijah Green, senior Trapper Steilman and junior Craig Slater have scooped up one loose ball apiece.

While Elko’s defense will be tested differently than any team it has faced all season, the Indians’ offense could help out the other side of the football with productivity and control of the clock.

One way to keep the Bulldogs from scoring may very well be to keep Virgin Valley’s high-powered offense camped on the sidelines.

Also, easier said than done.

Thus far, despite being in his first year on varsity, Finlayson has done exactly that — punishing opposing defenses, running over, through and around them.

He is second in the state with 1,092 rushing yards on 162 carriers — averaging 6.7 yards per carry — but he leads the state with 21 rushing TDs.

Behind him — in front of him pre-snap — is junior quarterback Justus Nielsen, who has rushed for 445 yards 97 totes with four touchdowns.

Senior Andres Cervantes has carried 39 times for 212 yards and a touchdown, but he was on crutches for the game last week versus Fernley.

With his arm, Nielsen has completed 45-of-103 passes for 723 yards — ninth in state — with 12 touchdowns against four INTs.

He is currently tied for fourth in the state in TD passes.

The big-play weapon has been Chamberlin, who is ninth in the state with 392 receiving yards on 17 catches — averaging 23.1 yards per snag — with four touchdowns.

Whiting also has four TDs, coming on 15 grabs for 237 yards.

From the backfield, Finlayson has two touchdown receptions with 57 yards receiving on four catches — Fesenmaier also receiving four balls for 57 yards with a TD.

Sellers has caught three passes for 41 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown.

The Indians’ offensive line must get push, get to the second level and stick a hat on Virgin Valley junior linebacker Martin Jordan — who is second in the state with 91 tackles and has three sacks.

Kelly — playing at free safety — has recorded 42 stops.

The Indians will also be tested greatly up front by freshman Alex Valle — who tops the state with 10 sacks — and by Leavitt at defensive end, who is tied for the third in the state with seven sacks.

As a unit, the Bulldogs have 26 sacks for the season — Baird, Workman and junior Trey Hafen notching two apiece.

In the secondary, Perkins tops the team with two INTs — leading a group that has made eight picks.

The Bulldogs have recovered 13 fumbles, Hafen jumping on three loose balls — Leavitt and Valle pouncing on two each.

Virgin Valley has made impact plays at all levels, taking four takeaways the distance for scores — Kelly and Valley each returning a fumble to the house and Leavitt and Jordan both taking a pick-six to paydirt.

On special teams, Jensen has a punt return for a touchdown for the Bulldogs — Sellers blocking a punt for the Indians.

Sellers is 14-for-18 on point-after attempts, while senior Edgar Perez is 22-for-33 on PATs for Virgin Valley — Leavitt going a perfect 3-for-3.

In a game of top teams, the dispute could come down to someone having to sink their first field goal of the season.

Tickets

Tickets must be purchased through the NIAA online at niaa.com/tickets for all postseason contests.

Listen Live

The ballgame will broadcast live online at elkoradio.com/kelk or at 95.9 FM and 1240 AM over the radio.

Game Time

The Indians will attempt to book their first trip to a state championship game since Nov. 20, 1998 — a 24-0 loss to Cimarron-Memorial in the 4A state final at Sam Boyd Stadium, in Las Vegas — taking on the Bulldogs at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Warrior Field.

